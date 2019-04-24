RNP: A Conservative Income CEF That Surprisingly Consistently Beats The S&P 500

There are a few favored investment types for those individuals that are looking to generate income for whatever reason, especially paying bills in retirement and similar purposes. Two types of assets that are commonly employed for this purpose are real estate investment trusts and preferred equity. This makes sense since both of these asset types typically pay out reasonably high dividend yields and have something of a margin of safety since preferreds get preferential treatment in bankruptcy and land is fairly inflation resistant and will always have at least some value. There is actually a closed-end fund that combines both of these asset types and pays out a higher yield than the assets will generally pay out on their own. That fund is the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the fund has the objective of generating a high level of current income. This is similar to what many other closed-end funds have as the asset class is often considered an income vehicle in and of itself. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by investing in a variety of real estate and preferred securities, as the name of the fund implies. The fund specifically notes that it invests in both domestic and foreign companies and so in that regard it could be considered a global fund.

Interestingly, neither the fund's web page nor its fact sheet specifically states how the fund's assets are split between domestic and foreign securities. However, the top ten largest holdings in the fund are all American REITs:

Source: Cohen & Steers

While these holdings are all American companies, they only account for 25.5% of the fund. Therefore, there is still a considerable amount of room for more assets, both domestic and foreign. There is also a lot of room for preferred stock in the fund, and in fact, the fund's preferred stock holdings account for 49% of the total portfolio assets.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual asset in a fund have a weighting greater than 5% of total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose the overall portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic risk is the risk that any asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the primary concern here is that some event will occur that causes a stock to decline independently of the market, and if that particular stock is too heavily-weighted in the fund, then this decline would have a very noticeable effect on the value of the overall portfolio. Fortunately, though, as we can see above, there is no individual holding in the fund accounting for 5% or more of the fund's total assets. Therefore, we can conclude that the fund is fairly well diversified and we should not really need to worry about these positions.

One other thing that I notice here is that the fund's real estate positions look fairly similar to those of many other real estate funds. Thus, RNP is likely following an index to handle the real estate portion of the fund's portfolio, or at least using it as a template. It certainly is not exactly the same as an index, though, as we do not see any of the large retail REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG). When we consider the troubles that the retail sector has been facing over the past few years, though, such as bankruptcies and store closures, it is likely a good thing that the fund's management has chosen to limit its exposure to the sector as this helps to keep the risk low in a fund that is generally designed for conservative income investors.

Performance

As already mentioned, the fund appears to be designed for fairly conservative income investors. It is undoubtedly very surprising then that the fund has consistently beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) index. We can see this here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

As we can see, the fund's return on net asset value has beaten the S&P 500 index in all of the comparison periods shown above. Normally, the S&P 500 is the index that most investors seeking a high rate of return choose to track so the fact that the fund has beaten it is quite startling. It should certainly be appealing to investors, though, because this fund appears to provide a way to generate income without having to sacrifice the upside potential of the market.

Distributions

As RNP has the goal of generating a high level of current income and it invests in REITs and preferred shares, we might expect it to boast a fairly high distribution yield. This is the case as RNP yields 7.34% as of the time of writing. It is worth noting, though, that this is not as high as some other closed-end funds have, as real estate funds like the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) yield 8% or more and some master limited partnership funds yield well into the double digits. RNP certainly boasts a respectable yield for a conservative income fund with its track record, though, and thus should be appealing enough.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

As approximately 51% of RNP is invested in real estate, we should take some time to consider the investment thesis for real estate in general. One of these is that real estate is essentially a store of wealth. In this respect, it is somewhat similar to both gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) in that it is limited in supply so the value of it in nominal terms should increase as the money supply does. This is simply due to the fact that there is a greater amount of money chasing the same finite supply of land. Real estate has an advantage over gold and silver, though, as it can be rented or leased out and thus produces income. This income should also increase with inflation, causing both the nominal value of and the income derived from the land to grow over time. This is a good place to be in an inflationary environment.

Unfortunately, as I discussed in a recent article on gold (PHYS), various governmental and central bank policies make it almost certain that the money supply, which has almost doubled since 2009, will continue to increase. The biggest sign of this is the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to halt the planned interest rate increases in 2019. This decision was seemingly made after the high market volatility in the fourth quarter of 2018 provided us with some signs that the economy may not be able to handle higher interest rates. Unfortunately, this also means that the Federal Reserve may not have enough ammunition to combat the next recession, leaving us with a solution that almost certainly involves money printing. Real estate values should hold up fairly well in such a scenario.

Valuation

When we consider RNP's historical outperformance and its relatively solid distribution yield, we might expect it to trade at a premium to net asset value. However, this is not the case. As of the time of writing, RNP has a net asset value of $22.52 per share, which is the amount that shareholders would receive if the fund were liquidated today. However, the fund only trades hands for $20.41 per share, which gives it a 9.37% discount to net asset value.

Ideally, we only want to buy closed-end funds when we can get them for less than net asset value. This is because such a situation means that we are essentially acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Therefore, it is nice to see that the fund is currently trading at a discount to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund is a good way for conservative investors to generate a solid amount of income and still preserve their wealth against the specter of inflation. In addition, the fund has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 index, which is something that any investor should appreciate. This very well diversified fund currently trades at a hefty discount to net asset value so investors should certainly consider adding it to their portfolios at today's levels.

