Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - KIO Has One Of The Highest Current Yields

We see KIO as one of the interesting buying opportunities at this moment.

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious when you select your long positions.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past four months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. I still see several interesting buying opportunities in the sector, which I am going to discuss with you in this article. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) is a very interesting combination of solid past performance, very attractive current yield and duration of only 2.60 years.

The Benchmark

Over the past shorter week, we observed a slight decline in the prices of the high-yield bonds. The benchmark of the sector the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) remained in a red territory after a decrease of $0.28 in its price.

The situation in the high-yield sector remains pretty stable and with some small fluctuations, the current trend keeps its direction. The volatility from the last December which scared the investors remained in the past and we see again appetite for riskier assets from their side. On the other hand, the low average daily volume and the small changes are unfavorable for the active traders and we remain cautious in our selection.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.04 bps.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.54 points for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 80 days. As you see, it is 0.99 points.

The News

Surprisingly or not, there were not any interesting news related to the sector.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

As usual, I will start our weekly review by presenting the Z-scores in the sector as an indication for statistically overpriced or undervalued funds. Simply put, a Z-score is the number of standard deviations from the mean a data point is. But more technically it is a measure of how many standard deviations below or above the population mean a raw score is.

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) remains the fund with the lowest Z-score in the sector after another decrease of 1.01% in its price on a weekly basis.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and New America High Income Fund (HYB) are other funds which you may review as potential "Long" candidates. They provide us with negative Z-score which can be combined with a very attractive discount. Both of them offer juicy current yields above 7.50% and as you can see they seem undervalued compared to their peers based on the discount/premium metric.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.77 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease of 0.05 bps of the average value. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is close to 1.00 point.

2. Highest Z-Score:

On the other hand, I have plotted the funds which pretend to be statistically overpriced. It is true that the sector is very strong and the discounts in the area are still very low but I think it is never a bad idea to be prepared with eventual hedging reactions of all of our long positions. The above representatives may play such a role in our portfolio.

Another increase in the price of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) after the announcement of the dividend change. A week ago, the management team decided to increase the monthly dividend from $0.0658 to $0.0905 and made NHS one of the funds with the highest yield in the sector.

From my perspective, Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) continues to be one of the best options to hedge your long positions. It has a Z-score of 2.00 points and I think it is overpriced compared to its peers. Our software also confirms the deviation between the price of VLT and a portfolio constructed by several high-yield closed-end funds:

3. Biggest Discount:

We do not find many statistical reasons to review the funds, but the spread between their prices and net asset values remains pretty widened. We do have nine closed-end funds from the sector with a discount of more than 11.00%. If you are planning to expand your portfolio with "Long" positions, the ranking above is a strong starting point.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) continues to be the leader of the ranking with its discount of 13.78%. We do have a yield on the price of 8.52% and yield on the net asset value of 7.35%. The current distribution is $0.1000, and it is paid on a monthly basis. I consider as a positive fact the recent dividend increase which was initiated in March. Also, I would like to mention that GHY uses slightly lower effective leverage in comparison with the rest of the CEFs from the sector.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.44%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.31%.

4. Highest Premium:

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential short trades based on their premiums. We have only one outlier which has a reasonable spread between its net asset value and price but last time we have already discussed the liquidity risk of Barings Participation Investors (MPV). I will review it as a potential "Sell" candidate only if I see this fund traded at a very high Z-score.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds which outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on net asset value for that period is 5.05% for the sector.

Unfortunately, none of them provide us with an attractive statistical edge to review it. Then the Z-score value is between -1.00 point and +1.00 point that means 68% of the time the fund was traded at this discount or premium. However, if I have to select one fund which deserves to be reviewed as a potential "Buy" candidate for your portfolio, I will choose New America High Income Fund (HYB). It combines good past results with the opportunity to buy it now at an attractive valuation.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.18%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.57%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.77%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The fund which I am going to review today is KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO). I have to admit that you can find a fund with a lower Z-score and low discount in the sector, but I also have to admit that it will be difficult to find many funds which offer a higher yield than KIO. So, if you are looking for a consistent and attractive yield among the high-yield funds then KIO may be the right choice for you.

Let's first start with a brief overview of the investment policy of the fund:

Fund basics

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to seek to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in loans and fixed-income instruments or other instruments, including derivative instruments, with similar economic characteristics. The fund expects to invest primarily in first and second lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high-yield corporate debt instruments of varying maturities. The instruments in which the fund invests may be rated investment grade or below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated.

The total net assets managed by the fund are $481 million and $152 million of them are coming from the leverage. In other words, the effective leverage of the fund is 31.57%.

Valuation & Past Performance

Currently, we find that it is traded at a 6.03% discount. The most important fact which I want to highlight is the past performance of KIO. The fund managed to achieve one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years. The annualized yield on net asset value for this period is 5.91%

Current Yield

We do have a yield on the price of 9.52% and yield on the net asset value of 8.95%. The current distribution is $0.1250 and it is paid on a monthly basis. As we see on the chart, KIO has one of the most stable dividends and it has not been changed over the past five years.

Another important fact is the positive earning/coverage ratio of the fund which signals that the management team can fully cover the dividend with the earnings from the investments. In other words, based on this ratio the fund is able to keep the current dividend unchanged.

Portfolio

The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 89.9% of the assets are from issuers located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is well-diversified and that "Metals & Mining" and "Commercial Services & Supplies" are the industries which have the biggest weights. Also, it is good to see that we do not have non-rated securities in the portfolio.

KIO portfolio is distributed between high-yield securities and senior loans. So, it will be appropriate to compare this fund to the rest of the senior loan CEFs, as well.

When we are talking about fixed-income, it is almost impossible to miss the duration as a factor. The duration of the portfolio of KIO is 2.60 years. On the chart below, I have compared it to the rest of the funds from the area.

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is to be prepared always for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II. They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, KIO can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on April 21, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

