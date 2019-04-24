PBF Energy Seems Undervalued

"Trophy hunters are like politicians, they both like to pull the trigger from the comfort of a safe distance.” ― J. Bartell

Today, we are going to take a deeper look at a refiner that seems oversold, undervalued, pays a solid dividend yield and has also seen some recent insider buying.

Company Overview:

PBF Energy (PBF) is a Parsippany, NJ based independent petroleum refiner, providing unbranded goods to wholesalers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company was formed in 2008 to purchase refineries and logistics assets in North America. PBF went public in 2012, raising net proceeds of $612.8 million at $26 per share. It currently owns and operates five refineries in the U.S. with a combined throughput of ~900,000 barrels per day (bpd). PBF employs ~3,200 people and commands a market cap of ~$4.1 billion.

Corporate Structure:

PBF owns a 99% economic interest and is the sole managing member of PBF Energy, LLC with current and former management owning 1%. PBF Energy LLC is the general partner (GP) of and owns a 54% limited partner interest in PBF Logistics LP, which operates terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics assets; and a 100% interest in PBF Holding Company, which owns and controls the refinery assets. Its interest in PBF Logistics LP was just raised from 44% on February 28, 2019 in exchange for PBF Energy LLC’s incentive distribution rights that had entitled the GP to a higher proportion of the LP’s quarterly distribution. That said, PBF derives more than 98% of its revenue from refining.

Source: Company Presentation

The Refining Industry:

Refining consists of taking long-chain hydrocarbon charges (a.k.a. feedstocks, inputs) such as crude oil and transforming (cracking) them into shorter-chain finished products such as gasoline and diesel fuel or feedstocks for the petrochemical industry. Refined products range from propane – the lightest – to asphalt and fuel oil – the heaviest. Generally speaking, lighter products – primarily the transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks – are more valuable than heavy products and generally comprise 75%+ of the product barrel.

Some vertically integrated companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) supply their own crude oil for their refining operations, whereas companies like PBF purchase feedstock and sell their finished products to the wholesale market. The difference in the futures market between the price of the primary input (crude oil) and the wholesale price of the finished petroleum products (e.g. gasoline, diesel, and kerosene) is known as the crack spread. This spread is the main determinant of refining industry margins. As a refiner beholden to this dynamic, PBF competes with Marathon, Phillips 66 (PSX), HollyFrontier (HFC), and Valero (VLO), amongst others.

Source: Company Presentation

The refining sector was in a tailspin during 2H18, owing to two factors. Most significant was the sudden rise in crude oil prices during 3Q18 as oil markets expected a re-imposition of U.S.-forced sanctions on Iran that would include a zero oil export policy. Refiners were unable to pass along the added costs to its customers as the crude oil price spike altered their buying behavior. Owing mostly to this dynamic, the NYMEX gasoline crack spread plunged from a mid-2018 high in near $25 per bbl to below $7 in November 2018.

In addition to raising production in light of higher prices, OPEC countries and Russia significantly ramped up production to offset the anticipated removal of Iranian oil from the market. However, when the U.S. allowed eight countries to receive Iranian oil in early November, the formerly perceived crude oil shortfall rapidly volte-faced into a glut. Owing primarily to this dynamic, WTI prices, which were near $75 bbl at the beginning of 4Q18, plunged below $50 in December 2018.

This should have reversed the tide for refiners, but wider spreads failed to materialize as structural changes to the gasoline industry have put a lid on its price. First, falling automobile sales in China have reduced demand for gasoline. This drop in demand is occurring at the same time that additional refining capacity is being brought online in Asia. Add on to this supply/demand undercurrent: 1. facility upgrades to refine lower-cost heavy crude oils into more valuable refined products such as gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel with lower yields of lower value residual fuel oil; and 2. a ramp-up in U.S. crude production over the past couple of years, featuring lighter crude weights that don’t lend themselves to heavier fuel oil yields – currently in strong demand – but rather to higher gasoline yields. Against the confluence of these dynamics, gasoline inventories predictably surged, reaching an all-time high of 91 million barrels on the Gulf Coast for the week ending January 11, 2019. Worldwide gasoline inventories are also well above average, adding further pressure on prices. As a result, certain gasoline crack spreads went negative in late January/early February, causing U.S. refiners like PBF, which derived 88.4% of its 2018 revenues from gasoline and distillates, to struggle.

However, help may be on the way. First, seasonal factors, such as higher gasoline demand in the summer months, are just around the corner. A more positive structural impact for the refiners is the directive by the International Marine Organization (IMO) for the marine sector to lower its sulfur emissions on international waters starting in 2020, triggering a conversion to lower-sulfur (i.e., lighter and cleaner) fuels, which should improve refining margins. This mandate should impact ~3.5 million bpd of bunker fuel, with a net effect of increasing lower sulfur diesel demand by 1-2 million bpd. BPF is well-positioned for this demand shift, owing to the complexity and conversion capacity of its operations.

4Q18 and FY18 Results:

Despite this dour backdrop, PBF reported 4Q18 Adj. EPS of $1.03 per share on revenue of $6.3 billion versus 4Q17 Adj. EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $6.5 billion. Operating income in the period rose 65% Y/Y to $718 million, excluding special items. Relevant average cracks spreads ranged from $9.35 to $11.82 in the 4Q18 versus $13.00 to $19.44 in 4Q17. For FY18, the company earned $3.26 per share (adjusted) on revenue of $27.2 billion versus $1.14 on revenue of $21.8 billion in FY17.

In response to the tough operating environment, management has moved up scheduled turnaround work at two of its refineries. Additionally, a coker at one refinery is expected to come online in 4Q18 and a new hydrogen plant is expected to be in service in 1Q20. These turnarounds and projects (plus general maintenance) will result in capex spending in the range of $600-$750 million in 2019, with most of it occurring in 1H19. Management expects throughput to be ~855,000 bbls per day in 2019 (based on guidance midpoints from each of its refineries), essentially in line with its 854,500 bpd in 2018.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Owing to the compressed crack spreads and capex spending weighted towards 1H19, PBF expects to burn through some cash in the first two quarters of 2019. The company exited 2018 with $597.3 million in cash and slightly over $1.9 billion in debt after paying off a $350 million credit facility in 4Q18. Total liquidity (cash and untapped borrowing facilities) stood at ~$1.9 billion. The company’s leverage ratio is ~1.8 and its net debt to cap at YE18 stood at 27%. The company pays a $0.30 quarterly dividend for a current yield of ~3.5%.

With the nearly 40% drop from its early October 2018 highs, it is not surprising that Street analysts have mixed views of PBF’s prospects. So far in 2019, we have three Buy ratings, one Sell and one Hold rating issued by analyst firms. It should be noted two of those Buy reiterations have happened over the past two weeks.

By contrast, CEO Thomas Nimbley is decidedly bullish on PBF based on his recent purchase of 25,000 shares on March 11th, marking the first insider transaction in the company’s stock in nearly two years.

Verdict:

The softness in gasoline may continue but summer demand and IMO mandates should help the refiners going forward. Although PFB will burn through cash in 1H19 as it front loads its capex, the moves make sense – bring down capacity while spreads are skinny – and should benefit the company in 2H19. The CEO said on the 4Q18 conference call that 2019 could be a tale of two halves. He’s placed his bet on it. It seems like a prudent wager.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.