Signs Of Life In Platinum

Anyone bullish on platinum since the price of the metal moved to a discount to gold in 2014 knows that it has been more than a frustrating experience. The metal that has the nickname "rich man's gold" has been anything but that for almost five years. In May 2014, platinum traded to a peak at just over a $200 premium to the yellow metal, but since then the price was deteriorated compared to gold.

In mid-August 2018, platinum dropped to its lowest price since way back in 2003. While all of the other precious metals remained above their late 2015 and early 2016 lows, platinum could not hold its January 2016 bottom at $812.20 per ounce, and the price fell to $755.70. By any measure, the price of platinum has been the worst performer in the precious metals sector for years, but lately, it is showing some signs of life. The most direct route for investment in the platinum market for those seeking value is via the bars and coins sold by dealers around the world. The NYMEX platinum futures market is liquid and offers contracts on the metal. The futures market also provides an option for market participants to take physical delivery of the metal. The most liquid ETF product is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares product (PPLT) which represents one-tenth of an ounce of the precious metal. The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) represents one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum, and while it is less liquid than PPLT, PLTM charges a slightly lower fee for their product.

Sitting at around $890 per ounce

Following the mid-August bottom in the platinum market that took the price to its lowest level in over a decade and a half, the price of the precious metal has been recovering.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that the price of the active month July NYMEX platinum futures has been making higher highs and higher lows since last summer reaching its most recent peak at $920.40 on April 8. On April 24, the price was at the $889.10 per ounce level.

Short-term technical indicators are neutral and open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market has flatlined around the 75,000-contract level. Daily historical volatility at 14.67% reflects the lack of any significant price variance in the futures contract.

July platinum closed at $805.70 on the final day of trading in 2018 and has moved $83.40 or 10.4% higher so far in 2019.

An impressive performance in 2019 compared to gold and silver

While platinum has posted a double-digit percentage gain in 2019 as of Wednesday, April 24, gold and silver prices have both slipped from their closing levels at the end of last year.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of June COMEX gold futures shows that that yellow metal closed 2018 at $1297.60 on December 31 and was trading at $1277.80 on April 24, a decline of $19.70 per ounce or 1.5%.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, May COMEX silver futures ended 2018 at $15.615 and were at $14.915 per ounce on April 24, as they have dropped 65 cents or 4.5% so far in 2019.

Platinum has outperformed the two most liquidly traded precious metals this year, but it remains at a significant discount to the price of gold and far away from a level where it can again become "rich man's gold."

The platinum-gold spread recovers

The long-term norm for the differential between the prices of platinum and gold is around a $100 to $200 premium for platinum over its precious cousin.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the platinum minus gold futures dating back to 1974 illustrates, the relationship fell to an all-time low with platinum at an over $500 per ounce discount to gold in late 2018. Platinum had never traded below a $175 discount to the yellow metal until 2015, but since then, the differential widened as selling in the platinum market and buying in gold caused the spread to fall to a series of lower lows.

The platinum-gold spread may have hit rock bottom towards the end of 2018, and as of April 24, it stood at a $388 premium for gold over the rare precious metal. Even after the improvement in the spread, platinum remains historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold.

Platinum is still cheap versus palladium and rhodium

Platinum is not only cheap against the most popular precious metal, but it is also inexpensive when compared to another platinum group metal, palladium.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that platinum traded to a low against palladium in 2001 when palladium rose to $1090 per ounce and platinum was at a $344.20 discount. However, platinum experienced a reversal of fortune and rose to over a $1600 per ounce premium to palladium in 2008 when the price of platinum hit its all-time peak at over $2300 per ounce. From 2003 through 2014, platinum was at an over $500 premium to the price of palladium. Since then, it has been all downhill for the spread between the two metals.

Palladium rose to a record high at $1599.10 per ounce in March 2019 which sent the spread to an all-time low at over a $700 discount for platinum under the ounce of palladium. At around a $520.50 discount on April 24, the price of platinum remains historically inexpensive compared to the other platinum group metal (PGM).

Rhodium is also a PGM, and it too has outperformed platinum substantially since 2016 when rhodium fell below the $600 per ounce level. There are no futures for rhodium as it only trades in the physical market.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium has risen steadily since 2016 to a high at over $3200 per ounce. On April 24, rhodium was trading at a midpoint value of $2850, over 4.75 times the price at the low in 2016. Rhodium is a byproduct of South African primary platinum production. The low price of platinum over the past years had caused production costs to exceed the market price leading to a closure of some mines or a decline in production as producers have foregone higher priced output in some of the mineral-rich veins located deep in the earth's crust. Therefore, the weak price of platinum led to a deficit in rhodium supplies causing the price to explode to the upside. The majority of the production of the platinum group metals comes from South Africa and Russia. In South Africa, primary production accounts for most of the output. In Russia, the PGMs are byproducts of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia.

While palladium recently hit an all-time peak at $1599.10 per ounce and was still over the $1400 level on April 24, rhodium's all-time peak was at over $10,000 per ounce back in around 2004. Today, at over a $500 discount to the price of palladium and a discount to rhodium which is in deficit because of the decline in platinum production, the value proposition for platinum is compelling. Moreover, all three of the platinum group metals have a myriad of industrial applications from jewelry to automobile and oil refinery catalysts because of their density and high resistance to heat. Of the three, platinum has the highest density and melting point which could lead to substitution because of the current price levels of the metals which could eventually make platinum more precious when it comes to the price of the metal. When it comes to gold, both platinum and gold are ornamental metals jewelry around the world. At the current discount level, the fabricated demand for platinum could rise.

PLTM or PPLT offer lots of upside potential for those who do not trade futures

A long position in platinum has been one of the most frustrating trades over the past half-decade. The trade became ugliest last summer, but there are signs that a price recovery and reversion to mean levels against palladium and gold could be on the horizon. Coins and bars are the most direct investment route in the platinum market, but dealers often charge prohibitive premiums because of the lack of availability of metal, even during bear market conditions. I have often suggested that an alternative route to the physical metal is via the NYMEX futures market. A futures contract of platinum contains 50 ounces of the metal. At $900 per ounce, the total value is $45,000. Taking delivery of a futures contract involves some fees and warehousing costs, but it can be lower than the per ounce premium charged by physical dealers.

A position in futures is the next most liquid way to invest in the platinum market, but ETF products provide an alternative.

Both the PPLT and PLTM products hold 100% of their net assets in platinum bullion. The PPLT that represents one-tenth of an ounce of the metal has net assets of $591.02 million and trades an average of 94,658 shares each day. PPLT charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. PLTM represents one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum but only has net assets of around $4 million and trades an average of 4,398 shares per day. If the platinum market continues to outperform and the price of the metal can break above the $1000 level, it is likely that the PLTM product will build more critical mass as it charges a lower expense ratio of 0.50% and has a per share price that is one-tenth the size of PPLT. Many market participants may prefer an ETF product that is around $10 compared to one that is close to $100 per share if platinum climbs to $1000 per ounce or above.

Platinum continues to be one of the most frustrating trades of my career which is almost four decades long at this point. However, there have been signs of life in the platinum market in 2019 which could mean we are on the verge of a significant price recovery in the metal that has been a dog with fleas in the precious metals sector for longer than I would like to remember.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long physical platinum