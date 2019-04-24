Snap Still Can't Scale

The stock has a fully diluted market valuation of $18.5 billion that is far too expensive for unprofitable revenues that might only reach $1.55 billion this year.

While Snap (SNAP) produced some improving financial metrics during Q1, the social-messaging company came up short on many other metrics. The guidance suggests that some of the initiatives started in Q2 places the company right back into substantial losses due to an inability to scale efficiently. The stock is not very appealing at $12 with a market valuation in excess of $18 billion.

Image Source: Snapchat website

Improving Numbers Not Enough

By just about all metrics, the Q1 numbers were an impressive improvement from last year and beat analyst estimates. Revenues grew by 39% to $320 million and operating expenses declined. The mix is a great combination for improving margins and income metrics.

Snapchat even returned to user growth as measured by daily active users (DAUs). The social-messaging service approached the record high of 191 million back in Q1'18 in a sign that the site has climbed out of the abyss created by the app redesign last year.

The user numbers should see another boost with the updated Android app launched at the end of Q1. Snap has already seen a boost in Android users. Along with a successful Snap Partner Summit back in early April, Snap appears back on an innovative path.

Yet, the company still reported a substantial $123 million adjusted EBITDA loss. Sure, Snap reported a substantial improvement over the $218 million loss last year, but the guidance should halt all excitement over the improving trends.

Source: Snap Q1'19 presentation

Snap guided to a Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $125 million to $150 million. The company is hardly forecasting an improvement from the $169 million loss from last Q2 despite revenues set to surge 30%.

The problem here is that Android customers aren't exactly the most profitable customer base around. Snap already losing substantial amounts of cash before entering this user base is troubling. In addition, the excitement over Bitmoji and augmented reality launched at the Partner Summit will only be copied by Facebook (FB) in short order.

If anything, Snap had the largest tailwind in the last few quarters due to concerns over privacy at Facebook. Even Twitter (TWTR) potentially benefited from from issues at Facebook to drive user growth.

Crazy Valuation

The bigger problem for the stock is that Snap has already had an incredible run to $12. The company has the constant overhanging threat of Facebook stealing their business while the financials remain horrible.

My previous investment thesis predicted the death spiral dip to $5 that occurred. The major surprise now is that the market has been so willing to embrace this turnaround before Snap has shown any ability to get onto the other side of massive losses. New innovations are only good when they lead to improving financials, yet the Q2 guidance suggests the surge in Android usage is going to cause the social-messaging company to take a step back.

With the surging share counts, Snap now has a market valuation of over $18.5 billion. Financial websites tend to list the market valuation somewhere below $16.0 billion as the 209 million shares for stock-based awards aren't always accurately included in numbers.

Source: Snap Q1'19 presentation

The crazy part is that Snap now trades at a higher forward P/S multiple than both Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) despite the troubling financial trends. Using the accurate valuation, Snap trades closer to 12.0x forward sales estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap's Q2 guidance supports a company that still can't scale. The new innovations and update of the Android app are being met with some rather weak EBITDA guidance. These users are typically unattractive and the users outside of North America fails to generate even $1 in ARPU. Even worse, Facebook hasn't even fully stolen the new innovations yet, leaving Snap right back in the same money losing situation as after the IPO. Do not chase this rally in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.