Reading The Tea Leaves In Crude Oil

The path of least resistance of the price of crude oil can impact many different markets across all asset classes. When it comes to other commodities, crude oil has a substantial impact on the production process. Rising or falling crude oil prices can also affect the prices of commodities we depend on for food. Biofuels like ethanol are products of agricultural commodities such as corn and sugar.

Crude oil can be a leading indicator for the stock market. The energy commodity also is a barometer of inflationary pressures which can move the level of interest rate higher or lower. One of the most infamous oil traders in the world, the late Marc Rich, once said that oil is the blood that flows through the veins of the world. When it comes to understanding the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity, the market structure of the oil market can provide compelling clues, at times. Term structure, speculative and hedging behavior, location and quality spreads, and processing spreads are all helpful metrics for accessing the supply and demand equation for crude oil.

The current state of market structure is telling us that we should expect more volatility in the crude oil market over the coming weeks and months. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are double-leveraged tools for those who do not trade in the NYMEX crude oil futures market.

NYMEX crude oil futures stall until an announcement

At the end of last week, it was starting to look like the price of crude oil was running out of steam on the upside as the price of the energy commodity was stalling at just under the $65 per barrel level on the now active month June NYMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June futures highlights, the price of June futures was bumping up against $65 per barrel until Monday, April 22 when they sailed through on the upside. News that the Trump administration would not extend exemptions for eight countries that purchase crude oil from Iran sent the price of the energy commodity higher and to the $66.60 per barrel level on Tuesday, April 24. After granting a six-month exemption to buyers of Iranian crude including China and India in November which helped send the price of oil lower, President Trump told markets that he decided to end exemptions and that any country that purchases crude oil from Iran will be sanctioned. The administration in Washington, D.C., said that Saudi Arabia and other allies within OPEC would make up for the shortfall in the oil market. The price of crude oil took off to the upside when Iran threatened to close down the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway passage that lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which 20% of the world's traded oil travels each day.

Source: Naval-technology.com

As the chart shows, crude oil exports from Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE must move through the Strait to reach destinations around the globe.

While crude oil was stalling before the decision in Washington DC, the price moved higher in the aftermath with nearby WTI futures near $66 and Brent June futures at $74 per barrel on April 24.

Many of the pieces of market structure in the crude oil market could be telling is that the price of WTI is heading for $70 per barrel and Brent towards the $80 level. The high in WTI from early October 2018 stands at $76.90 with Brent's peal at $86.72 per barrel, with both peaks from 2018 standing as critical technical resistance and targets on the upside. A continuation of rising tensions in the Middle East and any actions that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the region, such as the Strait of Hormuz, could cause a bullish spike in the energy commodity that powers the world.

The technical picture is overbought, but open interest begins to rise

The technical state of the crude oil market continues to point towards higher highs, but technical metrics display overbought conditions after the price has appreciated steadily since late December.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX futures shows that crude oil has rallied from $42.36 in late December to its most recent high at $66.60 per barrel on April 23, a rise of 57.2% in a little less than four months. Price momentum is in deeply overbought territory while relative strength has risen to around 75 which is also an overbought condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market reached a low at 1.953 million contracts in mid-March, but the metric has been rising reaching 2.137 million as of April 23. Rising price and increasing open interest is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Weekly historical volatility has declined to the 14.94% level as crude oil is on a path to make back all of the losses experienced during the final quarter of last year. The technical picture continues to support higher highs in the crude oil market, but the risk of a correction rises with the price of the energy commodity.

Tightening in the forward curve in both WTI and Brent futures

Term structure in a commodities market is the price differential between delivery dates. Contango is a condition where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices and tends to indicate that supply and demand for a raw material is either in equilibrium or a state of oversupply exists in a market. Backwardation occurs when short-term supply concerns lift the price of a commodity for nearby delivery over the price for deferred delivery. The active month June 2019 versus the June 2020 NYMEX crude oil spread shows that the market has shifted from contango to backwardation.

Source: CQG

As the chart of WTI crude oil for delivery in June 2020 minus the price for delivery in June 2019 highlights that the spread moved from contango of $2.60 per barrel in early January to a $3.86 backwardation on April 24. The backwardation has steadily increased with the price, but the latest news that the US would not extend exemptions continues to create supply concerns which caused the backwardation to climb.

In the Brent futures market, which is the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude oil, the backwardation between June 2020 and June 2019 was even higher at $5.15 per barrel as of April 24. The tightness in both Brent and WTI crude oil futures market is a sign that the market's concern over supplies is rising which is supportive of the price of the energy commodity.

Gasoline cracks rise while heating oil processing spreads reflect seasonal factors

Consumers purchase oil products, and the differential between the price of raw crude oil and oil products like gasoline and distillate often provides a window into supply and demand fundamentals for the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby June gasoline crack spreads which reflect the economics of refining crude oil into gasoline shows that the spread rose from $12.76 per barrel at the end of January to its most recent high at $22.14 per barrel on April 22. On April 24, the gasoline refining spread was at the $21.16 per barrel level. The processing spread is telling us that demand for gasoline is strong in the current environment which reflects seasonality as we are heading into the time of the year where demand peaks for gasoline during the spring and summer seasons.

Source: CQG

The June heating oil crack spread which serves as a proxy for distillate such as diesel and jet fuels shows that the processing margin has declined from over $27 per barrel in early March to just over the $22.50 per barrel level on April 23. There is some degree of seasonality in the distillate crack spread, but it remains near the recent low that occurred on April 3 at $21.43 per barrel.

Crack spreads reflect seasonal factors at this time, but both suggest that demand is strong on the back of economic growth in the US. However, weakness in the European and Chinese economies could weigh on the demand for oil products. While term structure and geopolitics are supportive of higher oil prices, crack spreads are giving a more benign reading at their current levels.

Lots of events on the horizon - UCO and SCO for volatility

The decision to end exemptions on purchases of Iranian crude oil earlier this week was bullish for the price of the energy commodity as it raised the political temperature in the Middle East. However, with over 12 million barrels of daily production from the US and expanding pipeline and storage facilities on the horizon, the lack of Iranian crude oil is not significant when it comes to global supplies. Moreover, if the Saudis, Russians, and other members of OPEC pump up their output and eliminate the 1.2 million barrel per day production cut from their end of 2018 biannual meeting in late June, supplies are not likely to present a problem with Iran cut off from exporting their oil. However, that assumes that Iran will sit back and not respond to the move by the Trump Administration this week.

The Strait of Hormuz could become a flashpoint when it comes to oil logistics over the coming weeks. Even if OPEC increases production, many members of the cartel need to fill tankers and send them through the Strait to get their oil to consumption destinations. At the same time, the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran is ongoing and more than a few missiles have come over the border into Saudi Arabia. Iranian-backed attacks on Saudi production or refining facilities would likely result in bullish shocks to the price of crude oil in the short term. Additionally, Iran's presence in the Middle East could stoke hostilities that would create short-term rallies in the oil futures markets. The US declared that Iran's Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist organization, and Iran retaliated by saying that any US military personnel stationed in the Middle East are terrorists. If rhetoric and declarations turn into actions and violence, we could be on the cusp of a period where price variance in the oil market increases dramatically.

The WTI futures and options on the NYMEX division of the CME and Brent futures and options on the Intercontinental Exchange are the most direct routes for participating in an increasingly volatile oil market. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but still seek leveraged tools that take advantage of wider price ranges in the oil market, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative when it comes to the WTI futures. The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.

While the UCO seeks to replicate twice the daily price action on the upside, SCO does the same on the downside in the oil market. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of nearby WTI crude oil futures moved from $42.36 in late December to the most recent high at $66.60 on April 23, a rise of 57.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO moved from a low at $12.20 to a high at $26.20 or 114.8% which is double the percentage move in the price of nearby NYMEX futures.

UCO has net assets of $436.05 million and trades an average of over 2.89 million shares each day which makes it a liquid tool to take advantage of higher WTI oil prices.

SCO has net assets of $69.92 million and trades around 2.37 million shares each day. The most recent top holdings if the inverse double leveraged product includes:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO's value shrunk since late December when the price of oil took off to the upside.

Source: Barchart

As the chart displays, SCO dropped from a high at $33.20 per share in late December to a low at $13.74 on April 23, a decline of 58.6%.

As leveraged products, time decay will eat away at the value of both UCO and SCO over time. If crude oil were to trade in a narrow range, the prices of both products would shrink. The decay in the bullish and bearish instruments is less than in those that are triple leverages, but more than the unleveraged products that reflect the price action in WTI futures. Meanwhile, of the crude oil market is entering a period where volatility will increase dramatically, UCO and SCO could be attractive tools for those market participants who wish to take advantage of higher price variance in the oil market without positions in the futures markets.

The tea leaves in the oil market when it comes to market structure are pointing to higher prices. While Iran could push the price appreciably higher if they take a violent path, rising US output and more production from OPEC members and Russia could more than compensate for the end of exemptions. If the Strait of Hormuz remains open for traffic and hostilities do not break out in the region that is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves a price correction could occur. We are entering a period of uncertainty in the crude oil market which means that daily trading ranges will widen providing market participants with more trading opportunities as volatility creates a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.