Atlassian: Whether Its Going Down Or Taking A Breather

The share price of Atlassian (TEAM) took a nosedive last Thursday after its quarterly earnings announcement with a weaker than expected guidance. Is the 8% drop in price the beginning of a big correction or is the stock simply taking a breather from a recent run-up? We will examine Atlassian's core business and long term prospect to evaluate where it is heading.

Data by YCharts

Priced for Perfection

The price dip is a reflection of the high pre-earnings expectations that were baked into its share price. After all, Atlassian had been a highflier prior to earnings, up more than 70% in less than 6 months from the late October 2018 low of $68. At a $27B market cap with an EV/Revenues ratio of 25 during its pre-earnings peak, Atlassian was priced for perfection.

Even though Atlassian beat the expectation by achieving revenue of $309M (beat consensus estimate by $4.62M) during the last quarter, up 38% year-over-year, and non-IFRS EPS of $0.21 (beat consensus estimate by $0.03), up from $0.09 in the year-ago quarter, while adding 5,803 new customers to reach over 144,000 total customers, it was still not enough to impress the investors, who seemed to be disappointed at the weaker than expected non-IFRS EPS guidance of $0.16 in fiscal Q4 2019, which was below a consensus analyst estimate of $0.19.

Besides the slight miss on earnings guidance, there was really no other obvious negative catalyst for the $9.25 (-8.32%) price drop. However, two possible factors could contribute to this outcome. Both of these factors are short-term in nature.

Firstly this appears to be a case of the market being sensitive with the high valuation, leading to investors quick to take short-term profit. Secondly, the recent stream of IPOs that have stirred up investor excitement may have driven some money managers to sell the highfliers in their portfolio in order to raise fund to participate in these IPOs. Atlassian could be one of the highfliers that fell victim of the short-term sell-off.

A strong business with solid fundamentals should be able to recover from such a short-term situation and continue its growth trajectory. Let's take a look at Atlassian's business financials and long term growth prospect to see if can still justify the high valuation for the long term.

Still a Healthy Business

Atlassian's financials paint a picture of a healthy thriving business with attractive business economics, including a high revenue growth rate, large gross margin, impressive Free Cash Flow margin, and solid balance sheet.

(Source: Atlassian)

As we can see below Atlassian's Statements of Operations from 2014 to 2018 with fiscal 2019 projections, Atlassian has been able to sustain an annualized revenue growth rate of 41% since 2014. The targeted fiscal 2019 revenue of $1.2B represents 38% year-over-year growth, slightly below the average but still in line with the high growth trend. Both Atlassian's 82% gross margin and 32% free cash flow margin are very healthy, considered top-of-the-class. More importantly, Atlassian has been able to sustain such healthy margins for many years, demonstrating the strength and sustainability of its business model economics. With $1.4B cash and cash equivalents and the positive free cash flow, Atlassian has ample liquidity.

(Atlassian Key Financials 2014 - 2019 | Source: Author's Tabulation based on Atlassian Annual Report and Q3 FY19 Shareholder Letter)

Atlassian consciously makes the strategic choice to prioritize growth and market expansion over short-term profit. As a result, it invests heavily in R&D (48% of revenue) for product development and sales automation, all aim at achieving high growth and rapid market expansion. Once it captures the maximum market share, it can dial down on the expenses and turn up profitability while churning out cash. This is a smart capital allocation strategy that should please a long-term growth investor.

Atlassian's rapid revenue growth, large margins, and ample liquidity demonstrate its healthy and solid business fundamentals. Let's examine its long term prospect for sustainable growth.

Long Term Prospect Favorable

To sustain a multi-year high growth rate, a business must have a favorable long term prospect. Atlassian's long term prospect remains bright with strong secular tailwinds, large expanding market potential and optionality for growth. Let's take a look.

(1) Secular Tailwinds

There are two secular trends in the enterprise software market that are working in Atlassian's favor - the migration to the Cloud and the adoption of the Agile way of working.

The first trend is the massive enterprise digital migration from the traditional on-premise infrastructure to the Cloud. Cloud software has become mainstream in recent years with many benefits and advantages over the traditional approach. Atlassian is a Cloud-first company being one of the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies to offer team collaboration software through the Cloud. According to the Atlassian's Q3 FY19 Shareholder Letter, there are now more than 100,000 customers subscribe to at least one Cloud product and more than 10M monthly active users on its Cloud platform. Over 90% of its new customers purchase a Cloud offering. As such trend is still at a relatively early stage, Atlassian will benefit from it for many years.

The second trend is the increasing adoption of the Agile way of working by the enterprise teams. Agile has its root in software development and was born out of software developers' quest to find more productive ways to build software after the traditional top-down waterfall approach fell short of delivering satisfactory results. Atlassian has been at the forefront of this trend since its founding in 2002 and has been laser-focused in developing software to enable the Agile way of working, cementing its position as the go-to software for Agile based project management and team collaboration. In recent years, the Agile way of working has been rapidly spreading outside of the software development domain and increasingly embraced by other business teams that have suffered from similar pains with the traditional project management approach. Such widening adoption trend enables Atlassian to expand its addressable market and add more optionality to its growth strategy.

(2) Large Expanding Market

Riding on the two strong secular tailwinds, Atlassian enjoys an ever-increasing addressable market. During a recent investor presentation, Atlassian president Jay Simmons indicated that Atlassian could target over 1M global companies with over $10M in revenue. Currently, with 144,000 customers, Atlassian is less than 15% penetration to its addressable market.

(Atlassian Potential Customers | Source: Atlassian Investor Presentation)

From the potential user type and user size perspective, Atlassian believes its core user group of software developers has the addressable size of 23M users. This can be expanded into 100M+ technical professionals including IT, program & project management, operations, technical agents, and more. And about 800M+ knowledge workers can also potentially benefit from Atlassian's general team collaboration software. With its current 13M monthly active users, Atlassian still has a long runway ahead for growth.

(Atlassian Market Expansion Opportunities | Source: Atlassian Investor Presentation)

(3) Optionality

At this point, Atlassian has secured its position as the go-to team collaboration software for software development teams and has proven its value in streamlining business workflows and improving team productivity. Such workflow and productivity improvement capabilities can benefit other business teams, giving it plenty of optionalities to expand into adjacent verticals in the enterprise productivity market. For example, Atlassian will put more focus on IT Service Management and IT Operations as an area of expansion in 2019, gaining market share with its products like Jira Software, Jira Service Desk, Confluence, Statuspage, and the newly acquired Opsgenie. Beyond the obvious expansion to IT, Atlassian sees the opportunity to expand into other enterprise key functional areas by serving as the workflow engine for project collaboration, allowing teams across marketing, HR, operations, legal, design, and others to organize, discuss, and complete shared work.

(Atlassian Potential New Verticals | Source: Atlassian Investor Presentation)

With all these factors considered, Atlassian has a strong long term growth prospect that can sustain high-velocity multiyear growth.

Now that we have established Atlassian still has a large market potential to grow into, the next question is whether it is competitive enough to win market share and defend its position.

Strong Competitive Advantages (Wide Moats)

Strong competitive advantages (wide moats) are critical for a business's long term viability because the business relies on them to expand market share and to defend its own turf.

As Atlassian expands its market into additional domains like IT and other business verticals, it will increasingly compete head-to-head with some of the powerful rivals like Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), ServiceNow (NOW), salesforce.com (CRM), Zendesk (ZEN) and others. Even though the market size is large enough to allow multiple winners, the fiercely competitive landscape makes strong competitive advantages all the more important.

Fortunately, Atlassian has shown signs of having strong competitive advantages.

Atlassian recently announced a price increase of 10-25% on some of its server and Cloud products. Yet, instead of jumping ship, many customers care about how to lock in existing pricing by entering into early renewal contracts, resulting in a surge in deferred revenue as the management discussed during the earnings call. This is a clear demonstration of Atlassian's pricing power, a sign that Atlassian has strong competitive advantages. Atlassian's high growth rate is another sign of the existence of competitive advantages as it is gaining market share.

Let's dig deeper into Atlassian's competitive advantages.

(1) Effective Products and Marketing Strategy

For a growth investor, it is a positive sign to see a company stays ahead of the competition by investing heavily in R&D to improve its product and customer experience. That's exactly what Atlassian has been doing. It has consistently reinvested 45-50% of its revenue into R&D to develop high-quality team collaboration products and to expand its product portfolio to serve expanding market opportunity.

One key factor of Atlassian's growth strategy is to build products that sell itself, enabling it to mainly rely on word-of-mouth and self-service to grow, without the need to build a large and expensive sales force like many traditional enterprise software companies do. This gives Atlassian a huge advantage over its rivals, allowing it to operate at scale to serve millions of users from small companies to large enterprises.

Atlassian also gains a competitive advantage with its land-and-expand marketing strategy. By reducing friction in the sales process with practices like online distribution, free trial offer, simple and transparent pricing, self-serve model and more Atlassian encourage teams to try and buy with minimal risk. Once it lands inside an organization through one team, it can then expand organically to other teams. There are many ways it can expand, including adding new users and teams, up-selling with more products and premium level offerings, selling marketplace 3rd party apps, and serving other additional use cases.

This combination of building high quality and easy-to-distribute products with the land-and-expand strategy set Atlassian apart from many of its rivals with the traditional sales approach, allowing it to quickly establish a competitive position in the market place and win market share.

(2) Strong Network Effect

Atlassian naturally benefits from a network effect as it builds software to help business teams to collaborate. Whenever a user invites his/her team members to use one of Atlassian's products, the force of the network effect just becomes stronger to Atlassian's favor. With its large base of 15M community users, 500+ channel partners and integration partners, and over 25,000 of third-party apps developers on its platform, Atlassian's ecosystem has reached a large critical mass that will drive the network effect into high gear. This pairs very well with its viral word-of-mouth and land-and-expand marketing strategy. (Atlassian Ecosystem Fueling Network Effect | Source: Atlassian Investor Presentation)

(3) Price Leader

Even with the recent price increase, Atlassian is still the price leader in the market, offering the best price among similar products. Being the price leader is a conscious strategic decision that Atlassian has made early on. Atlassian management applies rigorous pricing analysis to balance competitiveness and profitability. It is able to do this mainly because its viral marketing approach and online distribution model allow it to have a much lower cost structure than many of its rivals who rely on the high-cost traditional enterprise sales and distribution approach. Pricing simplicity and transparency also gives Atlassian a leg up against rivals who still carry the traditional opaque enterprise software pricing scheme.

(4) High Switching Cost (Stickiness)

Enterprise software is inherently sticky because it is hard to switch to another software product once a company is committed to one by investing significant amount of time, money and other resources to integrate the systems, to redesign their workflows and practices around the new systems, and to retrain their people to follow these new workflows and processes.

The same can apply to Atlassian's products, which tightly integrate with its customers' team collaboration workflows and practices. Along with Atlassian's land-and-expand strategy, the more products a customer sign up, the stronger it is tied to Atlassian's ecosystem and the harder for such customer to switch. Atlassian's high retention rate reflects its product stickiness. During its recent investor presentation, Atlassian executive mentioned that Atlassian had achieved a 98% retention rate for customers who spent $50K or more, and 90% of these customers purchase 3 or more products.

(Atlassian Customer Retention | Source: Atlassian Investor Presentation)

All these factors strengthen Atlassian's competitive advantages, giving it wide moats to protect its turf. They only bolster the case for Atlassian to achieve sustainable long term growth at a high rate.

Valuation

With Atlassian's recent financial performance and long term growth prospect as discussed above, let's look at Atlassian's valuation to see if it can justify the current share price level.

(1) Valuation Comparison

Atlassian's EV to Revenues ratio is considered very high at 21.45 even among the cloud-based SaaS providers that generally receive generous high multiples from the market. This puts more pressure for it to maintain a high growth rate to justify the valuation.

Data by YCharts

(2) Growth Projection Valuation Model

Given's expanding market potential and its competitive advantages, I expect Atlassian to maintain a relatively high revenue growth rate for the next 5 years, gradually trending down to the low 30s% range. I believe Atlassian can achieve an 18-22% profit margin if it pares down on R&D expenses once it reaches enough scale. After all, it has already attained a 17% Non-IFRS profit margin today. With sustainable high growth rate, Atlassian should be able to justify a 45-55 P/E multiple.

Putting these assumptions into a 5-year growth projection valuation model, we can reach a Base Case Year 5 Target Price of $152 (Bear Case $110 and Bull Case $205) by 2023. After discounting the year 5 target prices by 12% minimum acceptable rate of return, the present value for the Base Case Fair Price is $86 (Bear Case $62 and Bull Case $116). The Base Case Margin-of-Safety Price is $60 (Bear Case $43 and Bull Case $81) after applying an additional 30% discount on the fair prices.

(Atlassian Valuation Model - Growth Projection | Source: Author's Own Model)

The current price of $105 is about 20% above the base case fair price and slightly below the bull case fair price of $116. Hence, Atlassian's share price appears to have fully priced in the growth prospect. At this level, with high expectations, the share price can become more sensitive to short-term negative news, even if the underlying business remains healthy.

Conclusion

Atlassian's post-earnings price drop is a bout of investor jitters over the weaker than expected guidance against its rich valuation. With a healthy thriving business, a favorable long term growth prospect, and strong competitive advantages, Atlassian's future still looks bright. Atlassian does face intense competition in some of the market domains it has entered. Investors should closely monitor the progress to ensure it is still gaining market share at a healthy pace.

Though I still expect Atlassian to maintain a long term growth trajectory, at the current optimistic valuation, it wouldn't be surprising to see 20-30% pullbacks from time to time depending on the macro market condition and specific company and industry news. Prospective growth investors should wait for more favorable prices during such pullbacks before establishing a position. Current investors with low cost-basis and long term horizon can continue to hold the stock. Investors with shorter time frame may consider trimming their positions and lock in some gains.

High growth stock can be volatile. Investors need to have the stomach for such volatility before taking a position. As such, value investors and income investors may want to stay away from Atlassian for the next several years until it reaches market maturity. By then, Atlassian should gradually transition to become a more stable profit-creating and cash-generating machine with a more reasonable P/E multiple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW, ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.