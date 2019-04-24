IPO Update: Bricktown Brewery Proposes IPO Terms

BEER produced contracting revenue in 2018 and the balance sheet has plenty of debt; the casual dining segment is highly competitive.

The firm operates a small chain of brewery-themed casual dining restaurants in the U.S. Midwest region.

Bricktown Brewery aims to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Bricktown Brewery (BEER) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates a chain of brewery-style casual dining restaurants in the U.S. Midwest.

BEER is operating in a competitive environment for casual dining, has generated contracting revenue, and has a debt-heavy balance sheet.

Company & Technology

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based BEER was founded in 1992 to develop and operate casual dining restaurants under the Bricktown Brewery and Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen brand.

Management is headed by President, Director and CEO W.G. Buck Warfield, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Director of Operations at Stouffer Restaurants.

The company’s restaurants are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

The menus of Bricktown Brewery restaurants include Bricktown beer, which the company brews in one of its two facilities, other local beers, as well as a broad menu of burgers, pizza and the company’s take on American comfort foods.

The company’s main acquisition channels are word-of-mouth advocacy from its existing guests, as well as social media marketing, primarily through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Additionally, Bricktown Brewery does local store marketing.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Technomic, the casual, fine-dining and fast-casual restaurant industry segments are projected to grow at a faster rate in 2019 as compared to 2018.

The full-service restaurant industry segment revenue is projected to grow by 3.4% in 2019 while the casual dining subsegment is projected to also expand by 3.4% in 2019, an increase over last year’s 3.2% growth.

Bricktown Brewery faces competition from full-service casual dining, brewpub, and fast casual dining restaurants, including:

Chili’s Grill & Bar (EAT)

Applebee’s Neighbourhood Grill + Bar (DIN)

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hello Fresh

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Numerous other regional chains

Financial Performance

BEER’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slightly contracting topline revenue

Slightly reduced gross profit

Increased gross margin

Growing EBITDA

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $28,105,402 -6.6% 2017 $30,107,180 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $20,140,376 -4.9% 2017 $21,174,245 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 71.66% 2017 70.33% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $266,858 0.9% 2017 $143,810 0.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $504,048 2017 $931,336

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $1.1 million in cash and $18.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $271,862

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

BEER intends to sell 1.875 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $51.4 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 37.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $40,000,000 Enterprise Value $51,394,358 Price / Sales 1.42 EV / Revenue 1.83 EV / EBITDA 192.59 Earnings Per Share -$0.17 Total Debt To Equity -1.86 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 37.50% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $8.00 Net Free Cash Flow $271,862 Revenue Growth Rate -6.65%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

