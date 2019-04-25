Bioventix: A Low-Risk Biotech Franchise Business

The near-term growth is expected to slow down compared to the previous overheated level, but the long-term prospects should stay intact.

Overview

Many investors are often scared off by the complications of the biotech industry. After all, some investors don't envision investing in companies selling products with names they cannot pronounce.

However, the antibody developer, Bioventix, should not let down those who are even the least familiar with the biotech space. The gimmick? Always understand business economics without being distracted by science/technology aspects.

Founded in 2003 and based in the UK, Bioventix PLC specializes in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics. Although the science behind that so-called "high-affinity monoclonal antibodies" is a complex one, which most of us should not bother a lot with, the concept of applications here is quite simple: diagnostic companies reply on those antibodies to detect diseases and health status in various domains.

Bioventix is publicly traded via the ticker BVXP on AIM (Alternative Investment Market) in London. The U.S.-based investors have access to the share through ticker OTC:BVNXF on OTC, although the liquidity is always a top concern there. At the time of writing, there is no single article related to this stock on Seeking Alpha.

Business Model

Regardless of the complicated science behind the products, Bioventix has a simple but powerful business model: licensing the use of antibodies it developed to global healthcare companies, including Danaher (DHR) Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) (OTCPK:SMAWF), Abbott (ABT), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), in exchange for royalty payments, which are predictable, small-ticket and repeatable.

The moat? A clinical diagnostic product takes years for Bioventix's customers to develop and obtain regulatory approval for. Hence, when the product using a Bioventix antibody is created, it is unlikely that it will be replaced or changed. On top of that, the diagnostic machines sold to hospitals (by Bioventix's customers) are so expensive that they are hardly replaced, either, and those machines are usually only compatible with their own specific blood tests. This is to say that starting when a test product (using a Bioventix antibody) is in place, we can be assured that the recurring income streams are reliable at least for the medium term as patients take that test and more of the Bioventix antibody is consumed. Plus, we know that the demand for clinical diagnostics should not be affected by the economic cycle.

Growth

According to the company's latest release (i.e., Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018), normalized revenue was up 24% to GBP 4.4 million and normalized pre-tax profit was up 24% to GBP 3.2 million, demonstrating strong growth momentum.

According to Morningstar (although public records are limited for BVXP), the business has been maintaining its remarkable track records of double-digit increases in revenue, operating income, net income, and EPS every year since 2012.

Such extraordinary revenue and earnings growths are expected to slow down according to SimplyWallSt, and actually, most of the deacceleration has already taken place since last year. This was primarily due to the expiration of one major but "unrelated 2007" contract (totaling around 1 million GBP of annual revenue and relating to the NT-ProBNP antibody for testing heart disease) as well as a slower-than-expected roll-over of Siemens’ troponin test in Europe.

Going forward, even with the uncertainties around the uptake of troponin in the U.S., I believe that Bioventix does have a well-planned pipeline from a risk/reward perspective (see below). Top-line growth should pick up again in the longer term (beyond what analysts focus on). Current developments on both Bioventix's and customers' sides for years, while being an impediment to short-term revenue growth, delivers longer-term revenue continuity. Thanks to the capital-light R&D-oriented model (Bioventix normally sells the "recipes" of antibodies instead of manufacturing them), a sizable portion of the top line would then fall down to the bottom line. With more scale advantage over time, the earnings should grow even faster.

According to the management team, growths would be driven by the Siemens/troponin project in the near term, additional troponin applications in the mid-term and new products emerging from the R&D pipeline for the long run. The management currently retains/reinvests around 50% of its annual earnings/FCF.

Over the long haul, Bioventix's antibody royalty revenue shall benefit from the tailwind in the global diagnostics market due to the aging population, rise of obesity, and demand for point of care diagnostics.

The monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% and reach USD 132 billion by 2023. Bioventix specializes in sheep monoclonal antibodies based on the ability of sheep to make better antibodies than mice, therefore facilitating better tests. Their Vitamin D antibody is one of the products that prove to have grown more rapidly and for a longer period than the sector average.

Financials

In light of the superior business model and growth track records, one can easily imagine how the financials look like on the company's accounting book - high ROIC, cash-generative, and low CapEx (see below).

The company has a super clean balance sheet, with no debt and plenty of liquidity.

The company has raised its annual dividends (excluding special dividends) consecutively since its first cash payout in 2014 - a good record for a non-U.S. company.

China Upside

Due to limited manufacturing capability in China, Bioventix dispatches physical antibodies to local diagnostic companies in the region. While such an operational model would affect the margin, the China market is huge and fast-growing, being the important potential upside for Bioventix. Although the royalty revenue model is not widely adopted and is considered unusual in China, the management is, per their disclosing, very aware of the challenge to manage and monitor royalty agreements and supplies in this market. The volume of antibodies shipped to China has been growing steadily, showing promise of capturing shares in this double-digit-growth market.

Risk

In my view, the major risk facing Bioventix is the concentration with regards to various dimensions to be discussed below:

Customer: The diagnostics market is dominated by a small number of large corporations, which provides the customer group as a whole with bargain power. Although the majority of the big players are already working with Bioventix, a loss of any of the contracts may result in a significant decline of revenue at least for the short run.

The diagnostics market is dominated by a small number of large corporations, which provides the customer group as a whole with bargain power. Although the majority of the big players are already working with Bioventix, a loss of any of the contracts may result in a significant decline of revenue at least for the short run. Team: The size of the team (per Company's presentation as of last October) is 12, which means that any employee churn may cause interruption to the business operations. Also, we cannot rule out the possibility that team members may demand higher pays as well as stocks/options in the future. Moreover, the company is particularly reliant on the CEO's (Peter Harrison) wealth of knowledge and contacts in the global diagnostics market.

The size of the team (per Company's presentation as of last October) is 12, which means that any employee churn may cause interruption to the business operations. Also, we cannot rule out the possibility that team members may demand higher pays as well as stocks/options in the future. Moreover, the company is particularly reliant on the CEO's (Peter Harrison) wealth of knowledge and contacts in the global diagnostics market. Shareholder: from the table below, we also notice the concentration of shares among a small number of owners, which might lead to corporate decisions that do not serve the best interests of the minority shareholders

Valuation

Shares of Bioventix do not appear cheap, with all TTM price multiples hitting all-time highs (see below).

But in consideration of the profitability, efficiency, reinvestment opportunities (i.e., the R&D pipeline), cash generation, durable competitive advantage, franchise business model, recession-proof-ness that Bioventix can offer, I would regard the stock as a low-risk investment (unlike most of the other names in the biotech space). According to Morningstar, the forward P/E stands at 31x at the moment, which is equivalent to an earnings yield of 3.2%. In such a case, I would take the risk of buying the stock that should earn at least 3% (well above the 10-year treasury yield) while waiting for any upside arising from the China story development, more troponin applications and/or new antibody products.

Summary

This is probably the first article regarding Bioventix on Seeking Alpha here, which means that the stock may be truly a hidden gem, especially the ROIC, franchise model, and strong free cash flow taken into account.

Unlike other biotech names, Bioventix actually offers a low-risk investment profile, thanks to its recurring and predictable revenue streams as well as a wide moat (at least for the medium term).

Even though the valuations appear a bit hefty at the moment, I am willing to pay a little premium for such a wonderful business as Bioventix and recommend long-term buy-and-hold investors start a small position and accumulate more shares over time.

