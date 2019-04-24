IPO Update: Yunji Readies $162 Million U.S. IPO

Investors may wish to put the stock on a watchlist for a reasonable post-IPO entry point.

The IPO will likely be in high demand, and retail investors may not be able to obtain allocation.

YJ has posted impressive financial and operational metrics.

The firm operates a subscription-based online marketplace for consumer goods in China.

Yunji has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Yunji (YJ) has filed to raise $162 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs, according to an amended registration statement.

The company has developed a subscription-based online e-commerce site that has social elements.

YJ has achieved an enviable growth trajectory across numerous financial and operational metrics, and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based Yunji was founded in 2015 to develop a social e-commerce platform in China with a focus on the various daily product needs of its users and their households.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Shanglue Xiao, who previously founded Xiaoye Perfume.

Yunji has developed an app that provides its users access to a selection of products, exclusive membership benefits, and features as well as discounted prices, and incentivizes them to share the company's platform and products with their friends.

The company's platform was used by 2.5 million buyers in 2016, about 16.9 million in 2017 and up to approximately 23.2 million in 2018.

Yunji says it had accumulated 7.4 million members as of Dec. 31, 2018, of which 6.1 million transacted in 2018.

Customer Acquisition

Yunji markets its products by rewarding its users to share the platform and its offerings with their friends and family. Additionally, the firm holds offline events such as an annual promotion campaign for the November 11 shopping festival in China.

Moreover, the company intends to increase brand awareness through the placement of various advertisements outdoors near high-traffic locations in major cities.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven in recent years but lower in 2018, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 7.3% 2017 11.0% 2016 10.7%

Average Revenue per Buyer has been uneven in recent years but increased in 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Buyer Period ARPB Variance 2018 $81.59 41.2% 2017 $57.77 -25.8% 2016 $77.85

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Forrester, the China e-commerce market was valued at $1.1 trillion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2022.

Major competitors that operate a Chinese e-commerce platform include:

Alibaba (BABA)

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

JD.com (JD)

Pinduoduo (PDD)

Xiaohongshu

Financial Performance

YJ's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

High topline revenue growth

Growing gross profit

Reduced gross margin

Reduced negative EBITDA and slightly negative EBITDA margin

Increasing positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $1,892,987,000 93.9% 2017 $976,374,394 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $335,777,000 74.3% 2017 $192,610,455 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 17.74% 2017 19.73% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$6,831,000 -0.4% 2017 -$16,524,545 -1.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $128,434,000 2017 $105,997,273 2016 $18,111,818

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $221 million in cash and $453.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $124.3 million.

IPO Details

YJ intends to sell 13.5 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $12.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $162 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The sole Class B shareholder, Chairman CEO Shanglue Xiao, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

This structure is a way for the founder to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 30% to enhance and expand our business operations; approximately 35% to enhance our technological capabilities, including our technology infrastructure; approximately 25% to expand and improve our fulfillment facilities; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include funding working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.13%.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, CICC, and Tiger Brokers.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,641,940,102 Enterprise Value $2,420,989,102 Price/Sales 1.40 EV/Revenue 1.28 EV/EBITDA -354.41 Earnings Per Share -$1.51 Total Debt To Equity 3.88 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 6.13% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $12.00 Net Free Cash Flow $124,257,000

As a reference, YJ's clearest public comparable would be social e-commerce company Pinduoduo; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Pinduoduo Yunji Variance Price/Sales 9.50 1.40 -85.3% EV/Revenue 13.12 1.28 -90.3% Earnings Per Share -$2.09 -$1.51 -27.7%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 2, 2019.

