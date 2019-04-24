Chemical Financial Corporation's (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2019 10:30 AM ET

David Provost - CEO, President

Tom Shafer - Vice Chairman of Chemical Financial Corporation and CEO and President of Chemical Bank

Dennis Klaeser - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Siefers - Sandler O' Neill & Partners

Thanks, Tara [ph] and good morning everyone. Looking at the first quarter financial highlights, our earnings were $62.9 million representing earnings per diluted share of $0.87, excluding items we deem to be significant including the impact of change in our fair value of loan servicing rights and merger expenses, our earnings were $73.3 million or $1.02 per share for the first quarter, this compares to $75.3 million or $1.04 for the prior quarter and $68.8 million or $0.95 a year ago.

The earnings for the quarter are reflective of growth in our earning assets and strong credit matrix coupled with the active management of our expenses providing for a low efficiency ratio. We are proud of about ability to increase our deposit base in a highly competitive market by $469 million or 12% annualized in the first quarter alone. It is important to note, that this level of growth includes only a small portion of the deposits that we are expected from our selection as the City of Detroit's primary banking partner. We're seeing the deposit growth from the City of Detroit partnerships continuing into the second quarter.

While our loan growth for the quarter was seasonally slower totaling $53 million, we believe we have a solid loan pipeline built that is anticipating to close during the second quarter. Our growth focus continues to be with new relationships in our commercial and industrial portfolio. As you can see on Slides 22 and 23 of our deck we have made significant progress with our previously announced merger and we closed with TCF Financial. A transaction that we expect will create significant strategic and financial value for our shareholders.

We have announced our senior executive leadership for the combined company, filed our preliminary registration statement with the SEC and merger applications with our respective bank regulators and established a joint integration management office that has planning well underway across our business verticals and shared services work streams. We expect to hold our respective special shareholder meetings to approve the merger in June with more details to come. Our integration efforts involve key leaders from both organizations supported by a strong third party consulting firm. They're meeting every week alternating between Minnesota and Michigan. I'm very impressed with the respect and camaraderie being displayed by team members at Chemical and TCF during the process. We are very pleased with our progress to-date and we believe it bodes well for their future of this merger of equals.

While a significant amount of focus is being place on moving forward with our merger with TCF. I'm also pleased with our core banking team's focus on continuing customer service. This level of customer focus, the finalization of our core operating systems upgrade, investments we've made in our team over the past year, joined with the strength that we've previously built and provide us with a continued optimistic outlook and believe that we're well positioned for growth in our high growth potential markets of Detroit, Cleveland and Grand Rapids as we focus on services and products that provide the greatest opportunity to create value.

Know that while, we continue to make strategic market investments and make plans in regards to our pending merger. We will continue to balance our disciplined expense management philosophy with a strong focus on driving revenue growth as we continue to make progress toward our goal of being the Midwest premier bank providing best in class service to all of our customers.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom to go through some of the specifics on our overall strategic plan. Tom?

Thanks David. Following the successful completion of upgrading our core operating system, we're focused on enhancing our revenue growth streams and continuing to improve our customer service and satisfaction. To do this, our focus is on the extension of the foundation of our business, maintaining our strong market share and brand recognition in our historical markets while driving growth in our high potential markets of Detroit, Cleveland and Grand Rapids. Over the last year, we've discussed the growth of our commercial capacity and talent in our growth markets and specialty finance. These are progressing as anticipated.

We're also focused on improving the execution in small business and wealth management. To support this growth, I'm pleased to share that we recently recruited Joe Chestine [ph] to lead our Business Banking strategy as we continue to intensify our focus on this important segment. Joe comes to us from Bank of West in Denver from Bank of the West, in Denver where he was head of SBA in Small Business Banking. We've also welcomed Jefford Vetruva [ph] as our financial advisors Program Director. Jeff comes to us from Citizens Investment Services and has a track record of building high performing teams across multiple regions and we anticipate him being a catalyst to grow our wealth management business. These are two examples of talent attraction that not only support our revenue growth plan at Chemical Bank, but will also benefit the new TCF.

In addition, as some of our new product offerings that we introduced following the completion of our upgraded core operating systems began to pick up momentum in tandem with our successful recruitment of some of the markets top talent towards seeing over the past year and has potential growth market. We anticipate continued growth over the remainder of the year. We made strong progress over the past quarter in respect to deposit growth specifically in our core customer deposits and have a strong positive outlook for this trend to continue throughout the remainder of 2019 as we leverage new customer attraction with additional product offerings and the focused execution of our operating models.

While our overall loan growth was slower than anticipated in the quarter, we saw growth in our C&I and owner occupied CRE loan portfolios where we continue to place our focus. The overall loan growth was impacted by a fairly highly level of pays off and pay downs in these portfolios. As always, our focus is on continuing to improve the risk characteristics of our credit portfolios and this is evidenced by our low charge off rate and solid credit metrics.

As we look forward to the second quarter and beyond, we anticipate loan originations to pick up and we continue to expect to achieve high single-digit loan growth for the full year 2019, but the most substantial growth continuing to be in our C&I and owner occupied CRE portfolios. As Dave touched on, our planning for the merger with TCF is fully underway. We've key leaders from both organizations bringing work streams to bring the best of both organizations forward. Enhancing our capacity grow our combined core bank in the national lending platform of TCF.

As you know, the Chemical team has a significant skill set in executing mergers and achieving targeted synergies. I'm more confident today after initiating the integration process and the more granular analysis of each other's operation that we'll not only achieve our stated cost synergies, but the potential for enhanced growth opportunities across the entire new franchise is significant.

With that, let me turn it over to Dennis to go through the financial results and further detail. Dennis?

Thank you Tom and good morning, everyone. Moving onto Slide 9, net income was $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 or $0.07 per diluted share. Our first quarter results were impacted by a couple of significant items. First due to the drop, interest rates during the first quarter. We had a $7.6 million detriment to the fair value of our loan servicing rights or equivalent of $0.09 per share. We also incurred $5.4 million of merger related expenses in the first quarter of 2019 or the equivalent of $0.06 earnings per share. After adjusting for these significant items our net income was $73.3 million or $1.02 per diluted share compared to $75.3 million or $1.04 per share in the fourth quarter and $68.6 million or $0.95 in the prior year first quarter.

The impact of change in the fair value of our loan servicing rights is very volatile and is driven by the fluctuating interest rates in the residential mortgage market at quarter end. Given that mortgage rates have moved back up in April, we have submit that the loan servicing rights value as re-valued by over $3.5 million so far in the second quarter. Our net income compared to the prior quarter benefit from continued increases due to average balances and yields earned on loans and investment securities, which was more than offset by our growth and deposits and cost of funds.

As shows on slides 10 and 11, our key profitability metrics remain strong excluding significant items, return on average assets was 1.36% and return on tangible shareholders' equity was 17.2% for the first quarter of 2019. As shown on Slide 12, year-over-year the total loan portfolio has grown by $1.1 billion or 7.8% to $15.3 billion as of March 31, 2019. This growth was driven by C&I driven loans which grew by over 18% year-over-year demonstrating our strategic focus on growing our C&I lending business.

Turning to Slide 13, we had slow loan growth as it's typical in first quarter of the year of about $54 million. The growth in the first quarter was primarily in our residential mortgage loan portfolio which grew by $91 million and our C&I portfolio which grew by $52 million as Tom stated previously, we believe we have solid loan pipeline and we continue to target annualized loan growth and high single-digit for the full year of 2019.

From Slide 14, you can see that our $54 million loan growth for the quarter is results of $298 million growth in our originate portfolio, offset by $244 million of runoff in our acquired loan portfolios. Moving onto deposits, as seen on Slide 15, we had strong overall deposit growth year-over-year of $2.1 billion or 15% with $1.7 billion of that growth in customer deposits. The first quarter of 2019 included solid deposit growth of $469 million as we have actively pursued new customer deposits which continue to reduce our reliance on broker deposits and FHLB borrowings. As Dave previously mentioned, we only had a small amount of deposits coming from the City of Detroit during the first quarter, but we're seeing a more substantial amount of deposits begin to come in here in the month of April.

Our average cost of deposits increased to 99 basis points in the first quarter and as reflective of increases in fed funds and competition, compared to 88 basis points in the fourth quarter and 46 basis points in the first quarter of 2018. Looking at overall funding on Slide 16, our average cost of funds increased to 113 basis points during the first quarter compared to 103 basis points in the prior quarter and 64 basis points one-year earlier primarily driven by the rising interest rate environment and increased competition for deposits.

Turning to Slide 17, our credit metrics being [ph] strong. The decrease in provision for loan losses, for originated loans to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 is reflective of a decrease in originated loan growth and low loan charge offs. The provision for loan losses of $2.1 million also included $420,000 of impairment relief identified on our acquired loan portfolios during the first quarter of 2019 as a result recoveries in our acquired loan portfolio.

Net loan charge offs were just five basis points of average loans in the first quarter of 2019, which was a decline from already low eight basis points from the prior quarter and 10 basis points in the first quarter of 2018. Our ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 58 basis points as of March 31, 2019 compared to 56 basis points at year end.

As shown on Slide 18, net interest income declined $0.6 million to $162.8 million in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter with the decrease primarily due to the benefit from the increase in average balances in yields on loans and investment securities offset by the increases in average deposit balances and cost of funds. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.42% in the first quarter compared to 3.49% in the fourth quarter, with the decrease due to the same reasons as of change in net interest income.

It's important to note, that we continue to see improvement in our loan yields benefitting from market interest rate shifts in addition to our focus on commercial loan portfolio. The decrease in the net interest margin was also impacted by a reduction in the benefit from accretion on purchase loans to 22 basis points in the first quarter compared to 23 basis points in the prior quarter.

Moving onto Slide 19, our non-interest income for the first quarter was $24.9 million compared to $32 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease of non-interest income was largely due to the fair value of our loan servicing rights which was a detriment of $7.6 million in the first quarter compared to a detriment of $2.8 million in the prior quarter. Additionally, fee income related to our commercial lending business was very low given the low commercial loan origination volume.

As seen on Slide 20, core operating expenses excluding costs deemed to be significant including our merger expenses incurred in the first quarter and impairment associated with tax credits realized during the prior quarter were $103.6 million in the first quarter compared to $102.6 million in the fourth quarter. Quarter-over-quarter the increase was primarily due to the normal seasonal increases in payroll taxes due to the beginning of the new tax year.

We continue to focus on expense control and focus on maintaining low efficiency ratio. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.7% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 50.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 51.6% a year ago consistent with our previous guidance, our goal is to push our efficiency ratio down to the low 50% range or lower by the end of 2019. Turning to Slide 21, we ended the quarter with tangible book value of $24.39 which represents a 30% growth in our tangible book value per share compared to one-year ago.

Our TCE to total asset ratio remain strong at 8.5% at March 31, 2019 and our regulatory capital ratios are strong at an estimated 10.9% and our tier 1 capital ratio of 11.7%, our total risk-based capital at 11.7%.

I will now turn it back to Dave for his closing remarks.

Thanks Dennis. As always we believe the key factors that will drive our future earnings, our ability to drive revenue growth and the continuation of our disciplined expense management. We remain focus on these factors as we strive to appropriately balance risk and return and continue our efforts to close on pending merger with TCF.

And as always we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial. On that note, moderator let's open it up for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Dennis let me start with you, the securities growth in the quarter was certainly a function of the deposit growth and it sounds, like you're optimistic about the Detroit deposits gathered to a minimum in Q2. Can you help us with the kind of the pace the securities growth from now until deal close? And also, maybe tie it into expectations on the core margin. Thanks.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, our expectation for the securities portfolio is, it's going to grow a little faster than the overall loan portfolio is going to grow. So in other words, probably 9%, 10% growth over the course of the full year and depending on sort of the fluctuations of interest rate environment quarter-to-quarter the pace may moderate or increase depending on how we see, what we see the opportunities there. In terms of the margin, we saw as expected some pressure on the margin this quarter and as I previously guided we do expect incremental pressure over the course of the year that pressure is probably little higher here earlier in the year and should abate as we get to the latter part of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, with respect to fee income. You talked about some seasonally business swaps, expectations for that to kind of rebound within coming quarters, any guidance there would be great?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, we should - there's a fair amount of seasonality impact to it, plus the - you're correct. The swap fee income related to our commercial lending business was down substantially in the quarter and so we would expect that to trend back up with a strong second quarter. Additionally, if you look historically you'll always see seasonally strong wealth management income, a fair meaningful pick up in the quarter and then also, we got some good momentum in our mortgage banking business and we would expect some seasonal uptick there as well. But noise caused by loan servicing rights at least now would be a positive impact to earnings rather than a negative impact to earnings.

Unidentified Analyst

Great and then maybe last one, until the deal closes, how should we be thinking about the tax rate going forward?

Dennis Klaeser

We were just under 17% this quarter and I would expect to be right around - sorry just under 18% this quarter. I would expect to be right around that level plus or minus 25, 30 basis points. Later in the year we may have a historic tax credit that's going to create a meaningful drop in the tax rate, but as we progress through the year I'll give more guidance on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks Dennis.

Unidentified Analyst

The operating expenses in the quarter. It looks like they are very well managed. Can you maybe talk about the puts and takes there, as we go onto the second quarter? But is the core level here at $103 million at the right level to think as the run rate.

Dennis Klaeser

There will be a little bit upward pressure on that, Dave. First of all, in the quarter there's about $2 million of the seasonal F.I.C.A taxes and reload of 401ks. So there's about a bit of seasonality there that pushes the expenses up. We do have salary increases spread across our staff and those go in effect beginning April 1 and so, to some extent that's offset a portion of the seasonality of the F.I.C.A taxes.

In the second quarter, we would expect a bit of pick up in our marketing expenses and so that you'll have other normal sort of noise of expenses with quarter-to-quarter. But so I expect modest upward pressure very modest to slight upward pressure on overall operating expenses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then the second question, maybe for Tom. You talked about the hire in the Denver market place. Is that just an individual at this point or in the market leader or do you have teams in place? And are you live and active in the market, you're on?

Tom Shafer

Yes, so let me be clear on that. So we recruited Joe to run business banking, he came from Bank of the West. He has relocated to Detroit and is operating here. He has run business banking across many states and his previous assignments and we look for him to help us grow that segment and be a little more disciplined in that and that's across all of our market places and it will be all across all of the new TCF market places and so, we're not in Denver independently. We're focused on our franchise as we go through the application process [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks for the additional color, Tom.

Scott Siefers

This is Scott Siefers. Thanks for taking the question. I guess actually most of mine have been answered. But I guess Dennis as you look at that core margin or just give me the margin pressured that you [indiscernible] that's core margin pressure as opposed to just reported pressure that would come from PAA's [ph] declining over the course of the year. Is that correct?

Dennis Klaeser

Correct, there's a modest amount of purchase accounting [indiscernible] as well, but it's pretty modest. So I think the accretable yield or the excess accretable yield contributed about $10.5 million in the first quarter and then the, in the second quarter we're estimating that to be right at $10 million or plus or minus $200,000. So we expect very modest pressure as that pleads down, as the portfolio overall pleads down.

Scott Siefers

Perfect, okay. And then just as you think about that securities growth over the remainder of the year which I think you indicated would be a little more rapid than loan growth. What sort of you're thinking MO [ph] would cause that to ebb and flow. In other words, I guess we've been have that strategy going for several quarters now. Is there any greater sense of urgency to do it now or could you sort of feel free to back off, if you felt that the environment just wasn't compelling enough?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, we would back off if the environment is not compelling and it's as before our adding leverage into the securities portfolio. the intention it's to be interest rate risk neutral, therefore in effect match funding the portfolio with FHLB borrowing and so we're looking at the funding cost that are available to us from FHLB borrowings and so we're looking to build in a particular charge it spread overall 1.1%. So if the market doesn't give us that, then we back off. If the market gives us that, then we execute that strategy of growth.

Scott Siefers

Okay, all right. That's perfect. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

So first question is, Dennis you mentioned that you expect more muni deposits from Detroit to come in during the second quarter. Can you remind us how much the total of the deposit RFP is from Detroit and how much you expect to come in the second quarter? And then if you can give us any update or any other RFP's that are outstanding?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, so when we were waiting the RFP, they had an approximately $500 million that were in basically various types of transaction account. Part of our role, to be their advisor and service providers help them more efficiently manage their cash. So the end result is that the average balances that we have is going to be something less than that, but it's still going to be probably in that $300 million to $400 million range of average balances when all those balances come in. but we're proactively helping the city manage its cash position, rolling idle cash into interest bearing accounts and so we're providing great service to them.

It's taking just a little bit longer than expected for that to roll in, just because it's a fairly big administrative task to set up these accounts and they have the various teams from the city, coordinate with our teams to get everything properly set up and transferred over in, get the new procedures all set up.

Unidentified Analyst

Dennis, do you have any other RFP's that are outstanding? I thought there was something with the state, if I recall correctly. And then Oakland [indiscernible]?

Dennis Klaeser

I'm sure, sorry to say that there's - we're actively engaging a number municipal entities and public fund entities as we normally do, so it's not new to us. I'll say that the transaction and the opportunity with City of Detroit happen to be the largest that we had dealt with, but we're dealing with other meaningful size RFPs and relationship strategies in both city levels, county levels and at the state level.

Unidentified Analyst

And then lastly, did you bring on board anymore commercial lenders? I know you brought on board head of business banking. But any additional lenders either in Grand Rapids, Detroit or Cleveland.

Dennis Klaeser

Not in the last quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Terry [ph]. Good morning, guys. Dennis since you're listed as the CFO on Slide 23 here. I want to ask you a question on just 2020 and has anything changed over the last three months based on first quarter earnings that make you feel more comfortable or less comfortable with the outlook that was discussed called three months ago.

Dennis Klaeser

I feel just as comfortable. I think we feel very bullish about the business synergy opportunities that weren't in our deck when we announced the merger and so we feel there's upside in the earnings overtime as we exploit those opportunities to generate those business synergies. So those exporting of TCF's special lease and expertise into our system and vice versa. The key hire that talked about I think is one key example of being able to gear up our small business, banking business which were already fairly effective in our market, but bringing a very strong leader who's going to help us roll that business out over the broader geographic footprint after the merger is completed.

Also as big part of the exercise that we went through up till the announcement was analyzing cost saves objectives. We've taken that to a much greater level of detail and scrutiny over the last couple of months with our teams working very closely to one another getting through our expenses basis on a very granular basis and so in terms of the cost saves objectives, we're fully committed to delivering that $180 million plus cost saves that we talked about.

Unidentified Analyst

And Dennis this is my follow-up. I'll stay with you. Any changes in your kind of interpretation of how CISL [ph] will impact purchase accounting accretion in 2020 and just maybe as a reminder, how you're thinking about accretion under CISL [ph].

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, so we talked through a little bit of gray area and CISL [ph] as to how they deal with purchased portfolios and assuming the deal closes here. Let's say end of the third quarter, early fourth quarter we'll have a credit mark on that day and we estimate that credit mark to be at the neighborhood of $1 million [ph] with the implementation of CISL [ph] basically that credit mark becomes all of it becomes accretable into the earnings stream over the life of the loan portfolio and that $180 million assuming there's no change in the credit profile is a new allowance for loan loss that's created on day one with CISL [ph] and that's an adjustment through the equity account. And I believe I talked really all the analysts and investors and fairly carefully about that and nothing has changed and we have not gotten any changing guidance from the FASB that the process would be any different from what I just reviewed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

David Provost

Okay, thanks. We appreciate your interest in Chemical Financial and we continue to remain confident in the future and we believe, we're well positioned to achieve additional market share gains as we move forward. So with that, thank you and have a great day. Thanks.

