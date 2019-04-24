Corn - Energy Says Higher, Supplies Say Lower While Trade And The Weather Will Settle The Battle

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn. Anyone who has driven across the fertile plains of the US knows that there are seemingly endless stretches where corn is growing on both sides of the road during the spring and summer season.

While corn is a stable for food, either in its natural form or as an ingredient in many of the foods we consume each day, corn is also the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol, a biofuel, in the US. We are still at the beginning of the 2019 crop season in the US, and it will not be long before the corn stalks begin to grow and fill the landscape of the Midwest and other growing regions with the plants that will provide nutrition and power to consumer in the US and around the globe.

The price of corn is limping into the 2019 crop year at a low price. Many factors will determine the price path of the agricultural commodity which can always surprise on the up and the downside.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the corn market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) provides an alternative to the leveraged world of the futures arena.

Corn remains near lows going into the 2019 crop year

May CBOT corn futures are rolling to July, and both contracts are at their lows for 2019 even though we are at the time of the year when uncertainty over the crop is at its highest level.

As the daily chart of July futures highlights, the price of corn at $3.56 per bushel on April 24 is at the lowest price on the chart dating back to last September.

The chart of new crop December corn futures at $3.77 per bushel recently fell below its support level at the September 2018 bottom at $3.8325. One of the reasons for the recent price weakness in corn is that farmers in the US will plant more corn than beans in 2019 compared to 2018. Last year in the leadup to the planting season, the corn-soybean ratio moved to the 2.8:1 level which meant that there were 2.8 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. The long-term average for the relationship is around 2.36:1. When the ratio is higher than the average, soybeans are historically the more expensive commodity, so farmers tend to plant more beans than corn. When the ratio is below 2.4:1, they typically plant more corn than oilseeds. This year, the ratio has been at or below 2.4:1 for months leading to more corn than bean planting by farmers. The prospects for an increase in the 2019 corn crop compared to last year increases hedging activity, and the prospects for higher supplies have weighed on the price of corn.

The second reason for weakness in the price of corn is that consumers have become accustomed to bumper crops and no supply shortages.

Six consecutive years of bumper crops

Drought conditions pose a danger to corn supplies, and in 2008, 2011, and 2012 consumers faced low supplies as crops withered in the hot, dry sun and sky-high prices for corn.

As the monthly chart illustrates, the price of corn rose to three successive highs starting in 2008 at $7.65 in 2011 at $7.9975, and in 2012 at a new all-time peak at $8.4375 per bushel. The chart shows that over the past six crop years there have been no supply issues causing the memories of prices that were over double the current level to fade in the market's rearview mirror.

Each year is a new adventure in agricultural markets, and while farmers are planting more corn this year, there is no guaranty that the seeds will grow to another bumper crop. The weather is the most significant factor and the planting season has not gotten off to a great start given the floods over vast areas of the fertile plains of the United States.

Meanwhile, the price action in the crude oil market in 2019 is a sign that corn demand will rise.

Crude oil recovers, which is bullish for ethanol and corn

As the world's leading producer and exporter of corn, the grain is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol, a biofuel. Two factors could lead to a rise in the price of ethanol in the US in 2019 which would increase the demand for corn. The first factor is that the EPA under the Trump Administration has moved to lift the summer ban on E15, a blended fuel that contains 15% instead of 10% corn-based ethanol. The second is that the price of gasoline has exploded since late December. While the rise in the price of the fuel is seasonal as it tends to reach lows during the winter and highs as the peak season for demand in the summer approaches, the price action in the oil and oil product markets has been bullish.

As the weekly chart shows, nearby crude oil futures rose from a low at $42.36 in late December on the nearby NYMEX futures contract to its most recent high at $66.60 per barrel on April 23, a rise of 57.2%.

At the same time, the price of nearby NYMEX gasoline futures rose from $1.2450 at the end of last year to a high at $2.1489 per gallon wholesale on April 22, a rally of 72.6% over the period.

Since refineries blend corn-based ethanol with gasoline in the US, the rising demand for gas could take ethanol along for a bullish ride meaning more of this year's corn crop will move to ethanol processing plants.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has weighed on prices

One of the reasons for the depressed state of grain markets in the US is the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China. While other commodities markets such as copper and oil have been moving higher, partially because of optimism that trade negotiators will come up with a framework that leads to an agreement and the end of protectionism, the agricultural markets remain dubious. Corn, soybean, and wheat prices have been under pressure since 2018 when the trade tariffs and retaliatory measures hit the soybean market in the Us particularly hard. Grain prices tend to move together, and beans led corn and wheat lower when China canceled purchases of the oilseed from the US for 2018 and 2019. China typically purchases one-quarter of the US bean crop each year, and farmers lost a substantial percentage of the overall consumer market last year. At the same time, even if China were to come roaring back, the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China that is killing the hog population has caused the demand for animal feed to decline. Corn and soybean meal are ingredients in animal feeds.

It is no secret that the trade dispute has impacted US agricultural producers the hardest and last year's bumper crop caused inventories to swell. Since grain prices moved appreciably lower last year under the weight of the dispute, an agreement between the US and China is likely to have the opposite effect on prices.

Moreover, the jury is still out when it comes to 2019, which has started out with floods that have delayed planting in many areas.

It's all about the weather over the coming months - try the CORN ETF to take advantage of depressed prices

China, oil prices, planting behavior by farmers, the level of the US dollar versus other world currencies, and other grain prices are all factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of corn. However, none alone, or even together, have the impact that the weather can unleash on agricultural markets. Mother Nature is the most potent force and the ultimate arbiter of the price path of corn and other agricultural commodities each year. If you have any doubt about her power, just look back at 2008, 2011, and 2012 and the price action in the corn, soybean, and wheat markets.

While the market always focuses on supplies, demand has been an ever-increasing factor that underpins prices for these agricultural commodities. In Q1, the world added around 20 million more mouths to feed which amounts to 80 million per year and a whopping 800 million each decade. The global population stood at six billion at the turn of this century, and on April 22 around 7.567 people inhabited our planet. At the same time, wealth continues to grow in the world's most populous nation China, which is home to around 1.4 billion citizens. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, eat more food each day. The next time Mother Nature decides that the growing season in the US will be hot and dry and crops wither in the sun, the chances are grains prices will rise to new record highs. Supplies are a year-to-year affair, but demand is a constant force when it comes to price support for commodities like corn.

No one, even the best meteorologists in the world knows more than Mother Nature, and the biggest surprises in markets come when the "experts" make the wrong call. At the current price of corn, the demographic trend when it comes to population growth limits the downside for prices. The upside remains explosive because of the weather, the potential for a trade deal or an increase in tension in the Middle East which takes crude oil and gasoline prices much higher, or the many other factors that could make the 2019 corn crop less than the seventh consecutive year of bumper yields.

The Teucrium Corn ETF product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the corn futures market which is the most direct route for a trade or investment in the price of corn. However, futures and futures options are leveraged and volatile instruments and are not for everyone. The fund summary for CORN states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund invests under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Corn Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings of CORN include:

The CORN ETF holds a portfolio of three of the most actively traded corn futures contracts. Spreading the risk across three contracts allows the ETF to roll only one-third of the position at a time which somewhat mitigates the high cost of contango for short-term holders of the product. CORN has net assets of $54.8 million and trades an average of over 54,000 shares each day.

As we head towards May, the action in the crude oil market is supportive of corn while population growth also underpins the price of the grain. Supplies when it comes to the current level of stockpiles and potential for a larger corn crop in 2019 than in 2018 are weighing on the price. However, the outcome of trade negotiations between the US and China, and more importantly, Mother Nature who started 2019 with floods and could decide that a period of drought is necessary is the ultimate power when it comes to determining the price of corn. With so much uncertainty in the market at the end of April, the price of corn is too low at under $3.60 on July futures and under $3.78 on the new crop December contract.

