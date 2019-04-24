New Stock Market Highs: What To Expect In 2019

The support comes from the Fed's desire to err on the side of monetary ease during this time and avoid or prevent any kind of monetary disturbance to disrupt stocks.

The performance of the stock market over the past ten years has depended upon one thing, the support of the Federal Reserve System: will this support continue throughout 2019?

The S&P 500 stock index and the NASDAQ index hit new historic highs yesterday: the question is, can they continue to stay near these highs or hit more new highs?

The S&P 500 stock index is up by 17 percent in 2019, it's best yearly beginning since 1987.

The NASDAQ index is up by 22 percent in 2019, it's best yearly beginning since 1991.

The S&P 500 stock index closed at 2,933.68 yesterday, a new historic high, exceeding the previous high hit on September 20, 2018.

The NASDAQ index closed at 8,120.82 yesterday and beat its August 29, 2018 record.

What seems to be accounting for these new highs?

Well, the number one explanation being given for the current performance of the stock market is the behavior of the Federal Reserve.

The specifics here relate to the Federal Reserve backing off earlier this year from its previous effort to continuously increase its policy rate of interest. Investors seem to be very content that Fed officials are not talking about any increases this year, while some analysts are even discussing the possibility that the Fed could actually produce a reduction in the policy rate.

Furthermore, the Fed has signaled that it will be backing off later this year efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

To me, these changes have just reconfirmed the basic thrust of the Fed's monetary policy over the past ten years or so.

As I have argued many times during this time period, the one fundamental goal of the Federal Reserve has been to err on the side of monetary ease in order to reduce the possibility that any unexpected economic or financial disruption might take place within the United States banking system.

In the eyes of the Federal Reserve, the current economic recovery has been built on the premise that the Fed's monetary policy could result in rising stock prices and that these rising stock prices would produce a wealth effect that would underwrite and sustain consumption expenditures which would generate continuing economic growth.

And, this is precisely what has happened. The only times people questioned this scenario was those times when some doubt arose about the Fed's commitment to continue this policy position.

Often these times of doubt have occurred when it appeared that Federal Reserve officials were adjusting their operational focus and there arose some uncertainty about whether or not the Fed would continue to its previous stance relating to the stock market.

After some wavering, investors realized that Federal Reserve officials continued to hold onto their previous position to err on the side of monetary ease and the stock market stabilized and then continued to rise.

It appears as if this has been the case in the current situation. The investment community still believes that the Fed will continue to err on the side of monetary ease going forward.

So, this provides, in a very real sense, the liquidity for the stock market to rise.

But, there is something else going on in the current stock market and this concerns the issue of what areas will benefit from this Federal Reserve position?

In recent months there has been a downward revision to growth projections in the world, including those related to the United States. See the change in the economic projections of the Federal Reserve.

This reduction in growth expectations along with the fact that the tax cut effects from 2018 will cause first-quarter earnings results to decline. For example, according to FactSet, the first-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to contract by 3.3 percent from the 2018 first quarter. This would be the first year-over-year decline in earnings since 2016.

But, other than the Fed maintaining its policy position, there seems to some positive news relative to the technology sector of the stock market.

Big tech earnings are expected to stay strong in spite of the slowing of economic growth. This is primarily due to the economic foundations of the large high tech companies, which seem to spread beyond possible economic slowdowns.

As a consequence of this, the technology stocks in the S&P 500 stock index have risen by almost 27 percent this year, providing a good bit of the increase of 17 percent made by the whole index.

One could further argue that most of the other sectors contributing to the rise in the S&P 500 are still a part original scheme of the Federal Reserve to underwrite a stock market wealth effect so as to spur on consumer spending.

And, so we have an explanation of why the stock market has risen to its new, recent highs.

The question then becomes, will stock prices continue to rise in the rest of 2019?

Given the discussion above, the answer seems to be: "it depends upon what the Federal Reserve does."

Of course, there could be some shocks to the economy coming from either domestic or foreign disruptions. These cannot be discounted.

But, right now these possibilities fall into the known unknown and unknown unknown categories. We cannot identify what might happen in this area.

But, the Fed moves on, even though it might be engaged in a new policy regime. Its "err on the side of monetary ease" attitude still seems to be in place. And, this is the crucial appears to be the crucial element.

As long as investors are convinced that the Fed maintains this stance, the stock market can continue to achieve new highs in 2019.

