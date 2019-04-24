Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) CEO Vicki Hollub on Proposal to Acquire Anadarko - Call Transcript

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Proposal to Acquire Anadarko Call April 24, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Jeff Alvarez – Vice President-Investor Relations

Vicki Hollub – President and Chief Executive Officer

Cedric Burgher – Chief Financial Officer

Brian Singer – Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Phil Gresh – JP Morgan

Roger Read – Wells Fargo

Leo Mariani – KeyBanc

Jason Gammel – Jefferies

Good morning and welcome to the Occidental Conference Call.

Jeff Alvarez

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and thank you for joining today’s call regarding Occidental’s proposal to acquire Anadarko. With me today are Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer of Occidental and Cedric Burgher, Chief Financial Officer of Occidental.

Earlier this morning, Occidental issued a press release announcing our compelling proposal to acquire Anadarko. You may obtain a copy of this press release and the presentation that we were referred to on today’s call on our website at aglobalenergyleader.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I’d like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements and additional legal information which are available at the beginning of the presentation. As a reminder, today’s conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements are more fully described in our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements in our presentation.

And now I’ll turn the call over to Vicki Hollub.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you, Jeff. And thank you all for joining us this morning. I’m excited to announce our superior proposal to acquire Anadarko, a premier independent global E&P company. The combination of our two companies will create an industry leading global integrated company with compelling financial and strategic merits beneficial to both Occidental and Anadarko shareholders while enhancing our sustainable value proposition.

The combination of Occidental and Anadarko will be highly accreted to Occidental’s already strong cash flow per share and free cash flow per share metrics. The transaction will further enable us to grow our dividend while increasing production at a distance pace of 5% per year.

The synergies we have identified, our high impact and transformational for Occidental, we expect to achieve $3.5 billion in annual cash flow improvements first from $2 billion in annual pre-tax run-rate cost synergies and through $1.5 billion of annual capital reduction that will moderate near term growth from 10% to 5% on a combined basis.

The scale and depth of our company are combined will allow us to grow production at a lower rate while increasing our dividend and adhering to our strong commitment to capital discipline. After the transaction closes, we expect to rapidly deleverage our balance sheet through strategic asset sales totaling between $10 billion and $15 billion over the ensuing 12 months to 24 months.

As we delever in addition to growing our dividend, we will opportunistically deploy excess cash to shareholders through our active share repurchase program. Strategically, we can leverage our proven operational and technical expertise across an enhanced portfolio with greater scale and geographic diversity. Our scale of portfolio will be unique in the sector, large enough to generate industry leading return metrics while remaining agile.

Occidental is known for being a leader in Permian shale and EOR as well as internationally. We have a strong track record of completing major projects around the world on time and on budget. We will apply our leadership technical expertise and project management capabilities to the combined portfolio which will drive high returns for our shareholders.

Over the last 30 years, Occidental has operated in approximately 40 countries. And my 38 years with Occidental, I’ve seen a succeed across onshore and offshore basins and in challenging environments. We understand better than anyone else how to identify high return opportunities and also which assets do not generate competitive returns. We know how to focus our attention, our people in capital on the opportunities that will generate the highest returns for our shareholders.

We also understand when and how to monetize assets that are not compelling for our shareholders. While this transformation will be – while this transaction will be transformational for Occidental and Anadarko, it will not change our commitment to our sustainable value proposition.

We remain committed to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend and share repurchases, maintaining a strong balance sheet and exercise and capital discipline across our combined portfolio. We would not be making this offer if it didn’t improve our ability to enhance our commitment to investors, employees, and communities. Occidental is in the strong position that we are due to the hard work and dedication of our employees and the quality of our assets. We empower our people to execute our strategic vision and I’m positive that our culture of success will continue to grow in our combined company.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Cedric who will cover the specifics of our offer and the financial and strategic metrics that we will deliver.

Cedric Burgher

Thank you, Vicki. Our proposal is structured as a 50% cash and 50% stock transaction whereby Anadarko shareholders will receive $38 per share in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental common stock for each share of Anadarko common stock, which represents a total transaction value of $57 billion including the assumption of net debt and book value of non-controlling interests.

Occidental’s proposal represents a premium of approximately 20% to the $63.46 per share value of Anadarko’s pending transaction with Chevron based on Chevron’s closing price as of yesterday. It also represents $21.75 per share more in cash than Anadarko’s pending transaction.

We expect to fund the cash portion of the consideration through a combination of balance sheet cash and fully committed debt financing. As such, the transaction is not subjective to a financing condition. As Vicky said earlier, we expect to execute $10 billion to $15 billion in asset sales over the next 12 months to 24 months. The proceeds from which we will apply towards deleveraging. To complete the equity portion of the transaction, we will issue approximately 309 million shares to Anadarko shareholders.

The transaction would be subject to approval from both Occidental’s and Anadarko shareholders as well as customary closing conditions and we believe it would close in the second half of 2019. Our position as an integrated company which unique scale is a game changer and it will enable us to be even more productive, more cash flow generative and return more capital to shareholders while in delivering industry leading returns.

After closing, Anadarko shareholders will participate in Occidental’s dividend, which is currently $3.12 per share annually. We believe that this is a compelling transaction for both companies, shareholders. Occidental shareholders will benefit from the strong strategic and financial logic of the combination and Occidental’s commitment to our sustainable value proposition.

Anadarko shareholders will receive immediate and superior value as well as the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined company created by a higher impact transaction.

As the low cost producer in some of the most prolific basins in the world, we have demonstrated why we are well positioned to be a consolidator. One of the reasons this deal is so attractive is that it will create combined company with a premier global asset portfolio where we can further apply our operational expertise.

With this transaction we’ll enhance our leading position in the Permian Basin, while at the same time further diversifying into attractive complimentary areas. In combination with Anadarko, we will also be the number one producer in the DJ Basin, the number one producer in the Uinta Basin, the number one independent producer in Oman. In addition, we will establish ourselves among the leaders in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as in compelling international markets.

All while enhancing the foundation for our excellent existing businesses in chemicals, midstream and in Oman, the UAE and Columbia. In terms of our production, 60% of total production will be oil. The combined company is expected to produce approximately 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day with a relatively even geographic split between the Permian, other U.S. regions and international.

We believe this acquisition will significantly strengthen our competitive position across multiple markets and geographies by establishing a highly complementary portfolio of top tier assets, that will provide us with attractive avenues for growth in cash generation.

I’d like to call out a few key highlights from our combined portfolio, especially in the Permian, but we’ll refrain from getting too detailed across geographies as we’d like to leave ample time for Q&A. We have included further details in the appendix of our presentation. The transaction will extend our position as the largest producer in the Permian with a combined net 533,000 BOEs per day of production, which will accelerate our value driven strategy in the U.S. onshore through a combination of top tier assets and best-in-class economics.

As I’ve said before, we operate our assets with a full life cycle view, we are positioned to be the long-term leader in the Permian, our position enhanced by our unique EOR expertise. Our Permian investments will continue to provide payback in the form of lower costs as our production base expands. Our Permian cash operating costs in Q4 were the lowest this decade and we believe that there is significant opportunity for us to leverage our Permian operating experience, subsurface knowledge and technology, to make the most of Anadarko’s existing assets.

Importantly, our combined business in the Permian at current oil prices would be free cash flow positive. We have identified $3.5 billion in free cash flow improvements from $2 billion in annual pre-tax run rate cost synergies, and through $1.5 billion of annual capital reduction. As you can see from the bridge we’ve included in our presentation, we anticipate synergies will be generated from four primary areas. First, we see a meaningful opportunity to enhance and integrate our combined assets domestically, with more than a 10% expected improvement in capital well costs. The largest component of this is bringing their Permian well costs in line with ours by accelerating pad development and applying Oxy Drilling Dynamics.

When we expanded Oxy Drilling Dynamics to Oman, we reduced well cost by 30% and expect to be able to achieve strong well results when we roll it out in the DJ Basin as well. Our joint expertise will allow us to improve well productivity as we implement best practices across our operations in the Permian, as well as in the DJ. Second, the integration and optimization of our global supply chain is expected to provide estimated synergies of $600 million. Most of you are familiar with the benefits of our Aventine logistics hub.

Expanding our logistics and supply strategy across a larger footprint will enable us to maximize efficient delivery of supplies across our operations while realizing economies of scale from our enhanced purchasing power. Third, we expect a significant opportunity for cost savings with general corporate overhead through reduction in G&A, through corporate streamlining to the tune of $900 million. And forth, we will reduce combined growth capital by $1.5 billion. As Vicki mentioned, the combined scale of our integrated company will allow us to grow at a discipline pace of 5%, while still generating significant excess cash to return to our shareholders.

Additionally, we see Upside Potential to create value beyond our announced synergies, through the application of combined best practices through our international operations and within marketing efforts. Given the Permian is such a significant part of our combined portfolio, we have further highlighted the opportunity ahead of us and also show how we can transfer this leadership and apply it across Anadarko’s portfolio. We have produced more than 100 – we have produced more of the top 100 wells in the Permian than any of the other operator when measured on a six month cumulative basis. We have accomplished this with less profit, which we highlight because one, it’s a big cost driver, and two, it really indicates how we can customize our developments based on the detailed understanding of the subsurface.

We know that our customizable development strategy driven by understanding of the subsurface is unparalleled in the Permian Basin. You’ll see in our presentation how an example of our dedication to understanding the subsurface has benefited us not only in the Permian, but also in Oman. We will apply our approach of developing a detailed understanding of the subsurface to Anadarko’s assets, and we are optimistic about our ability to realize greater returns across Anadarko’s assets.

Let me conclude with the discussion of cash flow accretion. With the addition of Anadarko, we are creating a unique platform that will drive meaningful value for our shareholders. The transaction will be accretive to cash flow per share by 15% in the first year, growing to 25% in the second year. Currently, shareholders will benefit from enhanced upside oil prices as annualized cash flow will increase by approximately $270 million for every $1 per barrel oil and increase in oil prices. We expect this to grow as production and margins improve.

And as Vicki said, our commitment to our dividend and capital discipline remains unchanged. As we delever, we can – through our plan, portfolio, optimization and cash flow, in addition to growing our dividend, we continue to deploy excess cash to shareholders through our share repurchase program. This transaction offers compelling value for our shareholders of both Occidental and Anadarko as we continue – as we create an industry-leading global integrated energy company with a shareholder focus sustainable value proposition.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Vicki to close before Q&A.

Vicki Hollub

Thanks, Cedric. Our proposal to combine Occidental and Anadarko will create a global energy later with the scale and scope to lead our industry into the future, while rewarding our investors with enhanced return on capital and return off capital. This Transaction will create significant opportunities for our company to apply our expertise across a greater array of complimentary world-class assets.

I’m confident in our ability to realize the full potential of this transaction while maintaining a strong balance sheet with an investment grade credit rating. This is an exciting day for both companies. Looking ahead, I’ve never been more optimistic about Occidental’s future.

We’ll now, open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Vicki Hollub

Good morning.

Brian Singer

One of the key first question that typically comes up when companies announce acquisitions, particularly involving new or newer areas is the health and sustainability of the legacy assets. And Vicki, one of the point that you made in your remarks is your ability to know which assets do not generate competitive returns. That may have been a comment on the Anadarko piece of the portfolio. But what level of worry or concern do you have on the ability of the Oxy-based assets to grow 5% to 8% annually and generate competitive returns, that would warrant the pursuit of inorganic growth with synergies?

Vicki Hollub

Well, the opportunity that we have with Anadarko allows us to expand our capabilities in the United States. We will have now two basins which I think strengthens us. We’ll be able to further prioritize as we put together our development programs, the best of the best in both of those basins. The main driver of growth for us will continue to be our shell play. And at least over the next two to three years, we expect in years three to six or so for our international assets with the block that we just got and Oman and Abu Dhabi to start kicking in for growth along with Columbia.

So we’re building here the opportunity to even further optimize where every dollar goes. And this – the other thing this acquisition does for us is, it accelerates our cash flow accretion.

As you know, we’ve been through our portfolio optimization and getting out of things that didn’t deliver the returns that we wanted to deliver to shareholders. We got ourselves in a scenario where we didn’t have the cash flow that we wanted for the dividend. But we fixed that, as we were growing our cash flow over the last couple of years. And as you know, last year we achieved a cash flow break even at $40.

And so, what this does for us now is with the combined assets we’re able to now drop our growth rate to a more moderate pace 5%, instead of the better than 10% that we were doing over the last couple of years. And that’ll enable us to optimize significantly within the portfolio that we’ll have. And you’re right, we do love our portfolio, this is the best portfolio we’ve had since I’ve been at Oxy. But Anadarko has great assets too, we just think that this is going to provide significant opportunity to use the additional cash flow that Anadarko provides to deliver more to our shareholders. And a lot of that after we delever will come through share repurchases.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you. And my follow-up is. Two areas that likely over the years contributed to opening up the valuation gap in Anadarko that you’re trying to take advantage of our concerns around the risks in Colorado with regards to a government policies. And then also the timing and the investment cycle and the ability to execute in LNG. What do you and the Board see that would keep those concerns from having a similar impacts to Oxy?

You did talk a bit, I think about the well productivity enhancement in the DJ and then also the well cost reduction. Maybe you could talk a little bit more about offsetting some of those risks and then also the LNG strategy?

Vicki Hollub

Yes. We believe what just happened in Colorado is favorable for us and for the Anadarko position, because as you know, the way we develop our assets as we put together full life development plans. So we have our scenarios laid out for several years in advance and that will play well with what’s happening in Colorado. Well, I’m giving the – saw a lot of the decision making power to the local communities, that’s – that also plays to our strength in the way that we partner with communities, governments and other old companies around the world.

We – that’s one of our trademark since Partner of Choice. And so we love to be able to go in and show a community or show the BLM or show local cities, the plans that we’ve laid out for years to come. And so, we don’t see that anything that’s happened in Colorado would be detrimental to our ability to execute on that in the way that we’ve executed in the Permian and on BLM acreage over the past few years. So we think that’s not a problem for us. It’s – so we have no worries about what’s happening in Colorado. We looked at that in detail.

The – with respect to Mozambique, Mozambique is a high quality asset, but it’s important to remember that the bulk of the value here is in the shell play, wasn’t big though is important and that’s something that will need to be developed. What we bring to that is our world-class major projects development expertise. And that’s something that is, I think proven and everybody in the industry sees, if you take the Al Hosn project we’re at the peak of construction that $10 billion project, we had to build a small city to house the 40,000 workers. And that was a very unique processing plant and that we had to design some things that were like the first serial number.

And we have the largest, I believe, still the largest sulfur recovery units as a part of that plant in the world. And when you do a plant like that, then building in LNG facility is like pulling something off the shelf. So we know that we will be able to build that facility and you do that on time and on budget. So we have no concerns that we would be able to add value to that project.

LNG has not been a part of our strategy, up to this point. And just like we do a number of things, we believe that we can develop that as well or better than others. And at some point that would be something that would be available for monetization. But we feel like in the meantime that we can – we’re the better ones to execute on building that LNG facility.

Brian Singer

Thank you.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you, Brian.

The next question comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate

Thanks. Good morning, everybody.

Vicki Hollub

Good morning.

Doug Leggate

And appreciate for the color this morning. I got two questions, Vicki, if I may. I think at least the headlines on Bloomberg’s layout in pretty glossy detail what your approach was and your letter and so on. Why – my question – my first question is why do you think in your view, the Anadarko Board chose to reject consistently your approaches? And I guess what’s behind my question is, obviously your equity also required, those required a shareholder vote. So do you see that as perhaps the biggest delta between yourselves and Chevron?

I’m just curious what your overall thoughts are as to why you think after almost two years of approaching Anadarko, they consistently rejected your approach?

Vicki Hollub

I can’t speak for them, but I can say that we knew that once we were able to get out, talk to our shareholders until our full story that our shareholders will understand that this will create significant value for us. This is one of those really, really unique opportunities that had so much upside and it plays into our strength. So we feel like this is the absolute right thing to do for our shareholders.

And over our 100 year, almost 100 year history of Occidental, there’ve been a number of times when in our history we’ve done something transformational. And I would say that two of the biggest transformational things that we did domestically as Occidental were the acquisition of Elk Hills, which by the way would be another major in that acquisition as well. And then in Altura, which was – is a foundation of our Permian assets. When we bought Altura, Steve Chazen did that and he could see the potential of the Permian Basin. He saw the stacked pay, he loved it. He knew that it would be something that was the right thing for our shareholders.

But the way it was portrayed at the time is, it was portrayed as Oxy is buying these harvest that moved assets and there’s nothing left to gain from them. And two majors willingly sold those assets to us. And 18 years later we’re still finding new reserves in those assets that speaks well of our subsurface capabilities. But at the time it was – shareholders had concern and our stock price dropped 20% at that time.

Well, this to me is another one of those kind of transformational opportunities. And it’s not one that we’ve moved suddenly in the knee-jerk reaction, as you said, we’ve studied this very diligently. We feel very confident, we’re going to be able to achieve value add for our shareholders and there is no risk to this asset. We see no risk in this and that’s what we want to be able to communicate and we haven’t been able to talk about it. And that’s a – that puts some pressure on our thought. That was part of the reason we moved forward now, as to be able to get our story out and to talk to all of you.

Doug Leggate

Thanks for the answer. My follow-up is really a cut off point. I mean the accretion mark that you’ve shown is obviously pretty compelling. So I guess, I don’t know if you want to take this Vicki or if you want to throw it to Cedric. But my question is really on synergies and disposals. You obviously have a little bit less overlap than Chevron. But at the same time…

Vicki Hollub

I don’t know – Doug I’m sorry, can I just say that I don’t believe that necessarily to be true. I know they have Gulf of Mexico in terms of the synergies with them. But again, the 75% of the value of this deal is in the DJ Basin, the Delaware Basin and Western Gas that plays to our strength. Remember that’s 75%, so maybe there are three areas that have some overlap. But the value of this is in the shelf. I’m sorry, go ahead.

Doug Leggate

No – my second part – Thank you. The second part of my question is really on the disposals. Because certainly from, as we all know Cedric gave us all an opportunity to chart about some of the issues that are going on in the last week or so. And it certainly was my impression that Mozambique was not something or LNG was not something that you necessarily wanted to get involved with. And the bottom go through behind my question is this $10 billion to $15 billion of disposals. Can we characterize how comfortable you are that you have line of sight to achieve that level of monetization? So that would be a big part of north of the overall value proposition that you could release a vast amount of value out of the combined company. And I’ll leave it there. Thanks.

Cedric Burgher

Sure. Doug this is Cedric. Yes, we’ve got a fairly detailed list that we obviously wouldn’t want to share, it won’t help us in the sale process to give any kind of a heads up or forecast before we’re ready to do that. And many of these will be sold in private transactions anyway, virtually all of them is. There is liquidity and some things, there has been talk about some of the MLP positions, how you could monetize some of that very easily. But some of the bigger assets we’ve – and even we’ve been surprised as these rumors got out, we’ve had a number of inbounds that have increased our confidence and surprised us on the positive side about the market appetite for a number of assets that we would consider selling.

But we don’t like to put out numbers that we can’t meet or beat. I think you know that if you know Oxy, we have a long history of doing what we say we’re going to do in putting up pretty conservative forecasts. So that $10 billion to $15 billion number, we have a high confidence in.

Doug Leggate

Thank you for taking my questions, guys. Thank you.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you.

Cedric Burgher

Yes. Thanks Doug.

The next question comes from Phil Gresh of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Phil Gresh

Yes. Hi. Good morning.

Vicki Hollub

Good morning.

Phil Gresh

First question for Cedric here. I guess it’s just somewhat falling up on Doug’s question. The asset sales, a bit more from a slightly different angle. If you look at your balance sheet leverage pro forma for the transaction, it’s a significant increase in debt and Oxy has traditionally been a best-in-class balance sheet leverage company for a long period of time. So Cedric, could you elaborate a little bit further on where you’d want to take that pro forma leverage and over what period of time? I realize there’s the asset sale component, but just a little bit more detail on that would be helpful.

Cedric Burgher

Sure. Yes, thanks, Phil. So yes, we very much enjoy our current strong investment grade rating. We want to get back to, if not better than our current levels over time. We’re targeting less than two times net leverage by 2021. So we’ll be moving not only on asset sales, but as we outlined, we have superior synergy capture here, far superior synergy capture both in the form of cost as well as capital synergies. And that – those numbers don’t even include what we can do with better well performance, which we have demonstrated in the presentation, slide 12 in particular shows our superiority with well performance, not even in the synergy numbers.

But we apply and capture those, that’s an additional $3.5 billion of cash flow. And if you model this, I think you’ll conclude there is significant free cash flow accretion with this deal, and we will be applying free cash flow to debt reduction as well. So the combination of that we think can help us delever really quickly and get back to very strong investment grade ratings. Like I said, our goal would be to be where we are now or even better over time.

Phil Gresh

Okay. And then the follow-up to that, just on the asset sales side. If you think about the WES [ph] assets, obviously that impacts your consolidated leverage metrics. So it is that, I know you don’t want to talk specifically too much about individual assets, but I’m just wondering you do have a midstream business of your own, and so I’m trying to understand how strategic you think your midstream assets are in general and how we might think about what means to you?

Cedric Burgher

Well, you saw by our actions, I think at the last year, a very good indication of how we think about the midstream business. It is strategic, it’s super important to control the midstream assets and have takeaway capacity. We really frankly shown up the entire industry with our excess takeaway from the Permian to the Gulf Coast that has really still in short supply. So and then our terminal – our export terminal capacity again industry leading and for an excess of what we need.

So we’ve actually modeled very few synergies in the numbers we’d given you on the midstream side. There’s upside there too. But you don’t need to own the assets. We think you can contractually take care of your needs in most cases. In some cases, you do need to own the assets and we do continue to own midstream assets within the Oxy portfolio. So that’ll again be an opportunity for optimization. But again, in our – in the synergies and reductions that we’ve shown you very little as put in the midstream side of the business.

And the other thing I would say on the consolidation of the debt at the Western Gas, that is an accounting fact that you would need to consolidate that as long as you own enough of the general partner to make that happen, but it is not recourse. So it is Western that’s an accounting issue. It’s not legally kind of encumbering Occidental oriented ARCO at this time or would be in the future. But that’s something over time, it is added complexity, but that’s something Anadarko’s had for some time. They did a simplification that’s improved that. But that’s something that we think most investors can understand pretty quickly when they can look past the accounting and into the reality of the legal obligations.

Phil Gresh

Yes. And Cedric, just to clarify, when you’re talking about your two times – sub two times leverage target are you – because of that accounting standard, are you including that leverage in that calculation where you want the dept to be?

Cedric Burgher

Yes.

Phil Gresh

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot.

Cedric Burgher

Yes.

The next question comes from Roger Read of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Roger Read

Yes. Good morning and congratulations on not taking this sitting down, although probably you’re sitting right now. Anyway. A quick question for you. Obviously as you detailed in the letter you’ve made offers previously, you’ve submitted this offer, not a lot of experience on my side with kind of this competing bid process more out in the open. I was wondering what – if any timeframe is on the offer and what do you foresee as the next decision point from Anadarko here, kind of what answer are you looking for and when would you expect to get that?

Vicki Hollub

Well, we did make, I know you haven’t had chance to look at it or read it, but we did make the offer public and did not put a time limit on it. We also send it directly to the Chairman and CEO of Anadarko and the lead independent director, so they have it now. In terms of timeframe, I would expect that they will need to make a decision on whether they view this to be superior. We think it quite clearly is. So then per the agreement, I think there’s a – you might check the Chevron agreement with Anadarko, but I believe there’s a time limit for them to have a decision on it – a matching decision.

Roger Read

Okay, I appreciate that. Second question for you Cedric, you mentioned obviously in the press release here you’ve got the financing lined up, previous question from Phil was along the lines of where you’re comfortable with your leverage. Just curious if you can at all kind of give us an idea of maybe what some of that structure wouldn’t be. Are we talking about a kind of a significant bridge loan revolver type thing that can be paid down quickly on presuming that’s the case with a plan for quick deleveraging or we looking at a complete restructuring of the balance sheet overall in terms of extended duration of debt as well as some shorter term components?

Cedric Burgher

Yes, thanks, Roger. Good question. Not looking at a complete restructuring. There’ll be assumed that from Anadarko that would come over with the transaction obviously are a debt maturity profile. It is a very – we have a diverse set of maturities overtime that that would remain. So we do have bridge commitments from Citibank and Bank of America. And so, there’s no financing contingency needed. It’s fully committed.

From that, we would expect to come out with an increased revolver that would really be for insurance or liquidity purposes. Also take advantage of the term loan market, which would be the least expensive and easiest to prepay debt, again tied to our asset monetization strategy that would very – it’d be a very cost efficient way to take on debt that’s very short term and yet give you flexibility if you needed more time.

And then also thirdly would go to the capital markets and issue some a variety of maturities and types of securities. Again, that would fit our debt reduction strategy. So it’d be a combination of all of those things ultimately that we would need to execute. But all of it is, the plans are in place. The markets are in good shape. Fortunately, our interest rates continue to remain low and the banks are behind us and ready to help us get through this.

Roger Read

Yes. All you need is another tweet from Donald Trump to tell the Fed to keep it low and you’re in great shape. One final question for you on the cost saving side, specifically the domestic capital and operating efficiency, which the slide 11 says does not include the well productivity. And you mentioned, I think it was $3.5 billion of potential from that as you rollout the Oxy dynamics across the whole platform.

What – how much of that $3.5 billion is tied to the reduced CapEx and then – for the combined entity? And then is that a number that could go a lot higher in a sort of different price and spending environment? Or is that just sort of looking at, what’s been going on maybe the last 12, 24 months and trying to determine, bracketing that $3.5 billion?

Cedric Burgher

Yes, so, of the $3.5 billion, $1.5 billion is tied to capital reduction combined. And most of that that’ll be across the global portfolio of both companies, but most pronounced in the Permian where there’s been the highest growth. And if you look at the combined company growth rate, it’s about 10%, and we’ll take that down to 5%. So no longer pursuing the 5% to 8% that Oxy has had. But taking it down to 5%, again focused on deleveraging and good healthy growth, but less growth and a much more free cash flow.

So we would – we’re currently at about a dozen rigs operated in the Permian, I believe there at around 10. So we’ll take that down probably in the kind of the mid 15 plus or minus rigs combined. So again, most pronounced the Permian, but it would be across the global portfolio where we’d see capital reductions.

Roger Read

Okay, great. Thank you.

Cedric Burgher

Thank you.

The next question comes from Leo Mariani of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Leo Mariani

Hey guys. Just a question for you here on the bid process, obviously you guys came out with a higher bid here for Anadarko, just wanted to get a sense of whether or not you guys see this as a kind of best in final bid from Oxy or would you potentially consider adjusting the bid if there might be a counterbid say from Chevron?

Vicki Hollub

Well, we think our bid right now is so compelling, 76 versus 65. It’s so compelling now that we think certainly this is the superior bid and there’s a lot of ground to make up there.

Leo Mariani

Okay. And I guess just with respect to the comment around production growth that you guys made where I guess the combined company be sort of closer to 10% growth and you guys are reducing it to 5%. I guess, there was some commentary in the release that this was somewhat of a near term move, clearly I know you guys want to sell the free cash flow and deleverage, but you see that is maybe something you would do for a handful of years. Do you hit your cost reduction targets and then potentially you can sort of increase that backup to that closer to 5% to 8% long-term Oxy growth, maybe just some color around that would be helpful.

Vicki Hollub

What the way we look at this acquisition is it provides so much significant increase in cash flow that this accelerated our cash flow creation. Because as you know, we were trying to replace cash flow and build cash flow that that we had to exit during the time we were getting rid of some of the lower return lower margin properties.

So the reason we can now drop down to the 5% is the incremental cash flow that we’re getting from this acquisition. So it can put us in a scenario where we can have a great balance of 5% higher margin cash flow. So even though that we’re dropping the cash flow to 5%, our margins will be better. So it’s not that – the dropping cash flow is not proportionate because of the fact that we’ll have higher margins.

And in addition, what we want to do with more moderate growth is be able to on a consistent basis, grow our dividend, more than we have after we delever. We will start growing the dividend a little more meaningfully. And in this scenario, we will almost always have cash available for share repurchases.

Cedric Burgher

I would just add, as you know for companies this size or larger pretty much across the board 5% would be likely best in class, and so a very strong and healthy but sustainable – long-term sustainable growth rates that we think would be superior to pretty much any alternative out there of the large companies.

Leo Mariani

Okay. That’s very helpful. And I guess just to follow up on the $1.5 billion, I guess, some of the reductions that you’re going to be making here on the capital side. So is that purely an activity reduction or there are some synergies, well cost reductions baked into that $1.5 billion. If you have any breakout between those two that would be helpful as well.

Cedric Burgher

Yes, I do. So the $1.5 billion is reduction. We also have detailed on slide 11 where we talk about capital and operating efficiency of another $0.5 million. That’s a combined operating and capital efficiency that we can achieve at the asset level.

Leo Mariani

All right. Thanks guys.

Cedric Burgher

Yes.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you.

Cedric Burgher

Thank you.

The next question comes from Jason Gammel of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Jason Gammel

Yes, thanks very much. I wanted to ask about the structure of the consideration on the deal. The offer that is currently outstanding is 50% cash, 50% equity. And you had referenced that the offer that had been put out on April 11th was 40% cash and 60% stocks. So can you talk about how you decided to restructure the deal and whether you think that equity is a preference for the Anadarko shareholders versus cash?

Vicki Hollub

The way we did the restructuring is, we had increased from a first offer of 25% cash, 75% stock, and we felt like the Anadarko Board wanted more security around the value around the ultimate price. So we increased our cash component to 40%. We felt like, we had the asset sales that we feel comfortable with that to provide even more price and value assurance that we could go up to the 50% after we took even a deeper dive into some of the assets that would be available for sale. So that’s how we reach the optimum of the 50% cash.

Jason Gammel

And then just on this point, have you had any preliminary conversations with the ratings agencies about where potentially you rating can actually move? I know that you say you’re committed to investment grade.

Cedric Burgher

That’s right. We are committed to not only investment grade, but strong investment grade overtime. We realize that this is a heavy cash component, which is favorable, we think Anadarko shareholders like the cash significantly more cash than other options they have at the moment. But we have had discussions with the rating agencies, they don’t share with us in advance what they’re going – actions they’re going to take. But we have a brief them fairly thoroughly and a have an open – and longstanding very healthy open dialogue with them. And so we’re continuing to interact with them, but they’ll make their actions known publicly when they’re ready. And that’s what we really what we know at this time.

Jason Gammel

Okay. And then just one final one for me. Sorry. This does require shareholder approval. I assume that you have been having some conversations. Are you highly confident that your shareholders are going to approve this deal?

Vicki Hollub

We’re highly confident, but the reality is until we got this information out there, we couldn’t have meaningful conversations with our shareholders about what this deal is. So we were – because the Reg FD, we didn’t have the ability to provide the level of detail that we’re providing now. And so we think that this detail is going to be sufficient to help our shareholders understand what we’re trying to accomplish.

Jason Gammel

Understood. Thank you.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vicki Hollub for any closing remarks.

Vicki Hollub

I don’t think I have anything at this time. I want to thank you all for joining us on the call today and we look forward to further communication and meetings with our shareholders over the coming weeks. Thank you all very much.

