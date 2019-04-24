Schlumberger's Drivers Will Not Get Stronger Before 2H 2019

Schlumberger's Short-Term Outlook Remains Weak

Schlumberger (SLB) is the largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. I do not expect its stock price to outperform the industry soon. Expect a more robust recovery from the company in 2H 2019. Onshore North America can see an upstream budget cut in 2019, which could drive oilfield services companies' revenues and margin lower. But the deceleration in onshore operations can be partially mitigated by the resurgent offshore activity.

On the other hand, international geographies can see a significant increase in E&P investment. However, due to the low pricing base, higher revenues may not add much to the company's margin at the current pricing level. No doubt, the recovery in the crude oil price since the beginning of 2019 has provided a tailwind to the OFS companies' outlook. But the volatility has not allowed clear visibility into the medium-term and has added to the uncertainty so far as planning and strategies go. Schlumberger remains on firm footing, but these factors will keep the stock under pressure in the near-term.

How Is The Energy Market Panning Out?

EIA's Drilling Productivity Report suggests from March 2018 to March 2019, the crude oil production in the key U.S. unconventional shales increased by 16.3% on average. In the past year, the U.S. rig count increased by 1.3%. So, the crude oil supply was stable. However, there have been some concerns about demand growth. The growth slowdown was manifested in China's economic sluggishness, lower-than-expected economic growth in the euro region, and tight financial markets in the advanced economies in late 2018. The IMF, in its April report, concluded that global growth is now projected to decelerate by 0.3% to 3.3% in 2019, and can improve moderately to 3.6% in 2020. Even the tight oil production growth in the key shales slowed down in 2019. From January until March this year, the average increase in these unconventional shales dropped to ~2%.

Despite the milder backdrop, the crude oil price's current recovery can be subscribed to the OPEC and Russian production cuts, the further weakening of the global energy supply, and the concerns over the North American shale oil production growth. Although the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was still ~7% lower on March 31 compared to a year ago, it made a strong comeback in 2019, climbing up by 39% so far in 2019.

The EIA, however, is not as optimistic about the crude oil price's recovery momentum. It expects the crude oil prices in 2019 and 2020 to remain marginally lower than the levels experienced during most of 2018.

Outlook For The International Markets

Going forward, SLB expects a steady crude oil price will result in higher investments in the global markets. The higher investment would be necessary to keep the existing production level unchanged. Investors may note that decline rates of the energy wells require continuous investment to maintain the initial production volume. Since the crude oil price's crash in 2014-16, international geographies outside the Middle East and Russia saw production decline due to under-investment. There are substantial energy investment requirements in Mexico, Angola, Indonesia, and China. In this backdrop, the company's management aims a high single-digit revenues growth in international operations in 2019.

The Latin America market was the bright spot for Schlumberger in Q1 2019 (14% up year-over-year). Strong offshore exploration-related activity, onshore IDS (integrated drilling services) work for PEMEX in Mexico, and multi-client seismic sales drove revenues up in Latin America. The company's Schlumberger Production Management (or SPM) business benefited from the increased production in the Shaya field in Ecuador. In Argentina, too, it saw increased activity due to intense hydraulic fracturing and SPM activity.

In the Middle East/Asia region, SLB's revenue growth was mild (1% up) year-over-year. Higher IBS project activity pulled revenues up, while reduced product sales in Mozambique and Angola pushed revenues down in Sub-Sahara Africa. In Europe, CIS, and Africa, revenues remained unchanged in Q1 2019 over a year ago. In this region, lower seasonal activity during the quarter was offset by increasing exploration projects activity, new technology uptake, and multi-client seismic licensing in the Sub-Sahara Africa GeoMarket.

Outlook In North America

Schlumberger's expectations from North America are somewhat different. The North American onshore energy market has a high cost of capital. Because of the high level of debt already raised in the past, many upstream companies have lower borrowing capacity and increased cash flow volatility. It is likely that the onshore producers in this region will see lower investments. As upstream operators adjust investment to the free cash flow generation, the company's outlook suggests a 10% decline in the investment in North America. The other constraints may emanate from the limit to technical efficacy from the production techniques applied in horizontal drilling. Acceleration in production from increasing the lateral length and proppant per stage has nearly reached its limit, and so, further production growth will not be easy from the current level.

The deceleration has already begun to be visible in North America. In Q1 2019, Schlumberger's revenues from this region declined by 3% over the previous year. Lower upstream activity and weaker pricing for the hydraulic fracturing and drilling-related business affected the company's revenues adversely during the quarter. Lower multi-client seismic sales offset increased Wireline activity. The growth in the inventory of wireline equipment typically supports a completion activity revival, which also points to the alleviation of the Permian takeaway capacity constraints that reduced completions activity in Q4 2018. On top of that, higher offshore activity led to an improvement in the Cameron Group margins in Q1 2019.

Shallow water activity primarily led to higher year-over-year growth in offshore. In the past year until Q1, shallow water rig count increased by 20% year-over-year Q1. The offshore market recovery will gain momentum in the coming quarters, suggests SLB's management in the Q1 2019 earnings call. From ~50 final investment decision (or FIDs) in 2018, we may see 80 in 2019. Regarding the revival, its management commented:

we're also seeing a renewed focus on offshore exploration. I referenced some of the Wireline information that obviously is a key proxy for how we do in offshore exploration. So this is also very good news. Where we see the revenue growth coming, it is going to still be from the areas where we have had the highest revenue compression like Latin America, Africa and Asia. But also in the North Sea, Russia and the Middle East, we expect to see solid revenue growth off a large revenue base in these areas, right.

Some Concerns

With the cautious outlook in North America, Schlumberger is relying more on the revenue growth opportunities in many international territories. In this scenario, let us look realistically at the headwinds that can pull back Schlumberger. The most prominent of these negative drivers is the pricing weakness in the international market. According to the company's estimates, about one-third of its international legacy business revenue continues to suffer from the lower base pricing. In the past few years, the company deliberately entered into the low-margin contracts to aggressively pursue market share. So, generating higher revenues on these contracts would dilute operating margin even more as the upstream activities in these markets return.

Currently, the company is shifting its international business mix more towards offshore and exploration-related activities. While the terms of contracts are expected to improve, its management sees at least one more quarter of low pricing based on intense competition in the OFS industry. Although the change in a business portfolio will gradually improve returns, the management does not expect to see a considerable impact on the operating margin in the next couple of quarters.

The effect of the pricing concession that SLB resorted to does not end with the company's low margin in the international operations alone. In the onshore business, the benefits of the rising frac stages and activity improvement are primarily nullified by the weak pricing. The company's management expects hydraulic fracturing pricing to stabilize in Q2 2019. However, it does not want to forecast too far into the year because of the lack of visibility in the crude oil price's movement. The crude oil price has been volatile in the last year, which has kept upstream companies' budget plan tight. Schlumberger expects the upstream capex to fall by 10% in North America in 2019.

Similarly, the current U.S. rig count slowdown is expected to stretch in Q2, which would adversely affect the company's Drilling business segment. Quarter-over-quarter, revenues from SLB's drilling business declined by 3% in Q1 2019. The most affected segment in Q1 was the Reservoir Characterization segment, which decreased by 7% sequentially in Q1 due to seasonally lower software multi-client seismic licenses sales. The Cameron segment decline was similar (7% down sequentially) due to reduced project deliveries in OneSubSea and Drilling Systems.

OneSubSea's Backlog Improves

However, OneSubSea's performance is about to grow as the business is clocking more-than-one book-to-bill ratio, which implies more orders were received than filled. Better booking includes a multiphase boosting solution. In January 2019, Subsea Integration Alliance received integrated subsea engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (or EPCIC) contracts. Subsea Integration Alliance is a partnership between OneSubSea, Schlumberger, and Subsea 7.

Dividend

Schlumberger pays $2.00 annual dividend per share, which amounts to 4.36% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has grown by 3.7%. Halliburton's (HAL) forward dividend yield is lower (2.3%) compared to SLB.

Capex To Fall In FY2019

SLB's free cash flow was a negative $283 million in Q1 2019 - a deterioration compared to Q1 2018. Despite lower capex, a much steeper fall in cash flow from operations (or CFO) in the past year led to the FCF decline in Q1 2019. Although revenues remained nearly flat, deterioration in working capital caused CFO to decline in Q1 2019. The company's working capital needs to be increased due to higher inventory levels, which is in anticipation of stronger activity levels in the latter part of the year.

In FY2019, SLB plans to spend $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in capex, which would be a 26% fall compared to FY2018. The lower capex represents lower SPM investment by the company.

In Q1 2019, SLB spent $98 million to repurchase 2.3 million shares at an average price of $42.79. As of April 18, the company was trading at a higher price ($45.56). Investors may note that the repurchase is part of a $10 billion share repurchase program, which was initiated in 2016.

SLB's debt-to-equity is 0.46x, which is lower compared to its peer (HAL, BHGE, and FTI) average. Halliburton's (HAL) debt-to-equity stands at 1.14x, while Baker Hughes, a GE Company's (BHGE) leverage is 0.20x. TecnipFMC's (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.33x. If the company's FCF does not improve, we can expect a strain on the balance sheet in FY2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.8x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.0x. Between FY2012 and FY2018, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~11.4x. So, it is currently trading in line with its past seven-year average.

Schlumberger's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is marginally steeper compared to the industry peers' average multiple compression, which implies SLB's EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. The company's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, BHGE, and FTI) average of 8.8x.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 23 sell-side analysts rated SLB a "buy" in April 2019 (includes strong buys), while 12 recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell". The consensus target price is $54.0, which at its current price yields ~18% returns.

What's The Take On SLB?

Schlumberger is at a crossroad where different forces are pulling it at different directions. On the one hand, a 10% upstream budget cut can drive oilfield services companies' revenues and margin lower. But the deceleration in onshore can be partially mitigated by the resurgent offshore activity, which could finally see much higher FIDs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, particularly in the shallow water. On the other hand, there can be a significant increase in investment in energy exploration and production activity many international operations, which have been sorely lacking the necessary funding for a considerable period due to a depressed crude oil price. But here, the catch is the low pricing base, which does not add much to the company's margin at the current pricing level.

No doubt, the recovery in the crude oil price since the beginning of 2019 has provided a tailwind to the OFS companies' outlook. But the volatility has not allowed clear visibility into the medium-term and has added to the uncertainty so far as planning and strategies go. The lack of planning seems to be creating a working capital management issue for SLB, which has led to negative free cash flow in Q1. I do not think the stock will outperform the industry anytime soon. Nevertheless, for a fundamentally reliable company like Schlumberger, the headwinds are not permanent, and so, expect a more robust recovery in 2H 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.