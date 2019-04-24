Keg Royalties Income Fund May Face Some Headwinds In 2019

The Keg is currently trading at a discount to its peer Boston Pizza and has an attractive dividend yield of 6.7%.

Investment Thesis

Keg Royalties Income Fund (OTC:KRIUF) (TSX:KEG.UN) “The Keg” saw a deceleration in its same store sales growth rate in Q4 2018. The company may continue to face headwinds in 2019 due to macroeconomic conditions, and elevated Canadian household debts. The Keg offers an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 6.7%. However, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback as near-term catalysts appears to be limited.

Q4 2018 Highlights

The Keg delivered okay Q4 2018 earnings with 5% growth in its royalty pool sales. This sales growth was driven primarily by increase in 3 restaurants (a total of 103 restaurants in Q4 2018 vs 100 restaurants in Q4 2017).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

While the company continues to post positive same store sales growth, this growth rate has decelerated to only 0.7% in Q4 2018. The growth rate was much lower than Q4 2017’s 4.8%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we think The Keg is facing some headwinds in 2019

Canadians are heavily indebted

Canadian household debt level has become quite elevated in the past 10 years. Below is a chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, average Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 173.8%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Source: RBC Economics

Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. As a result, debt service ratio (debt service payments as percentage of household disposable income) has increased significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now than a few years ago. In the meantime, wage growth remains lackluster. Therefore, we believe that it will remain a challenge for The Keg to accelerate growth in its same-store sales and total system sales.

Source: RBC Economics

A slowdown in Canadian economy in 2019

Although Restaurants Canada has forecasted sales in the full-service restaurant category to increase by an average of 4.6% between 2018 and 2022, the near-term macroeconomic condition may continue to weigh on its sales growth in the near-term. This is because Canada's economy ended 2018 on a weak note due to weakness in the energy sector. As a result, its 2018 real GDP growth rate was only 1.8%. Canadian economy is heading for a slowdown in 2019 as well. In fact, Canada's GDP growth rate is expected to only grow by 1.5% in 2019. We believe an economic slowdown will inevitably influence consumer confidence. This may result in fewer trips to restaurants or a reduction of spending at restaurants.

About 17% of its restaurants are located in Alberta

The Keg’s royalty pool includes 103 restaurants. The company is mostly focused in three provinces: Ontario (43 restaurants), British Columbia (19 restaurants), and Alberta (18 restaurants). Its restaurants in Alberta represents about 17.5% of its total restaurants. As we know, the province’s economic strength heavily depends on the prosperity of the energy industry. While energy industry outlook in the province has improved considerably in the first half of 2018, it turned negative again in the second half of 2018 due to a sudden decline in crude price. In addition, the lack of takeaway pipeline capacity to ship Alberta's excess oil coupled with the province's curtailment has resulted in stagnating investment activities in the province. As can be seen from the chart below, capital investment intentions are expected to decline by 1.3% in Alberta in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics: Provincial Forecast

The negative environment is expected to also continue to weigh on Alberta's economy in 2019. In fact, Alberta's real GDP is expected to only grow by 1.3% in 2019. As can be seen from the bottom right chart, Alberta's expected GDP growth rate of 1.3% is 20 basis points below the national average of 1.5%. Therefore, we think it will continue to be a challenge for The Keg to grow at a rapid pace in the province.

Source: RBC Economics: Provincial Forecast

Valuation at a slight discount

The Keg is currently trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of 11.1x. This is about one multiple below Boston Pizza’s (OTC:BPZZF) 12.0x. Given the fact that The Keg may have generally produced better SSSG in the past, we believe The Keg is currently trading at an attractive valuation.

Consistent dividend increase

The Keg has increased its annual distributable cash and dividends pretty consistently since 2012 (see chart below). Its dividend has increased from C$0.96 per share in 2012 to C$1.165 per share in 2017. This is a growth of about 21.4% in 7 years. Its 2018 dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6.7%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Risks and Challenges

Dividend cut

Since The Keg is a royalty company, it aims to pay nearly 100% of its distributable cash flow. In the past, the company was able to gradually increase the total system sales. Hence, it is able to maintain this payout ratio and even increase its dividend at the same time. However, we are now seeing a trend of stagnating SSSG and slow system sales growth. This has resulted in payout ratio higher than 100% in 2018. The above 100% payout ratio leaves little room for missteps. Although we do not anticipate a dividend cut in the near term, if its total system sales decline further, the company may have no choice but to cut its dividend to maintain its working capital reserve.

Macroeconomic risk

The Keg’s total system sales depend on consumer confidence. In an economic recession, consumers are less inclined to spend on restaurant foods. This may impact its sales negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Although The Keg has a good track record of growth in the past, its SSSG rate has decelerated in the past few quarters. In addition, the Keg may be facing some headwinds in 2019. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

