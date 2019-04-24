U.S. Bancorp Doing Fine And Ready To Start Making Some Moves

U.S. Bancorp shares don't seem priced at a sizable discount to fair value, but the quality still merits a hold for more conservative investors.

With the rate cycle largely played out, internal drivers will become more important; U.S. Bancorp will be rationalizing its branch network and entering new markets like North Carolina.

As one of the best banks out there in terms of quality, U.S. Bancorp (USB) tends to be better as a “safe haven” or a long-term holding. When bank stocks were falling apart in late 2018, U.S. Bancorp held up a little better, but the shares have also lagged peers since the start of this year as banks have largely kept pace with the S&P 500.

I expect that it is going to be harder for banks to grow going forward, as I think net interest margins are peaking and credit costs are likely to head higher from here. Loan growth is healthy now, but I do still have some concerns about the overall economy. With that backdrop, I think organic growth drivers are going to be more important, and with U.S. Bancorp now free of its consent orders, it has more options to drive growth through organic expansion and branch rationalization. U.S. Bancorp isn’t particularly cheap now, but it’s definitely a name to watch for relative underperformance.

On-Target For Q1

U.S. Bancorp’s first quarter results were fairly undramatic, which likely suits the typical U.S. Bancorp shareholder just fine. Steady, high-end performance is what shareholders expect from this bank and that’s basically what the company delivered.

Revenue rose 2% yoy and contracted 3% qoq, which was slightly worse than expected. Net interest income was in line with expectations, growing about 3% yoy and contracting 1% qoq, as the bank managed a very slight improvement in net interest margin. As has been the case for many banks, fee income was a little less than expected (missing by about 1%), with U.S. Bancorp seeing 1% yoy growth and 6% qoq contraction on a core basis.

Like Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH), U.S. Bancorp saw pressure in its card business (down 6% yoy, down 20% qoq) from lower sales and fewer billing cycle processing days. U.S. Bancorp also saw 3% qoq contraction in its merchant processing operation.

Core expenses were up slightly year over year and down slightly sequentially, coming in basically as expected. Core pre-provision profit increased about 4% from the year-ago period, missing expectations by a small amount. U.S. Bancorp recovered that small miss below the line and core EPS was as expected. Tangible book value per share rose 10% from the year-ago period.

Not Much Drama In The Balance Sheet Either

Although rising deposit and credit costs are a factor for U.S. Bancorp too, I’d say the company’s balance sheet was fairly undramatic in the first quarter.

Loans rose a little more than 2% yoy on an average basis (closer to 4% excluding sales) and 1% on a qoq comparison. That makes U.S. Bancorp squarely average among the large banks, with JPMorgan (JPM) and PNC (PNC) showing a little more loan growth and Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) showing less (and BB&T (BBT) basically in the middle with U.S. Bancorp).

C&I lending growth (up 4.6%) was average (PNC did better, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and BB&T did worse), CRE lending contraction (down 2%) was about average (Bank of America did better, Wells Fargo did worse), and retail was better than average, with notably stronger results in mortgages (along with PNC and in contrast to Wells Fargo). U.S. Bancorp said at the time of fourth quarter earnings that the commercial loan pipeline looked good, and they delivered on that … and management commented again this quarter that they see the U.S. economy as basically healthy and supportive of further loan growth.

Loan yield performance was pretty solid, with U.S. Bancorp seeing a 52bp yoy and 16bp qoq improvement in average yield. PNC and BB&T were broadly similar, while Wells Fargo was weaker both in overall loan yield improvement and C&I loan yield improvement.

During to deposits, U.S. Bancorp saw basically flat yoy deposits on an average basis, and very slight growth on a sequential basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits declined almost 8% yoy and 5% qoq, and that wasn’t one of the stronger performances this quarter. With most of the deposit growth coming from time deposits, it’s not so surprising that U.S. Bancorp’s cost of deposits rose 42bp yoy and 11bp qoq to 0.83%. That increase was worse than what Wells Fargo saw (as is the absolute cost of deposits), and worse than BB&T and PNC as well. Not surprisingly, then, U.S. Bancorp now sits on the worse side of average for incremental and cumulative deposit beta.

The good news is that management seems to think that deposit cost pressures will stabilize, and NIM should continue at roughly the same level as Q1. Across the sector, NIM is likely plateauing, but I’m not completely convinced that there won’t still be further NIB deposit outflows across the sector.

In terms of credit, there are some signs of rising pressure – provisions were up 11% yoy, non-performing loans increased 5% from the year-ago period, and the charge-off ratio ticked up slightly. U.S. Bancorp is in good shape as far as credit quality goes, but provision expense is likely to rise from here.

The Outlook

With interest spreads likely plateauing, I think we’ll start seeing more separation between those banks that have relied primarily on the rate cycle and those that have more exciting organic growth drivers (I’m thinking of banks like JPMorgan here). For its part, I think U.S. Bancorp is about to get moving on some more interesting organic moves.

With the consent orders no longer an issue, U.S. Bancorp can start optimizing its branch network – closing overlapping and/or less productive branches and opening new branches in more exciting markets. While the total branch count could shrink by more than 10% over the next two years, U.S. Bancorp is entering the Southeast U.S. market, announcing plans to build 10 new branches in Charlotte over the next 18 months. JPMorgan has already announced a similar move, and Bank of America, BB&T, and Wells Fargo can “look forward” to intensifying competition in attractive Southeast markets like North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida in the coming years.

I still expect U.S. Bancorp to grow core earnings at more than 3% over the long-term (versus a long-term trailing rate of around 4%). Discounted back, that still supports a mid-$50’s fair value, as do a PE and ROTE-P/TBV methodology.

The Bottom Line

U.S. Bancorp no longer stands out as offering as an especially attractive discount to fair value, in contrast to names like BB&T, PNC, Wells Fargo, Citi (C), and even JPMorgan to some extent. I like the moves that U.S. Bancorp is making now, and although management isn’t keen on large M&A, I still believe a merger-of-equals with PNC would be a potential value creation opportunity. As is, I wouldn’t be in any hurry to sell U.S. Bancorp shares if I owned them, but I’d be more inclined to wait for a stretch of relative underperformance before starting a new position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.