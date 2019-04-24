Range Resources: Investment Thesis Playing Out With Earnings

On Monday, April 22, 2019, Appalachian natural gas shale player Range Resources Corporation (RRC) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on its bottom-line earnings but failed to meet their expectations of revenue. A closer look at the company's results, though, showed that Range Resources performed quite well during the quarter and the investment thesis that I have outlined in previous articles on the company is playing out quite well so far this year. Overall then, the company continues to look like an interesting and appealing way to play the American natural gas industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Range Resources' first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Range Resources brought in total revenues of $748.137 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.75% increase over the $742.599 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2018.

The company resumed the waterborne export program for its butane that it began last spring. It also positioned a portion of its butane volumes for export on a permanent basis going forward. This provides the company with a new avenue for selling its production that could get it better selling prices.

Range Resources produced an average of 2.256 billion cubic feet equivalent per day of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids during the first quarter.

The company produced a GAAP operating cash flow of $261 million in the first quarter of 2019. The was company was able to use the positive free cash flow to reduce the borrowings under its credit facility by $48 million.

Range Resources reported a net income of $1.419 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a very disappointing 97.12% decline over the $49.238 million that the company earned in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that an investor reviewing these results is likely to notice is that the company's net income declined substantially compared to the same quarter of last year. One of the reasons for this is that the company's transportation, gathering, processing, and compression costs increased significantly year-over-year, going from $244.628 million a year ago to $302.655 million in the most recent quarter. Interestingly, Range Resources did not provide a reason for this in its earnings report, although the higher production level that the company had during the quarter seems likely to have contributed to this increase. The company does note, though, that pricing has been improving in the Appalachian region recently due to all the new capacity that midstream companies have been bringing online over the past year or two. This should serve to improve the company's costs on a per unit basis going forward.

The fact that we did see an increase in the company's midstream expenses is likely something that investors in Energy Transfer (ET) and MPLX (MPLX), among others, may be happy to see. This is because these are the companies that will be receiving the spending from these costs. As I have been discussing in multiple articles on these firms, one of the biggest growth drivers for these companies going forward is growing upstream spending. We see that in Range Resources' latest figures so that lends some support to this investment thesis.

One thing that we see here is that Range Resources managed to generate a positive free cash flow during the quarter, which the company used to pay down its revolving credit facility by $48 million. This is a rarity in the shale patch as very few of these companies are able to generate any free cash flow. This comes from the fact that their high decline rates mean that the company needs to spend most or all of its cash flow just maintaining production. As we can see here, Range Resources has to spend a much lower percentage of its cash flow on this task:

Source: Range Resources

As the company plans to grow its production by 6% this year and it is able to do this with a positive free cash flow yield, the company's free cash flow should grow over the course of the year. This is exactly what the company projects will happen:

Source: Range Resources

The company did reiterate this goal in its earnings report. With that said, though, it did note that its growth ambitions were not particularly aggressive. Personally, though, I prefer the company's modest growth strategy as I would prefer to see profitable growth rather than seeing the firm overextend itself and potentially get into trouble.

Energy analysts have greatly reduced their expectations for gas production in Appalachia since the start of the year. While these analysts do still see the region growing its production over 2018 levels, the current expectations is that this growth will be very modest:

Source: Range Resources

This may be due to other upstream producers using Range Resources' strategy of balancing growth with free cash flow generation. This is likely to be a positive for the companies in the region as it reduces the risk that we will see a glut in natural gas supply that would pressure prices downward towards non-economically viable levels. This could also have further benefits on the balance sheet level as many shale producers have issued copious amounts of high-yield debt over the past several years. A more conservative growth strategy should help the industry in aggregate either reduce this debt or otherwise arrest its growth.

In the highlights, I noted that Range Resources has resumed the waterborne export program for its butane. This is the reason why the company's management frequently talks about Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline system as the pipeline carries natural gas liquids from the two Appalachian resource basins to the Marcus Hook export terminal located south of Philadelphia. This gives Range Resources the ability to export butane to the thirsty markets of Europe and Asia (via the Panama Canal).

Source: Range Resources

This allows the company to take advantage of differences in prices in the various markets. Most notably, both Europe and Asia often have higher prices for natural gas liquids than the United States does. This allows Range Resources to receive more money for its propane and butane than it could by selling these products in the United States, even after taking transportation costs into account. It seems fairly obvious why shareholders should like the company resuming this program. It is even better that the company will be doing these exports on a permanent basis going forward.

In conclusion then, we saw the early parts of the company's forward investment case playing out during this quarter. We saw the company show off the advantages of its low corporate decline rate by reducing its debt, and its free cash flow is poised to continue to grow over the coming year. In addition, we see the company being able to use exports to take advantage of potentially better pricing regimes overseas. Overall then, shareholders should be reasonably satisfied here.

