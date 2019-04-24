Waste Management: A Buy With Newly Announced Acquisition

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been a consistent company in terms of grow and has been able to add in multiple acquisitions into the company over the years. The recent announce of the potential acquisition of Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) adds an interesting growth catalyst for the company. The company has been able to achieve great results over the years for shareholders but is this acquisition going to pay off well for shareholders and help the company to continue growing for years to come.

Introduction

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is the leading provider of waste management environmental services in North America. Waste Management provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also the leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. Their customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. As of December 31, 2018 the company owned or operated 247 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 102 material recovery facilities (MRFs); and 314 transfer stations. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Source: WM Investors Conference Presentation 2019

Numbers/Outlook

The company had revenues for the 4th quarter of 2018 of $3.84B and net income of $531M or $1.24 earnings per share. The full year earnings for 2018 that was reported by the company was $14.91B in revenues and net income of $1.9B or $4.45 earnings per share. This is an increase from the previous year revenues of $14.5B and net income of $1.9B. The company also had free cash flow of $2B for 2018. This free cash flow allows the company to give money back to investors in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. The company returned $1.8B to shareholders in 2018 in the form of $800M in dividends and $1B in share repurchases. The outlook for the company for 2019 is to have earnings per share between $4.28 and $4.38. And the company is also projecting free cash flow to be between $2.02B and $2.07B for 2019. The board has also has indicated they intend to increase the dividend 10.2% to $2.05 per share for the year but that is also up to the board to approve and declare each dividend throughout the year. The board has also authorized the repurchase of up to $1.5B of the company's stock that is not limited to 2019.

Source: WM Investors Conference Presentation 2019

Advanced Disposal Acquisition

On April, 15th 2019 Waste Management, Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. announced that they entered into an agreement where a Waste Management subsidiary will acquire all the outstanding shares for $4.9B including $1.9B of net debt. The price represents a 22% premium to the actual closing share price on April 12th, 2019. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow for Waste Management, Inc. Also it is expected to result in more than $100M in projected annual cost and capital expenditure synergies. Both companies remain confident that they will achieve their announced full year guidance.

Valuation

The company currently has a market capitalization of $45B and a price to earnings ratio of 23.8. The price to earnings ratio is not that high for the company and seems to be in a good spot for the earnings of the company. The company does have a high price/book ratio of 7.18 but given the status of the company as the market leader for their segment and the high cash flow generation of the company the higher price to book value still seems warranted for this company. The company is consistent in the markets that it operates and through acquisitions it can continue to grow and expand to new markets.

Investor Takeaway/Conclusion

I think that Waste Management, Inc. is a great company to own. Over the long term it has great prospects for continued growth. The company has a durable competitive advantage with its network of waste facilities and large diverse customer base this company has a consistent business as well as avenues for growth into new markets and other areas of business. The acquisition of Advanced Disposal is a great use of capital and can really help to extend the company's expansion into new markets and keep it growing in a big way. The acquisition will be accretive to earnings and will get the company added cost synergies and is a great fit for the business. The trash business can be considered a boring and dull industry that will never achieve sky high growth and expansion like some technology companies might but the consistent growth of the company along with the dividends and share repurchases could reward investors with significant gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.