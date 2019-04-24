Speedway Motorsports: Minority Shareholders Get A Bailout

My long-held bearishness toward NASCAR track operators Speedway Motorsports (TRK) and larger peer International Speedway (ISCA) in one sense has been confirmed - and in another proven false. As I noted in regard to ISC earlier this month, as I predicted admissions revenues for both companies have continued their steady declines. Plunging TV ratings also suggest a likely step-down in rates for the sport's next media rights deal - the current iteration of which is the key revenue stream for both companies. Despite contracted high-margin increases in the current deal, earnings for both companies have stayed disappointingly flat due to the loss of in-track revenues at high decremental margins.

Yet the fundamental bear case hasn't played out, because the controlling shareholders of both companies are looking to buy out their minority counterparts. The France family, which owns NASCAR and controls ISC through a dual-class structure, has offered to have NASCAR buy out ISC. On Wednesday morning, Sonic Financial, controlled by TRK executive chairman O. Bruton Smith, made a non-binding bid of $18 per share for the ~29% of Speedway Motorsports it doesn't own. TRK shares are up 30%+ as of this writing, trading modestly above the offer price.

For both stocks, the buyouts look to be an opportunity, if not an outright gift, given the headwinds facing the sport. But the two cases aren't exactly the same. ISC's performance in recent years, even with its struggles, has been better than that of TRK. The same is true of its bid - which raises questions about exactly how this situation will play out.

The Bid At $18

The Smith family is offering an impressive premium to the current price. The problem is that TRK shares have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks:

source: finviz.com

It's not entirely clear what has driven the declines. Q4 earnings in mid-March were disappointing, particularly in terms of 2019 guidance. Admissions revenues continue to plunge. But TRK already had been slipping before the fourth quarter release. And the weakness shown in Q4 and expected in 2019 is different from recent results only in degree, not kind; the attendance problems for TRK have been going on for years now, as have steadily falling TV ratings for its sport.

Regardless of the cause, the recent selling pressure - TRK touched a seven-year low this week - colors the offer. The bid requires both approval from a special committee of three independent board directors - and a majority of independent shareholders. The question on both fronts is whether $18 is good enough. Again, the offer is a solid premium to recent trading - but likely would leave many shareholders underwater:

source: finviz.com; blue line at $18 inserted by author

I'd still make the case that $18 is too high - but most existing shareholders see the fundamental case here quite differently. Certainly, some will see the offer as an attempt to get the company on the cheap. Perhaps a few will ignore the maxim that "the market doesn't care what your basis is", and see the price as unfair given trading in recent years.

The key voice here appears to belong to Dimensional Fund Advisors. That firm controlled 3.26 million shares as of March 13th, per the proxy statement: about 27% of the ~12 million non-Smith shares. Combined with passive fund inertia and the fact that ~1.2 million shares have changed hands since TRK broke $15, a 'yes' vote from DFA probably gets the deal done. A 'no' vote, however, makes the story more interesting.

How This Plays Out

There are three scenarios here:

The special committee and minority shareholders accept $18; A higher bid arrives, either through negotiation via the special committee (much more likely) or following a 'no' vote from shareholders; The bid is rejected by either shareholders or the special committee, and the status quo continues.

It would seem that the most likely outcome of the three probably is #2: a higher bid. Financing for the deal doesn't look to be particularly onerous. TRK generated roughly $120 million in EBITDA in 2018 and closed the year with net debt at a similar level. At $18, the buyout would cost about $200 million in cash; tacking another $2 to the offer would get post-buyout net leverage to right about 3x. In this environment, with the ability to borrow against the physical assets of the eight SMI tracks, that type of debt load should be manageable as the company goes private.

That said, it's not clear how much of a premium TRK's minority shareholders can ask for at this point. ISC's current price - which is above NASCAR's $42 bid, as it too prices in some likelihood of a bumped-up offer - values that company at just under 8x the midpoint of fiscal 2019 (ending November) EBITDA guidance, and 21.7x the midpoint of the EPS range.

Those multiples, based on Speedway's 2019 guidance given in the Q4 release, would value TRK at $17 and $21.70, respectively. And it's difficult to argue that TRK should be valued in line with ISC. It's smaller, less connected to NASCAR, and has underperformed on the attendance front for some time now:

source: author from ISCA and TRK filings

From that standpoint, there's a sense that $20 might be the ceiling for the raised bid - unless ISC can wring a much larger number out of NASCAR. EBITDA figures tend to get more play in M&A deals. There's little reason for TRK to merit any premium to ISC, certainly, unless shareholders want to argue for the value of the company's real estate. That seems an odd message for the special committee, in particular, to relay to a family still invested (literally and figuratively) in the sport: the bid should be higher because NASCAR racing isn't the best economic use of SMI's assets.

In fact, $20 seems about right from here. It's a nice bump from the initial offer. It's a nice round number. It at least represents a 52-week high for TRK, which did not have a good 2018: admissions revenue declined 10% and EPS barely caught the low end of the initial guidance of $1.00-$1.20.

$20 represents a decent premium of about 10% as of this writing. The question is whether it's worth the risk. There's a chance $18 could be the final offer, though I'd think DFA would have enough pull with the special committee to wring out some additional premium. And there's also a chance that the deal could fall through - which would send TRK shares tumbling.

Again, this is a stock that hit a seven-year low this week. Admissions revenues have fallen 44% in eight years - at the same time the economy has recovered, despite insistence from SMI management that macro danger still looms. (The Q4 release noted that "continuing underemployment" raised a risk to guidance.) Management has blamed weather for attendance problems, and while I've noted in the past that the company has seemed to have worse luck than ISC, it also has shown no sign of capitalizing on easier comparisons when weather is better.

From here, then, this looks like a trade for arbitrageurs - and perhaps an intriguing one at the right price. This does look like a case where $20 sends everyone home happy. But there are risks: DFA, most notably, has to agree on that price, and if it doesn't TRK gives back quite a bit of these gains. There likely isn't another acquirer out there; NASCAR's financial condition is unknown, but assuming it borrows against ISC to fund that takeover it would seem unlikely to have the dry powder to roll up the industry. Any price above $18 (and TRK is at $18.25 as I write this) seems like a decent risk/reward, but perhaps not a compelling one, and a trade best suited for those with experience in these types of special situations.

For existing TRK shareholders, the buyout seems like an opportunity to get out of a declining business at an attractive multiple (though, again, many of those shareholders might see it differently). It's simply difficult fundamentally to make the case that TRK is worth $18 - or close - on its own. The market had finally come around to that viewpoint - but clearly the Smith family sees it differently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.