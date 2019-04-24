Looking To Include Gold In Your Portfolio? Think GLD BARs

Finally, I close with a link offering readers a glimpse into my personal portfolio, as well as reveal what decisions I made with respect to the material covered in this article.

I next offer a link to an article where I explain the mechanics of gold ETFs. In this article, I then recommend 2 ETFs for your consideration.

Reader response to that article caused me to look into the question of including gold in such a portfolio. In this article, I offer a brief overview of my findings.

This past February, based on a review of some investing wisdom from John C. Bogle and Peter L. Bernstein, I offered Seeking Alpha readers my take on the perfect portfolio for the next 10 years.

In the article, I proposed the following "base" allocation for the next 10 years.

30% U.S. Stocks

20% Global ex-US Stocks

50% Long-Term U.S. Treasuries

In response, several readers suggested that I take a look at gold, with a view to incorporating at least some allocation to the precious metal in such a portfolio. And so I did, reading quite extensively on the topic over the past couple of months.

In this article, I will first offer a very brief primer on the potential benefits of including an allocation to gold in one's portfolio. From that point forward, I will shift to the question of doing this via ETFs. I'll start by offering a link to an article on my blog that provides a relatively brief, yet quite comprehensive primer on how, exactly, gold ETFs work. Finally, for the remainder of the article, we'll take a look at two ETFs with which to do so - one a pioneer in the field and the other a promising newcomer.

Why Consider Including Gold In Your Portfolio?

Prior to this, I'd had very little interest in looking seriously at gold. If asked why, I would likely have featured Warren Buffett's view of gold, as evidenced by the following quote:

[Gold] gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again, and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility.

Buffett correctly features that gold doesn't produce any earnings, nor pay any dividends. Because of this, as will be seen by the conclusion of this article, I will not go so far as to assert that you should make gold a major part of your portfolio. At the same time, the reading I have been able to do has led me to the belief that gold deserves some place in your portfolio. Why is this the case?

First, a key concept of the 'perfect portfolio' featured at the outset of the article is a search for the best possible 'risk adjusted' returns. One way to achieve this is to include assets that have low correlation with each other.

How does this play out with respect to gold? Below are two pictures from a State Street white paper on the role of gold in a global portfolio. As you review the pictures, remember that a correlation of +1 is a perfect positive correlation - in other words where two assets move up and down together in perfect lockstep - whereas a correlation of -1 is a perfect negative correlation, where two assets would move in perfect opposition to each other.

First, over approximately the past 19 years, here is how gold has correlated to major equity markets.

Source: State Street White Paper

As can be seen, when compared to the U.S. equity market, the correlation was essentially zero, meaning no correlation. Other countries varied from Europe's -0.10 to Latin America's 0.30. In other words, in no case was there a particularly strong correlation between gold and equities.

The next picture offers the same comparison, but against major bond markets.

Source: State Street White Paper

As can be seen, the correlation is slightly higher - positive to a certain extent in all cases, with the closest correlation being to emerging market debt.

The takeaway? In general, some allocation to gold will tend to have the effect of reducing the overall volatility of a given portfolio.

A second potential benefit of gold is as a hedge against tail risk. Basically what this means is that, during periods where stock markets experienced major pullbacks, gold has tended to perform very well.

Let's be clear, this has not happened in every case. However, below is an exhibit from a paper entitled The Golden Dilemma, by Claude B. Erb and Campbell R. Harvey.

As will be seen, the graphic plots the monthly returns of gold and the S&P 500 from 1975-2012. The key quadrant to focus on is Quadrant 3.

Source: The Golden Dilemma

Quadrant 3 represents the percentage of the time in which both the S&P 500 and gold fell at the same time. As can be seen, that represents 17% of all observations. However, if you reverse that number, you will see that, in 83% of the covered periods, gold served a valuable function as a hedge.

I would like to conclude this section by sharing a simple Portfolio Visualizer backtest that appears to confirm the validity of the above observations.

This backtest covers some 41 years, from January, 1978 to the present. As seen below, the first 2 portfolios feature a 100% allocation to U.S. stocks and then a 50/50 allocation between U.S. stocks and Long-Term Treasuries. In the final iteration, I include a 10% allocation to gold, taking 5% each away from the other asset classes. All portfolios are rebalanced annually.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Backtest

Here are the results.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Backtest

As can be seen, the 10% allocation to gold resulted in a CAGR approximately .3% less than the 50/50 portfolio. At the same time, the standard deviation, worst year, and max drawdown numbers appear to support the concept that a modest allocation to gold both reduces volatility and offers at least a measure of hedging against downturns.

Finally, if you look to the far right, you will notice something interesting. While the Sharpe ratio of Portfolios 2 and 3 is the same, Portfolio 3 has a very slight edge in the Sortino ratio, which measures only downside volatility. You will also note that U.S. market correlation is slightly lower in Portfolio 3.

Don't Buy Gold Bars. Buy GLD BARs!

Of course, since I am ETF Monkey, you knew I had to get around to featuring ETFs, didn't you? And, yes, I hoped my little word play in the title would be catchy. If it got you this far into the article, perhaps it worked?

Without further ado, then, as opposed to actually buying gold bars, I will propose you consider GLD BARs. These are the ticker symbols of the two ETFs I will highlight in this article: SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR).

Before we get into the specific of the two ETFs, however, I want to share a little story. Before even starting these articles, I told my wife that I was looking into Gold ETFs. She, being the smart (and careful) woman she is, asked: "But how do they work? How do you know your investment is secure?" Perhaps you have the same questions, and you are certainly wise to ask them.

And so I wrote an article for my blog, entitled Everything You Wanted To Know About Investing In Gold ETFs. In the article, I explain how ETFs in general work, and specifically how that translates when the asset being held is gold as opposed to, say, stocks or bonds. I list some key benefits of using ETFs, particularly if you haven't yet achieved the status of robber baron. I wrap up by talking about a couple of items you should be aware of. First of all, since gold does not generate any income, how are the fund's expenses paid? Secondly, some potential tax consequences you may wish to consider.

Next, let's start with a handy cross-reference table with summary information on the two ETFs. If you've taken the time to read my blog article, all the references and identifications below will likely be familiar.

Ticker Symbol GLD BAR ETF Name SPDR Gold Shares GraniteShares Gold Trust Exchange NYSE ARCA NYSE ARCA Inception Date 11/18/2004 8/31/2017 Expense Ratio .40% .17% Assets Under Management $30.822 Billion $448.28 Million Shares Outstanding 255.90 Million 35.25 Million Trustee BNY Mellon BNY Mellon Custodian HSBC Bank plc ICBC Standard Bank plc Vault Location London London Vault Inspector Bureau Veritas Bureau Veritas

Let's now take a brief look at both ETFs.

SPDR Gold Shares

In a previous article featuring dividend-growth ETFs, I referred to Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) as the "grand old man" in its segment. Well, SPDR Gold Shares well deserves the same respect in this asset class. With an inception date of 11/18/2004, it is the first gold-backed ETF launched in the United States.

Here's just a little verbiage from GLD's prospectus.

The Trust creates and redeems the Shares from time to time, butonly in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of100,000 Shares). ... The initial amount of gold required for deposit with the Trust to create Shares for the period from the formation of the Trust to the first day of trading of the Shares on the NYSE was10,000 ounces per Basket. (Bold mine, for emphasis)

From that, you can likely very quickly do some mental math. One share in GLD represents approximately 1/10 of an ounce of physical gold. In my blog article, I explain why the actual amount today will be slightly less than that.

The NAV of the Trust is calculated daily, on the basis of the price of an ounce of gold at the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price for the day.

The Trust’s only recurring fixed expense is the Sponsor’s fee, which accrues daily at an annual rate equal to 0.40% of the daily NAV. In exchange, the Sponsor covers all ordinary fees and expenses of the Trust, including the Trustee, the Custodian (responsible for the custody of the Trust’s gold bars), and other fees including printing and mailing costs, legal and audit fees, and the like.

Due to the fund's structure as a Grantor Trust, gold held in the Trust’s allocated account is the property of the Trust and is not traded, leased or loaned under any circumstances.

In short, GLD is perhaps the most venerable gold ETF on the market. However, its .40% expense ratio has opened the door for some newer competitors to stake their claim to a share of the market. One of these is the ...

GraniteShares Gold Trust

Let's get the good news out right up front. As I write this, BAR is the cheapest gold ETF on the market. In August 2017, BAR came to market with an expense ratio of .20%. Subsequently, SPDR launched the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) with an expense ratio of just .18%. Not to be outdone, GraniteShares dropped the fees for BAR to .17% in October 2018, and that's where we stand today.

Another noteworthy recent development is a 10-for-1 share split enacted this past March. What this means is that, as opposed to each share representing approximately 1/10 of an ounce of gold, as it does in GLD, each share of BAR represents approximately 1/100 of an ounce of gold.

In terms of structure, while BAR has far less gold in their vault than does GLD, all other operational aspects are the same. It too is a Grantor Trust, meaning that the gold held in its vault is not traded, leased or loaned under any circumstances. And it has the same physical audits, conducted by Bureau Veritas.

Before making a decision to invest in this ETF, there is one little item buried in BAR's prospectus that I would like to feature for you.

The Trust is an “emerging growth company,” as defined in the JOBS Act. For as long as the Trust is an “emerging growth company,” the Trust may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not “emerging growth companies,” including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404(B) of the Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002 (the “Sarbanes- Oxley Act”), reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in the Trust’s periodic reports, and exemptions from the requirements of holding advisory “say-on-pay” votes on executive compensation and shareholder advisory votes on golden parachute compensation.

BAR goes on to note, however, that while this status also offers deferred compliance with revised accounting standards, they have made an irrevocable election not to do so. As they note, each investor will need to decide if that makes BAR's offering less attractive.

Summary and Conclusion

In this article, I have suggested that gold is deserving of consideration for a place in your portfolio. First, due to its low correlation with other asset classes found in most portfolios, gold may offer better risk-adjusted returns. Second, evidence indicates that it has roughly an 83% success rate in offering a measure of protection in the evident of market declines.

In GLD and BAR, I suggested two options with which to do so. If massive size and a long track record appeal to you, GLD is your choice. If you are willing to take a chance on a relative newcomer, in exchange for a significantly lower expense ratio, BAR may be worthy of your consideration.

Bonus: A Peek Into ETF Monkey's Personal Portfolio

At the outset of this article, I referenced my work in search of the 'perfect portfolio.' Based on my learnings, I have begun the process of making some changes in my personal portfolio. On my personal blog, I recently posted an update as of March 31, 2019. If you're curious to see how I have allocated my own money, you're welcome to take a peek!

And with respect to this article? I will share that, this past April 16, I added a 2% allocation in gold to my personal portfolio. I did this by purchasing equal dollar amounts of GLD and BAR.

Whatever your personal decisions, until next time I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.