The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave: A Missed Opportunity To Cut The 10% Dividend Yield

The cash position has increased to approximately 10% of the portfolio value, and I'm waiting for good opportunities to deploy the cash.

That's a pity, as this would have been a good moment to reset the dividend, which will very likely have to be cut next year anyway.

Introduction

In this edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, we will have another look at Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) whose share price remains under severe pressure despite having exited the Finnish commercial real estate market by selling its asset. The balance sheet was strengthened with the proceeds of this sale, but the lower rental income this year will put additional pressure on the dividend.

Portfolio update

I remain confident in my long position in Wereldhave

At the end of last year, Wereldhave, the Dutch REIT focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 commercial real estate, announced it was selling its asset in Finland for a gross consideration of 516M EUR. This price tag was approximately 8.5% below the book value at the end of the first semester of 2018, and this strengthened my view Wereldhave’s assets on the balance sheet were priced based on quite optimistic assumptions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Those optimistic assumptions weren’t a deal breaker for me, as I had previously run my own numbers to determine a more accurate and realistic fair value of the properties assuming a higher required rental yield for my own NAV calculations. Although my NAV result came in substantially lower than the official NAV/share, there was plenty of upside potential to the fair value derived from my own calculations. I will share my updated numbers later in this article.

Selling the Itis mall in Finland reduced Wereldhave’s LTV ratio from 43% to approximately 37% which is a solid move considering the REIT’s shareholders were looking to increase the safety and robustness of the balance sheet. But of course, this also has a negative impact on Wereldhave’s ability to continue to pay its dividend. It also had a slightly negative impact on its average interest expenses as the proceeds of the sale were used to repay some of its low-cost debt. This will push up the average cost of debt to approximately 2.1% this year which is obviously still very reasonable.

The dividend remains fixed at 2.52 EUR/share

Surprisingly, Wereldhave decided to stick with its quarterly dividend of 0.63 EUR which results in a full-year dividend payment of 2.52 EUR. Indeed, with its share price trading at around 25 EUR, this REIT has just cut its LTV ratio while it still pays a 10% dividend yield.

According to the REIT’s official outlook for 2019, it expects to generate a direct result of 2.75-2.85 EUR per share (which is about 5% lower than what I was expecting). This means the 2.52 EUR annual dividend would still be covered but the payout ratio based on the mid-point of the guidance would increase to 90%. So, sure, the dividend would still be fully covered, but I’m not sure Wereldhave will be able to keep the dividend stable from 2020 on.

In fact, I think it’s a missed opportunity to push through with a (benign) dividend cut. Although Wereldhave did promise in 2018 it would keep the dividend stable in 2018-2019 and it’s living up to this promise, the promise was made before it sold an asset for half a billion Euro. I think this was a good moment for Wereldhave’s management to have said ‘look, we know we promised a 2.52 EUR dividend, but we have just made the company safer by slashing the LTV ratio by 6%, so we are also cutting the dividend a bit so we can continue to keep some cash inside the company to boost our transformation plan’.

But no. The dividend didn’t change, and it doesn’t look like Wereldhave will be offering a stock dividend. After contacting the IR department, Wereldhave mentioned it has to pay the majority of the dividend in cash according to the Dutch REIT law, but I think there must be solutions to this issue. After all, Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) also is a Dutch REIT and it does offer a stock dividend. Anyway, at 25 EUR per share, I can totally understand why Wereldhave doesn’t do any effort to investigate this further as the dilution at a price substantially lower than the NAV would be tough to swallow. But perhaps it should have a chat with its legal department to figure out options to figure out if there’s a way to start a stock dividend program.

Using the current expected direct result of 2.80 EUR per share and the dividend payment of 2.52 EUR per share, Wereldhave will be able to ‘hoard’ 10-12M EUR this year to use for growth/improvement initiatives. And in the real estate sector, that isn’t a lot of money.

Running the numbers to calculate a more conservative NAV

Last year, the gross rental income increased slightly to 196.8M EUR (this already excludes the contribution from the Finnish assets which were qualified as a result from discontinued operations). I will use a slightly higher result of 198M EUR as there should be a small bump due to the indexation of the rental prices and I will apply the 96.3% occupancy ratio.

In another article that was published in August 2018, I used a required rental yield of 7.25% based on the gross rental income. Despite Wereldhave’s improved LTV ratio, I am hiking the required rental yield to 7.5% (which corresponds to a net rental yield of approximately 6.5% considering Wereldhave usually converts approximately 85% of its Gross Rental Income into the NRI, which includes the property-related expenses as well as the service expenses it couldn’t fully pass on to its tenants).

Source: Author calculation based on available data

So based on these more conservative assumptions, I still end up with a fair value of almost 32 EUR per share. And even more important, even after applying these stricter inputs, the LTV ratio remains firmly below the upper limit of 60%. So Wereldhave’s balance sheet should be able to absorb a higher required rental yield.

Sure, the 31.89 EUR/share is lower than the 36.6 EUR/share I calculated in the summer of last year, but that’s mainly due to the higher balance sheet valuation of the non-controlling interests (the minority shareholders of Wereldhave Belgium) and me using a higher required rental yield. If I would apply the same 7.25% as I used last year, the NAV/share would increase by more than 7%.

Source: Author calculation based on available data

Conclusion

To be clear; my NAV calculations should only be seen as some sort of back-of-the-envelope calculations, but it does provide you with more details of how a higher required yield impacts the NAV/share, the book value of the properties and subsequently, the LTV ratio.

As you can see, even after applying a 7.5% required gross rental yield, Wereldhave’s NAV/share is almost 30% higher than its current share price. So while it is a company in decline and it’s taking a while to change the direction, the market is valuing the company at less than 9 times its direct result.

Technically and theoretically, the 63 cent quarterly dividend is still safe and is fully covered, but I disagree it’s the best way for Wereldhave to spend its cash. It needs to regain the trust of the market by showing growth rather than a slow decrease of rental income and by allowing yourself to hoard just 10M EUR per year (the difference between the direct result and the dividend), Wereldhave’s hands are a bit tied as it doesn’t allow itself the flexibility it needs and deserves.

The position in Wereldhave remains unchanged. The only thing I do regret is having started to buy too early.

Other additions/removals

As mentioned in a blog post on April 15, I sold 150 shares of Bpost (OTCPK:BPOSY) (OTC:BPOSF) and 100 shares of Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY). On top of that, I wrote 1 Call option with a strike price of 10.50 expiring in June on Bpost as well. The total cash inflow of these three transactions is 3,567 EUR.

Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) (OTCPK:MGDDY) had a tough period at the end of last year, but its share price recovered the lost ground (and then some) in the first quarter of this year. Unsurprisingly, the put option that was written expired worthless. This, combined with the cash inflow from the sale of Bpost and Orange Belgium has a positive impact on the coverage ratio, and allows the Nest Egg Portfolio to consider new positions.

Back in March, the put option on Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) also expired worthless, so that position has now also been removed from the portfolio. The Nest Egg Portfolio made about 300 EUR from these two (Klépierre & Michelin) written put options which doesn’t sound like a big deal for a 100,000 EUR portfolio, but it does boost the return by 0.3% on the total portfolio so we shouldn’t totally dismiss it either. It also looks like the ArcelorMittal (MT) put with a strike price of 16 EUR will expire worthless considering it’s trading approximately 30% higher right now, so that would be an additional bonus in June.

The National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF) had a really nice surprise for its shareholders as it actually increased its dividend. I was expecting a small increase in the article I wrote last summer, but the National Bank hiked the dividend by 8.5% to 138.47 EUR per share. A nice surprise and after deducting the 15% dividend withholding tax (the standard dividend tax in Belgium is 30%, but most countries have a double dividend taxation treaty in place which reduces it to 15%), 235 EUR in net dividend will be added to the cash position of the Nest Egg Portfolio. The bank still has to publish the English version of its annual report, but the Dutch version (which has already been published) seems to indicate the additional investment in the so-called ‘statutory bond portfolio’ increased by just 280M EUR, which is less than I expected. The book value of the portfolio is now 5.63B EUR (up from 5.36B EUR) and has an average yield of 2.4% considering there still are some high yield bonds that are maturing in the next 3 years.

After having a closer look (you can re-read the original article here) at Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF) (OTCPK:ANIOY), I decided to try to pick up some stock at a lower share price. Instead of putting an order in at around 9 EUR per share, I decided to write two put options (just two, as I would like to keep the exposure to this cyclical stock limited). I will be writing 1 Put 8.75, expiring in September for an option premium of 0.39 EUR (the mid-point).

Source: screenshot Interactive Brokers

The second put option I’m writing on Acerinox is a P 8.50 expiring in December for an option premium of 0.42 EUR (mid-point). The net cash inflow of both options after deducting the transaction fee of 3 EUR per option contract is 75 EUR.

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY), the Dutch postal services company has confirmed a final dividend of 0.17 EUR will be paid, and the stock is currently trading ex-dividend. If the share price remains around these levels, I will opt for the stock dividend (the exact ratio of dividend rights needed to get one additional share of PostNL will be based on the VWAP during the final three days of the option period, but it looks like it will be in a ratio of around 14:1).

This means the 1,618 shares we currently have of PostNL will entitle us to approximately 115 new shares as a dividend. Considering the stock dividend will be tax free in the Netherlands, it’s a cheap way to add exposure to PostNL without incurring transaction fees or dividend withholding taxes. Should my opinion on taking the dividend in stock change, I will let you know in a blog post, so keep an eye on my InstaBlog page.

Incoming dividends

The dividend season will start very soon and I am providing a dividend payment schedule with the appropriate dividend withholding taxes below the table which includes the dividends that have already been paid. Total (TOT) and Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) have recently paid a dividend, but the majority of the companies still has to open up their cheque books.

The current portfolio + updates

Conclusion

The cash position in the Nest Egg Portfolio has increased considerably and perhaps that’s not a bad move as the uncertainty appears to be returning on the European markets. We have already seen quite a few profit warnings with for instance Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) (OTCPK:UMICY) dropping 15% after announcing its EBIT will come in approximately 10% below the consensus estimates, and I will try to be selective, going forward. After all, the first rule of investing is ‘protect the principal’!

