10% Yielding New Mountain Finance Receives Fitch Rating

The cash portion will continue to improve due to the exit of its largest investment Hi Technology in December 2018 which accrued non-cash dividends at an annual rate of 15%.

NMFC has fully ramped its SLP III driving income from recurring sources to 94% of total income in Q4 2018 with an improvement in the portion paid in cash.

NMFC will report results on May 6, 2019, and I continue to be an investor for some of the reasons mentioned in this article.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

Fitch Ratings Assigns First Time 'BBB-' Rating to NMFC:

On April 4, 2019, Fitch Ratings assigned a long-term Issuer Default Rating ("IDR") of 'BBB-' to NMFC. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Concurrently, Fitch has assigned a senior secured debt rating of 'BBB-' and a senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB-' to NMFC's outstanding debt obligations. Rating constraints specific to NMFC include higher-than-peer leverage, given the revision of the firm's target statutory leverage range (i.e. excluding borrowings guaranteed by the Small Business Administration [SBA]) to 1.2x-1.4x, following the receipt of shareholder approval to reduce asset coverage requirements to 150% from 200%.

However, Fitch believes that the increase in leverage is sufficiently mitigated by an incremental improvement in the risk profile of the portfolio, NMFC's strong track record in credit and the expectation that the covenant cushion will be maintained at a level expected to be sufficient to account for potential valuation volatility in the portfolio. Other issuer-specific rating constraints include higher-than-peer exposure to second lien investments and greater reliance on non-cash income, although both are expected to continue to improve.

Source: Fitch Ratings

NMFC Leverage And Dividend Coverage Update

The company is now firmly above its previous targeted leverage that was recently increased due to shareholder approval to increase leverage (effective June 9, 2018). The company previously amended its credit facility and note agreements to include a requirement that the company does not exceed a total debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00. However, management is targeting a debt-to-equity ratio between 1.20 and 1.40 depending on the amount of first-lien debt as a percentage of the total portfolio and I have taken into account with the updated projections.

We have seen significant growth in the portfolio over the last three quarters as we have increased our statutory leverage from 0.81 to 1.23. Consistent with the strategy we articulated when we received shareholder authorization to increase leverage, the preponderance of our asset increase has been in the form of senior loans. The step-up in leverage over the past three quarters is in line with our new target statutory debt to equity ratio of 1.2 times to 1.4 times.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

As of December 31, 2018, the company had cash equivalents of almost $50 million and around $280 million of available borrowing capacity under its credit facility and SBA debentures. However, in January 2019, NMFC upsized its Wells Fargo credit facility to $675 million. Also, there will likely be additional issuances of unsecured notes similar to the $52 million at 5.75% due October 2023 publicly traded under the symbol “NMFX.”

To support our growth, we have continued to expand our credit facilities secured and investment grade rating from Kroll and recently completed a tactical equity issuance. Taking into account SBA-guaranteed debentures, we had approximately $1.7 billion of total borrowing capacity at quarter-end. In Q4, we upsized Wells Fargo credit facility and entered into a new revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank. As we’ve diversified our debt issuance, we’ve been successful at laddering own maturities to better manage liquidity. We have one near-term maturity in 2019 and actively pursuing various options to efficiently refinance that debt.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, NMFC reported between my best and base case projections with much higher-than-expected dividend income and has fully covered its dividend since its IPO.

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

NMFC has now fully ramped its NMFC Senior Loan Program III LLC ("SLP III") which is a joint venture with SkyKnight Income II capitalized with equity of $80 million from NMFC and $20 million from SkyNight leverage with $300 million from Citibank with expected returns between 11% and 13%. As shown below, income from recurring sources (including its SLPs) continues to increase and accounted for 94% of total income in Q4 2018 and there was an improvement in the portion paid in cash from 83% to 88%. The cash portion will likely continue to improve due to the exit of its largest investment Hi Technology Corp. in December 2018 which accrued non-cash dividends at an annual rate of 15%.

Slide 29 demonstrates our total investment income is recurring in nature and predominantly paid in cash. As you can see 94% of total investment income is recurring and cash income remains strong at 88% this quarter. We believe this consistency shows the stability and predictability of our investment income.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

NMFC had approximately $123.4 million of originations and commitments since the end of Q4 2018 through February 22, 2019, compared to only $3.0 million of repayments.

Page 20 shows our origination activities since the end of the quarter, we have seen net portfolio expansion of $120 million, which brought us the upper end of our target leverage range, creating a need for more equity capital which we addressed with our February 11 equity offering. We are pleased to report that we have a growing investment pipeline, which should translate into more deal closings in the coming months.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Investing In BDCs Including NMFC

As discussed in previous articles, I continue to invest in NMFC for many reasons including its focus on “defensive growth” middle market companies and mostly secured debt investments of first and second-lien that account for almost 80% of the portfolio. Also, management has been forthcoming with information related to potential underperforming assets.

During Q4 2018, first-lien debt increased to almost 50% (previously 44%) of the portfolio as the company “shifted originations towards senior investments as we have accessed incremental leverage.”

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Turning to Page 21, our mix of originations continues to skew heavily towards first lien loans, again accounting for nearly 70% of total new originations this quarter. On the right side of page, we show that 81% of our repayments were non-first lien assets. This shifts towards a higher percentage of first lien assets is consistent with our stated plan to employ increased portfolio level leverage with a more senior-oriented asset mix.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Out of $6.6 billion of investments in 254 portfolio companies, only 8 representing just $125 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual and only 4 representing $43 million of cost has resulted in a realized default loss (see below). The $43 million includes the previously realized losses of $28 million associated with its investment in Transtar Holding Company.

Source: New Mountain Finance 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile and 'dip your toe in' starting with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases.

BDC pricing can be volatile especially if markets take a 'risk off' approach temporarily driving lower prices and providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices . I have found that the best way to time BDC purchases (looking for 'oversold' conditions) is to use relative strength index ("RSI").

. I have found that the best way to time BDC purchases (looking for 'oversold' conditions) is to use relative strength index ("RSI"). I typically wait for prices 5% to 10% below my short-term (“ST”) target price and/or RSI of near or below 30.

Opportunity cost: Keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends.

As shown below, purchasing additional shares of NMFC when its RSI is near or below 30 would easily provide positive returns especially after taking into account the stable $0.34 per share of quarterly dividends:

Source: Yahoo Finance and www.bdcbuzz.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.