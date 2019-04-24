Tesla: Why Did The Autonomy Vehicle Day Turn Me Bullish?

Because of Tesla’s unique position, I turned bullish on it, and believe that the company is highly underpriced.

Tesla also disclosed more details about the robotaxi strategy that can turn to be very profitable when the autonomous driving model materializes.

This event brought to light (for me) some interesting points that put Tesla in a very unique position compared to its competition.

Summary and Paper Thesis

As a result of the disclosures made in the Autonomy Vehicle Day event, Tesla (TSLA) demonstrated that it is currently in a leadership position compared to its competition when it comes to autonomous vehicles.

They demonstrated that their current hardware is faster, cheaper and consumes less energy compared to other competitive hardware (specifically Nvidia (NVDA)). They also demonstrated how their vision recognition software is superior to other methods that are used by the competition (for example, side radars, HD Maps and LiDAR), and how the abundant availability of data to train their neural networks cannot be matched any time soon by any competitor.

Tesla also provided more details about its robotaxi model and how it can be used to solve a real-life problem while providing both Tesla and Tesla car owners with a continuous stream of cash.

This article analyzes the event and tries to assess how the disclosures in this event helped turn me to take a bullish position on Tesla.

What prompted this analysis?

After I attended the event, and was personally impressed with what was presented, I was surprised to find the abnormal number of analysts, commentators and articles that came out to debunk almost everything that was said in the event. Most of these comments indicated that what was presented was nothing but lies, and that Tesla will never follow up with their promises.

I watched the event (just less than three hours) another time, and tried to find out which statements they have made that were not substantiated. As a technologist, I did not find any statements that were not substantiated with further explanations and proofs (I'm assuming that the tests that they conducted internally as a valid substantiation, otherwise, as a public company it would be considered as securities fraud). As a financial analyst, I was impressed with the clear vision of the business model that Tesla wants to adopt, although I had some concerns about the timeframes presented. My concerns will be further explained in the section: “What would derail Tesla’s plan for robotaxi?”

I then proceeded with analyzing the event to assess whether there's an investment opportunity here. Upon concluding that Tesla is highly under-priced, and decided to share my findings in this article.

What did I get out of this event?

Putting my financial analyst hat, the first impression that I got was that it was a way for Tesla to “blow its horn” and show the analysts how good they are and how advanced they are compared to the competition. If I did not have the technical background that I have and without my involvement in AI and machine learning research, I would not have been impressed as many of the subtle details that they presented would have gone way over my head, even with the detailed explanation that they provided about how neural networks operate.

However, as a technologist who is heavily involved in AI research, I understood the unique position that Tesla has and how it's positioned to be the leading car manufacturer within the next decade. Following are some of the highlights of the event that resonated with me:

(1) Tesla is collecting huge amounts of real driving data compared to other competitors for training and testing their neural networks

Tesla currently has more than 100 times more cars with full self-driving capabilities on the road than all its competitors combined. This sheer volume of data puts Tesla in a unique position to collect an enormous amount of data elements (both for training and testing their neural networks) that are essential for configuring the neural networks that power their Full Self Driving (NYSE:FSD) computers. Within a year, Tesla will have one million cars with FSDs in them. Elon Musk compares the data collected to the advantage that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has with the enormous amounts of data that they collect from the conducted searches, and I agree with his comparison.

This data that's being collected is “real driving data” compared to “simulated data” which Waymo and Nvidia are proud of generating. Real data removes that risk of having “biased results,” and is accordingly more valuable than simulated data. In addition, the real world is far messier than a simulated world, and there's no way a simulated world can capture this level of complexity. Tesla has its own data simulation facilities, but with the availability of huge amounts of real-life data, the need for simulated data is limited to testing certain aspects of the neural networks rather than training them.

If a simulation fully captured the real world, well, that would be proof that we are living in a simulation, I think. It doesn’t. I wish. - Elon Musk

Neural networks in Tesla are the primary tools used for automating the driving. They use the neural networks for a few purposes:

Recognizing and annotating the visual objects

Deciphering shadows and reflection patterns

Projecting beyond large objects

Providing depth and distance perception

Predicting paths that it cannot even see

Managing lane changes and simultaneous merging

Negotiating for parking and roundabouts

Personal Opinion: I join many AI researchers in the belief that neural networks are almost impossible to debug. That is, if something goes wrong with them, it's almost impossible to find out how to rectify the problem except with feeding them more data, with the hope that additional training will solve the problem. On the other hand, I personally consider neural networks as the “killer application,” as they can be used as a generic black box, where you feed it data (inputs and outputs), and upon completing the training and testing, it would generate the proper output upon feeding it any input.

Neural networks work better with more data. The data sets required for neural networks need to be:

Large Data Sets

Varied Data Sets

Real Data Sets

Tesla is in a unique position for collecting this data primarily because of its large fleet that's continuously collecting data about driving conditions and situations. In other words, each car represents a data center, and Tesla has hundreds of thousands distributed data centers scouring the streets and collecting data for its improved operations. Eventually, each of these cars can be used for collecting information for purposes other than self driving, but this would be the topic of another article.

The process that Tesla uses for training its neural networks based on data received from the fleet is what they call the “data engine,” and it's described in the next diagram. Dr. Andrej Karpathy describes the data engine in detail during the Autonomy Investor Day event.

Source: Tesla’s Autonomy Investor Day event

When we get to level 4 and level 5 autonomy, it all boils down to the long tail, and because of the size of its fleet and the amount of data that it collects, Tesla encounters most of these rare events, and this adds to Tesla’s unique value proposition.

Source: Tesla’s Autonomy Investor Day event

Just to give a sense of the amount of data that Tesla has, please review the following statistics which demonstrate the leadership position that Tesla has as it relates to data collection associated with self driving:

70 million miles traveled with Navigate on Autopilot

8 cameras, front radar and 12 ulta-sonic sensors simultaneously collecting information

9 million successfully accepted lane changes with zero accidents

100,000 lane changes collected every day

Safety of self driving is of utmost importance, and using neural networks (which cannot be debugged) requires a special more stringent method for rolling out any new software release. The process for rolling out new trained neural networks involves four steps:

Monitor human behavior

Shadow mode to cross-check software with human behavior

Rollout with human input

Rollout without human input

This process shows a thorough process that ensures the safety of the software rolled out which is of utmost importance for the purposes of autonomous driving.

(2) Tesla has the fastest, most power efficient and least expensive chips for processing the data received and making the driving decisions.

Tesla created its own chip that was designed from the ground up to process neural network input data and produce the necessary output. The objectives of the design of this chip included:

Focusing exclusively on autonomous driving using neural network processing (specialized application for a single customer)

Keeping the power under 100 watts to be able to retrofit it into the existing cars

Achieving at least 50 trillion operations per second (NASDAQ:TOPS) of processing speed (goal exceeded and reached 72 TOPS)

Reducing the batch size to be a batch size of one to reduce latency in the decision-making process

Creating a modest GPU for post-processing the data collected and enhancing the neural network operations

Focusing on security and safety, including cryptographic validation to ensure that only Tesla software runs on it

Surprisingly, the cost of this chip (contracted out to and fabricated by Samsung), that would only be used by Tesla, is 80% of the cost of the Nvidia Xavier processor. Despite the lower cost, the full self driving computer (the chip) provides:

Seven times faster processing in terms of TOPS (as shown in the next chart)

Better power performance

Higher level of redundancy

New levels of safety and security

Source: Tesla’s Autonomy Investor Day event

According to Musk, this chip is “the best in the world by a huge margin,” and that “Tesla is already half way through the design of the next generation chip that will be at least 300% better than the current one.” Add this to the fact that Tesla is the only auto manufacturer that creates its own computer chip, we can have a better appreciation of the uniqueness and leadership of Tesla.

To put this new chip (neural network accelerator chip) in perspective, it can process 2100 frames per second, compared to 1.5 frames per second for general CPUs (used in existing non-self-driving cars) and 17 frames per second for GPUs (used in competitive self-driving cars). If these statistics are correct (I see no reason why they should not be), then Tesla is many years ahead of any competitor on this front.

Source: Tesla’s Autonomy Investor Day event

This chip is the driver of the self-driving computer that's currently being shipped with all Tesla cars. The amount of redundancy in this computer renders the possibility of the system failing to be less (by an order of magnitude) than the possibility of a driver suddenly losing consciousness.

Tesla created this chip within only three years, including the hiring of the design and implementation teams. If you are aware of the time frame required to design integrated circuits and deploying them, you should come to the conclusion that this is a colossal achievement. Over this period, they filed about a dozen patents.

Disclosure: Please note that Nvidia is disputing the above statistics and claims that Tesla is "inaccurate" in self-driving comparison. However, Nvidia is missing to mention that the AGX Pegasus consumes 500 watts, which is more than five times the power required to run Tesla’s new FSD computer.

How this chip works is that the neural network configuration parameters that were created through training the neural networks by the AI/Vision team are then compiled and saved on the SRAM of the self-driving computer. With the amazing processing speed that the computer chips have, inputs are passed through the self-driving computer, and driving decisions are made based on the outputs that the neural networks produce.

(3) Tesla is planning interesting new business models that no other auto manufacturers are even contemplating.

Tesla is moving full-speed ahead with RoboTaxis and car sharing to roll it out by 2020 (assuming it's December 2020).

This model will operate based on a car sharing model, where car owners can add their self-driving Tesla’s to the network, and Tesla earning a percentage of the ride similar to what is happening with Uber (UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). The NPV for every RoboTaxi car is expected to be $200,000 (assuming that it will drive for 1 million miles), and this provides a high return on investment for Tesla owners of upwards of $100,000 per car.

In cities where demand exceeds the supply of customer-owned cars, Tesla will operate its own fleet, ensuring that you can always hail a ride from us no matter where you are. Tesla Master Plan part deux

The RoboTaxi will cost less than $38,000, will operate with minimum maintenance for one million miles, and its efficiency will be 4.5 miles/kWh. Eventually these cars will cost less because ancillary parts like steering wheels and pedals and side/rear-view mirrors will be removed from the cars, thereby dropping their price to below $25,000. Tesla expects the cost of running the RoboTaxi to be $0.18 per mile, compared to $2-$3 average cost of ride-sharing and $0.62 average cost of car ownership. Tesla expects that the cost of operating a RoboTaxi will drop below $0.18 in the future. These assumptions are assuming that 50% of the miles driven will not have passengers.

RoboTaxis cannot operate unless we have a very solid model for self driving. The above two points (software and hardware) show that Tesla is on the leading edge of self-driving vehicles, and if any company can pull it through, Tesla will have the better chance.

(4) Tesla has full vertical integration

Practically, no auto manufacturer has the full-stack integration that Tesla has. This includes:

Vehicle and battery production

In-house designed computer hardware

In-house software development

Constant data collection (needed for continuously training the neural networks) that is 100 times as much as all the competitors combined

Integrated business model for car sharing (RoboTaxis)

The above points are self explaining, and significantly reduces the dependency of Tesla on other providers, which is something that other auto manufacturers cannot claim.

What would derail Tesla’s plans for RoboTaxis?

There are some factors that can cause Tesla’s RoboTaxi plan to derail which include:

Failure to obtain regulatory approval for autonomous driving

Significant technical or business delays in implementing the RoboTaxi model

Public rejection of using the RoboTaxi

Refusal of Tesla owners to join the RoboTaxi network

Mergers between a high-tech company and an auto manufacturer (e.g. Apple and Daimler)

The battery supply is curtailed through imposed quotas of rare earth elements resulting from the China/US trade wars

The risks are not insignificant, but as I had mentioned earlier, Tesla is in the best position to pull this through compared to any other auto manufacturer.

How much should Tesla expect from the RoboTaxi business?

The following table shows that Tesla should expect $4B of additional annual profits through the adoption of RoboTaxis assuming that 500,000 cars join the network within the first year and an annual fixed cost of $500M for the RoboTaxi operations.

Number of Cars 500,000 Cost per Mile: $0.18 Charge per Mile: $2.00 Revenue per Mile (costs are mostly fixed): $1.82 Tesla's Percentage Revenue: 25% Revenue per Mile (for Tesla) $0.46 Annual Miles Driven per Car as RoboTaxi: 40,000 Utilization Rate (percentage as RoboTaxi): 50% Tesla's Annual Revenue per Car: $9,100 Total Annual Tesla Revenue: $4,550,000,000

Source: Compiled by the author

This additional profit, and the potential growth of this profit (with Tesla’s leadership in the autonomous driving business and the nature of the fixed cost of the operations) should lead to the conclusion that Tesla’s stock is highly underpriced.

Conclusion

Based on my reviewing the Tesla presentation, I can now identify with the vision that the company has. Tesla is clearly the world leader in creating self-driving vehicles, and Tesla cars are the only cars that currently possess the hardware and software necessary for self driving.

Because of their focus on neural networks, and the availability of abundant amounts of real driving data (orders of magnitude larger than the all the other competitors combined), I expect the level of progress for Tesla to be growing at an exponential rate with no end in sight.

The business model for RoboTaxis will provide Tesla with a continuous source of cash and will make the company highly profitable.

My prediction is that Tesla will start distributing dividends one year after launching RoboTaxis. As a result of the above assessment, I believe that Tesla is currently underpriced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I held a small long position on Tesla (wrote deep out of the money put options) before April 22nd. I am currently holding no position on NVDA, AAPL or Daimler.