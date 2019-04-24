Washington Prime Group: Owning My Mistakes And Moving Forward

Their recent mortgage of Waterford Lakes was an indicator of stress and it weakened the unencumbered asset pool.

I learned some hard lessons the past twelve months since my previous articles on Washington Prime Group (WPG). I said shares were a good buy in the $5-6 range between Feb. and Mar. of 2018.

What happened?

With hindsight, we can see that shares trade at $4.65. That represents an approximate 15% decline from my average purchase of around $5.50. Adding back the $1 dividend, I would have broken even if I stayed long. But I didn't. I sold in the mid $7 range for a hefty profit at one point in 2018, but it was just luck.

I believe the initial investment was stacked against me. I'm happy for my luck, but I think I was a fool nonetheless.

Looking back, my articles were hubris. In one particular article, I went so far as to say the company should issue more preferreds and use the extra cash to buy back common. What I failed to consider was the market price of the preferreds not reflecting reality, and they subsequently declined. This made my article pointless and non-actionable. Stupid article. I admit.

So, why did things work against me? Where was I right? And where was I wrong?

Where I Was Right

In my first article on WPG, I claimed their leverage risk was overestimated. The debt-to-equity ratio was 6.2 at the time of the 3Q 2017 earnings release. That was high for an industry in secular decline. But 56% of the total debt - at the time - was mortgages, which are non-recourse and represent a sort of free option. Furthermore, the recourse debt, such as bonds and bank loans, was backed by the better properties on WPG's books.

At the time of my articles, a lot of people in the discussion threads and even some SA authors seemed to be unfairly comparing WPG to its much worse sister company, CBL & Associates (CBL). CBL's balance sheet was much worse. It had significantly more debt, higher preferred share issuance, and fewer strong properties backing their bonds and bank debt.

So, I started telling everyone that WPG was in no way comparable to CBL. It was irrational for WPG and CBL to mirror each other in the stock market.

Since early 2018, my prediction on WPG broke even with the 18% dividend - based on a $5.50 share price and $1 dividend - offsetting the capital losses. However, CBL cut their dividend again in 2017 - making it a negligible offset - and shares declined in value by about 75%. CBL fared much, much worse.

So, I was right. WPG held up the past year with no real gains or losses. Their balance sheet was strong enough to roll over new loans at decent interest rates. Fundamentals got a little worse - which most people saw coming - but the shares were cheap and came with somewhat of a margin of safety. It was not comparable to CBL, and WPG performed very well considering the hit taken to the lower tier mall operators and their general industry conditions, which are poor.

Where I Was Wrong

I made the most pervasive error that value investors make. I underestimated a declining industry.

Consumer dynamics are changing in retail. Too many people are buying their goods online. And the remaining shopping mall demographic is shrinking. A physical store can't compete with an online store, which is cheaper, more convenient, and comes with unlimited selection.

This problem is not going away for shopping malls. What has been their solution? Reading past conference call transcripts with WPG CEO Lou Conforti, he wants to diversify the tenant mix, shift away from pure retail to "lifestyle" tenancy, spend lots of money redeveloping the properties to get rid of outdated anchors, and open some candy stores. What's the concern? Doesn't this sound brilliant?

None of this addresses the actual problems - cheaper online goods, more convenient ordering, and unlimited selection. Lifestyle tenancy will fail because it's an unrelated concept to why people go to shopping malls. I wouldn't go to a shopping mall to exercise or drink beer for the same reason I wouldn't have gone to Blockbuster Video to buy popcorn and movie theater candy in the mid-2000s. It's not the appropriate venue.

Does everyone remember Blockbuster? Yes, their "solution" to online video downloading was to stock their shelves with popcorn and candy. It failed to address the real issue (i.e. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), so Blockbuster went bankrupt. And now Lou Conforti has opened some candy stores at his shopping malls. Sound similar? It is.

Since 2018, WPG has failed to deliver on its guidance and kept removing more and more struggling malls from its core figures to redefine the numbers. It also took new mortgages on good, unencumbered properties to address the recourse debt maturities and redevelopment needs, which reduces the number of good properties to back the bank loans and bonds; most recent example here.

In spite of significant redevelopment spending, we still saw overall revenue declines. Even in areas where some of their malls saw modest gains in rent, they will fail to keep pace with inflation and rising interest rates. We also had upticks in expenses, which make for a deadly combination with declining revenue. See the below comparison provided by SA.

Dec. 2017 Mar. 2018 Jun. 2018 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2018 Rent Revenue $130.19M $125.35M $123.20M $125.64M $127.28M Property Expenses $57.15M $58.60M $57.24M $60.23M $59.82M

Of course, we also have the issue of the common dividend's sustainability. But this isn't why I was wrong. That's been a known issue for a while.

What Lies Ahead

I'll be the first to admit that I'm a poor seer of the future. I'm predictably wrong all the time. But I have no choice but to predict a bleak outcome for WPG.

What happens as an industry gradually erodes and the participants are highly leveraged enterprises like REITs? No, they don't slowly go bankrupt while paying out fat dividends on the way down. The lenders will see it coming far in advance and stop loaning money and/or raise the interest rates. And then, bankruptcy happens suddenly and maybe even unexpectedly. This hasn't happened yet. But I think it will, and we've already seen WPG's shares downgraded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs and SunTrust.

Refer back to the recent mortgage of WPG's Waterford Lakes Town Center announced two days ago. This was one of their better quality, unencumbered properties. And now it's mortgaged in order to help pay the $250M senior unsecured note due 2020. It was mortgaged for $180M on a 10-year term for 4.86%. Some people saw this as positive news. I didn't.

This is a significant indicator of stress. It means lenders weren't willing to roll over WPG's 2020 unsecured note at the same low interest rate. Their best option was to mortgage another one of their higher quality properties, and even then, they were only able to secure a 10-year term. That's really bad. And it weakened the balance sheet.

It's true that the $180M mortgage is a cash receipt, which will be used to pay the unsecured note. So, it doesn't increase WPG's total debt. However, it removes another higher quality property from the unencumbered asset pool. That means WPG's remaining recourse loans - the most dangerous ones that can bankrupt the company - are now backed by a worse asset pool with Waterford Lakes removed.

So take this distress indicator and balance sheet weakening move, then combine it with the continuing revenue declines, the share downgrades, and the failures of management to execute on guidance the past year. You'll start to understand my pessimism.

So, what is management doing? Something worse. Investing more and more money into properties, which they project will be $300-350M over the next 3-5 years, according to the Q4 2018 conference call. So far, this has not stopped rents from declining and expenses from rising. And it threatens to increase their unsecured debt load over the same time frame.

I think Lou Conforti is a great manager. And I think he's giving his best effort. But the tide is against him. I think this is a situation where an excellent manager's reputation will lose to the poor industry's reputation and more effort should be devoted to changing ships than patching leaks.

What Actions Should We Take?

Here is what I did. I dumped my shares in the mid $7 range in 2018 on a lucky rally. I have not repurchased them since.

If I still had some shares, I would sell them. However, I wouldn't short sell these shares because the dividend yield is currently 20%. Who can tell when this company finally dies? I can't. And I believe that dividend could be sustained long enough to bleed a short seller's pockets.

I'm not an investment advisor. And I'm frequently wrong. So, don't take this as advice. But I think selling WPG shares early and cutting losses is the wisest course. If you have an insight that I don't or you're willing to accept the immense risk in exchange for a possible turn in the market, then more power to you! I wouldn't. That's just me.

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have owned WPG shares in the past and sold them. I do not intend to buy again.