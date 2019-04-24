Some Relative Strength Comparisons For Gold

A combination of a strong dollar and declining risk aversion continues to pressure gold. This has been plainly evident in recent days as the gold price has been weighed down with selling pressure as investors divest their safe-haven holdings of the metal. In today's report, we'll examine the single biggest factor which is keeping market-moving institutions from buying gold, namely the strong U.S. stock market. As I'll argue in today's report, however, that dynamic could well change in gold's favor in the coming months. We'll also examine the latest readings of the gold/silver ratio which suggest that silver is poised to outperform gold when the next confirmed metals rally gets underway.

It's no secret that one of gold's biggest challenges in recent weeks has been the strengthening of the U.S. dollar index. As the dollar's value has risen, gold's currency component has correspondingly weakened. The dollar's recent gains are clearly reflected in the following graph of my favorite greenback proxy, the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). As you can see here, UUP hit a new yearly high on Apr. 23, a day which saw the gold price slip to its lowest in four months.

The strong dollar has made a rally in the gold extremely difficult, though not impossible. Other inflation-sensitive commodities have, in fact, managed to buck the strong-dollar trend of late, most notably crude oil. So, the strong dollar isn't entirely to blame for gold's torpid performance this month. For the other reason behind gold's failure to rally, we must look beyond merely the currency in which it is priced. The factor to which I'm referring is a relative strength comparison with the U.S. stock market. As I've explained in past reports, institutional investors are more likely to buy gold when it is clearly outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

The above chart reveals the extent to which the gold price has underperformed the SPX in recent months. Until these stocks vs. gold relationship changes in the latter's favor, gold investors should expect the yellow metal to remain subdued as institutional interest remains low right now. Investors are instead showing more interest in buying the shares of large-cap industrial and technology sector stocks which have beaten earnings expectations. With the SPX at a new all-time high, gold's luster has been diminished. It will likely take some time before a new catalyst emerges which will draw attention away from equities and towards gold's benefits as a store of value in a volatile global economy. For now, a "risk-on" attitude prevails while gold remains in the shadows of the outperforming equity market.

Despite the stock market's latest strength, some proverbial chinks in the armor have emerged. Although I expect equities to continue outperforming in the coming weeks, the coming of the traditionally slow summer months should afford gold with the opportunity for a comeback. One area of potential weakness is in the aforementioned tech sector. Although the Nasdaq Composite Index broke out to a new high on Apr. 23, in the last few weeks, there has been an undercurrent of weakness in the Nasdaq market. On many days, stocks making new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq have outpaced the new highs. Most of this weakness has been seen in the healthcare sector, but if the weakness spreads to other sectors by this summer, the relative strength advantage enjoyed by equities over gold would be compromised. At any rate, this relative strength advantage won't last forever and gold is poised to take advantage of it when the turning point finally comes.

You may ask, "Why should anyone expect gold to return to favor - even if the stock market weakness by this summer?" The answer is that while gold's safe-haven appeal may have been compromised by recent equity market strength, gold appears to be bottoming out relative to its biggest competitor (besides equities). Below is a ratio which compares the gold price with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which I use as a proxy for longer-term government bond prices. The chart clearly shows that gold is in the process of establishing a bottom versus T-bonds. While a bottom hasn't yet been confirmed in relative terms, any sign in the coming weeks that gold is outperforming Treasuries would serve as a major advertisement for the metal among safety-oriented investors and institutions.

Meanwhile, the gold/silver ratio is currently above the 85.00 level as you can see in the following graph. Many traders consider a reading of 85.00 or above in the gold/silver ratio as a sign that silver is significantly undervalued versus gold and, therefore, primed to outperform gold - but only if there is a rally underway in the precious metals arena. Unfortunately, both gold and silver are in decline right now, so a relative strength comparison of the two metals is irrelevant for now. However, once we have the next confirmed bottom and re-entry signal for gold, we'll be taking a close look at silver based on its attractive relative strength readings in recent weeks.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold-tracking vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains under the benchmark $12.25 level and has been under the threat of additional selling pressure ever since Apr. 16. Many traders regard $12.25 as having both technical and psychological significance as a chart support due to this level turning back three previous attempts by the sellers at pushing IAU below $12.25 (in January and again in March).

IAU also remains under its 15-day and 50-day moving averages as of Apr. 23, and this indicates that sellers enjoy the advantage for now. As previously mentioned, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average is needed to confirm the next immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom for the gold ETF. Until this happens, I recommend that traders keep their powder dry and stay in cash.

In summary, gold's current position of relative weakness versus the U.S. stock market is a big reason why investors have shunned the metal in recent weeks. However, gold's relative position versus the stock market could change for the better by this summer based on recent developments within the Nasdaq, as discussed here. What's more, gold's attractiveness versus Treasury bonds is improving. However, the most important consideration, for now, is that the metal's immediate-term trend remains weak, and until we have a confirmed bottom signal, gold investors should remain on the sidelines and avoid new long commitments. For now, a defensive stance is warranted as the gold bears enjoy a short-term advantage over the bulls.

