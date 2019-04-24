Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended April 21, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On April 16, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) released drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Windfall Lake gold project and the best interception was in OSK-W-19-1857 - 4.3m @ 322g/t Au from 1,278.3m. This is equal to 1,385(AuEq.)m, and the hole managed to extend the Lynx zone 100 meters down plunge in an area outside the previous mineral resource estimate.

(Source: Osisko Mining)

Windfall Lake is located between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec, and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In November 2018, Osisko released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which boosted the project's resource to 754,000 ounces of gold averaging 8.17 g/t in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.11 g/t in the inferred category.

I continue to think that the recent exploration success of the company will improve the already compelling economics of Windfall. Here are the key figures from the July 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

Windfall remains open at depth, and a resource update and a feasibility study are expected in 2019.

2 ) Peak Gold Mines polymetallic project in Australia

On April 16, Aurelia Metals announced the results from the last seven holes of the first phase of drilling at the Peaks Deep area of its Peak Gold Mines project. The best result was 39m @ 6.9g/t Au, 9.9% Pb, 10.4% Zn, 32g/t Ag and 0.9% Cu from 296m in hole UD19PP1538. This is equal to 801(AuEq.)m, and the recent results highlight the high grade potential of the Peak Deeps system, with mineralization open at depth and along strike.

(Source: Aurelia Metals)

Peak is located in the Cobar region in NSW and is expected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold in FY19:

(Source: Aurelia Metals)

Aurelia is currently upgrading the processing plant to be able to operate at up to 800,000 tpa on high-grade base metal feed thus unlocking the value of the Chronos lead/zinc resource.

At the moment, Peak has a mine life of just four years, but the mining inventory indicates a potential for a 10-year mine life.

(Source: Aurelia Metals)

3 ) Larocque East uranium project Lake in Canada

On April 16, IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF) released assay results for the last drill holes from its winter 2019 drilling program at the Larocque East project and the best interception was 8.5m @ 3.2% U3O8, 2.1% Ni and 0.2% Co from 320.5m in hole LE19-12. This is equal to 444(AuEq.)m and the Hurricane zone is open on all five sections drilled to date and along strike in both directions.

(Source: IsoEnergy)

The Larocque East project is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan:

(Source: IsoEnergy)

IsoEnergy's strategy is to get a lot of land in the basin and drill around mineralized intercepts that were found but never adequately followed up after 2011. The company acquired Larocque East from Cameco (CCJ) in May 2018. It has made a new discovery of high-grade uranium at the Hurricane zone, with 11 of the 12 drill holes in the winter 2019 program intersecting significant uranium mineralization. The zone is relatively shallow, some 330 meters below surface. Known uranium mineralization extends over a kilometer of strike length.

(Source: IsoEnergy)

IsoEnergy was founded by and is backed by the team behind NexGen Energy (NXE), which I think made the best uranium discovery in the world for the past decade.

Conclusion

I think that Osisko Mining has been releasing very impressive drill results for Windfall Lake, and I continue to stand by my earlier opinion that the company is undervalued. The extension of the Lynz zone will improve the economics of the project significantly. There will be several catalysts for the company in 2019, such as drilling results, bulk sample results, a resource update for the whole project, as well as a feasibility study.

Aurelia Metals had a great first phase of drilling at Peak Deeps and the second phase is already underway. I think that the company has good chances to double the life of mine of the Peak project. Aurelia also owns the Hera gold-lead-zinc project and is close to becoming a 200,000 ounce per annum gold producer. Aurelia has very low all-in sustaining costs thanks to base metal credits, but I think that the company is overvalued considering that the mine life of its key operations stands at four years. If you want to get exposure to Aurelia, you’ll have to go to the ASX as the company is not listed in the US.

I think that IsoEnergy made a decent discovery at the Hurricane zone and is looking like a promising investment in the uranium space. The company is fully funded for a follow-up drilling campaign in the summer of 2019 so I don’t see a dilution risk in the short term.

