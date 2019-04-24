Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation

Compared to industry peers, BABA is more expensive, but the question is if there is a valid reason for the premium.

Buy low, sell high. Easier said than done, but it is imperative to becoming a successful investor. The problem is determining what is 'low' and what is 'high'. Many look purely at the dollar value of a stock and come to conclusions based on this, which is arbitrary on its own.

This article will, instead, focus on my go-to method for determining 'cheapness' - relative valuation ratios. These ratios put the price in perspective, comparing it to relative metrics such as sales and earnings. Again, easier said than done.

Alibaba - First Glance

Alibaba (BABA) is one of my favorite companies as the operating model and competence of management is top notch. However, is the stock worth purchasing at these current price levels?

Data by YCharts

The second half of 2018 was a tough one for the Alibaba (and China as a whole). Shown in the chart above, the stock price peaked at ~$210 per share in June and went down the rest of the year. By the start of the new year, BABA bottomed out at ~$140 per share. This roughly represented a 33% decline within 6 months.

However, nothing negative occurred within the operations of the company. Rather, it was the macroeconomic worries of the world that were pushing the price downward. This caused BABA's stock to become ~50% 'cheaper' compared to 2017 based on a Price/Sales valuation ratio (more on this later).

Also shown in the chart above is the price recovery that 2019 has brought thus far. As of this writing, the price has surpassed $185 per share, equaling an ~18% return from the lows at the beginning of the year.

Relative Valuation

Relative valuation is an excellent method to balance out the change in price over time. This helps to determine if the stock is actually cheaper or more expensive, despite a higher price. The key is to determine which ratio is the best to use for a given company. In the case of BABA, I believe a Price/Sales is the most appropriate.

Below is the differing valuation ratios for BABA over the past 5 years. On every single metric, BABA is a better/cheaper stock today than in 2014 despite a roughly 100% increase in price. To play devil's advocate, the current metrics are all worse than 2018 - except Enterprise value.

Source: Morningstar

But why should P/S be the centerpiece? Alibaba is an e-commerce marketplace at its core. Yes, management has expanded in a plethora of other segment, including cloud computing and social media, but the majority is still comprised by e-commerce sales. Sales are a much more consistent metric for this industry. While earnings can fluctuate based on a whole host of issues, sales are more predictable. It is also much harder to manipulate sales on an income statement as opposed to earnings.

Now the question is whether or not the current ratio presents an attractive opportunity. In my opinion, the margin of error has been greatly reduced over time, but it is still larger than conventional standards. What I mean by this is that Alibaba is more expensive relative to other e-commerce players such as Amazon (AMZN) shown below.

Source: Morningstar

The 5-year average P/S ratio for AMZN is 3x and is currently just over 4x. BABA's stock trades at more than double the premium of AMZN's stock. Is there justification for this? On a stock-to-stock basis - it appears so. Over the past 5 years, Amazon has grown revenues and net income by 25.6% and 105.6%, respectively. Alibaba has grown their metrics by 48.6% and 49.7%, respectively. While the P/S ratio for BABA is 2x greater than AMZN, revenues are also growing roughly 2x faster, thus warranting the premium.

Amazon and Alibaba are good to compare on a macro scale as both companies dominate the e-commerce space in their respective markets. However, Alibaba has an operating model more similar to eBay (EBAY), at least for the pure e-commerce segment. eBay, shown below, trades in the realm of AMZN when it comes to P/S. BABA is also warranted to be trading at a premium to EBAY as the 5-year sales growth for the company is actually negative (-7.7%).

Source: Morningstar

Conclusion

BABA's stock is currently trading near its cheapest levels within the past 5 years. Yes, at first glance, the stock does appear expensive compared to the overall industry, but the company is growing 2x as fast as AMZN on the top line and is operating within a faster growing economy as well. Just these factors alone will warrant a premium price on the stock as it has the potential to provide higher than average returns. The 3-year return for BABA is 32.8%, just above the 'Specialty Retail' industry return of 31.7%. However, this is lower than AMZN, with a 3-year return of 45.8%.

Ultimately, it is a personal decision if the premium is worth the risk. We saw over the past year how much the Chinese stocks can swing at the scent of international trouble. The trade-war events erased a large portion of investor returns and is a reason the 3-year return rate dropped.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.