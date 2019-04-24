Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Spreads In The Sector Are Above Their Average Levels

Most of the NAV/Price spreads are above their average trading levels.

The Z-scores in the sector are lower than our previous review.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

There were no important news that could affect the sector's performance. The leading benchmark finished negative during the past week, while the bond ETF finished with a gain. The statistical results are lower today than the previous article, and the NAV/Price spreads have tightened as well. But still they are trading above their annual levels. Interest rates remained low as well.

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the past week, there were no news that could affect the sector's performance.

The benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector finished the trading week at a negative territory. The last couple of trading sessions before the holidays,

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). In the end of March, the bond ETF reached a new high of $126.69 per share. Since then, TLT has lost $3.79 per share or 2.38%. The ETF closed the trading week at a price of $122.90 per share. On a weekly basis, the benchmark has gained $0.23 per share or 0.28%. On Thursday, there was quite high trading activity as we can see on the chart beneath:

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

The 10-year treasuries remained relatively low during the past week as well.

Source: cnbc.com - 10-Year Treasuries

1. Sorted By Z-Score

Source: Cefconnect.com

Today, the Z-scores are lower than our last article. During the past week, the statistical results have shrunk. We have only two closed-end funds with negative Z-scores.

Despite that, today, our undisputed leader is still the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI). Currently, the preferred closed-end fund has a score of 1.80, which is the highest in the sector. Its NAV/Price spread has tightened as well, but more on this later. Let us continue with the number two in our table today.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) is the second most overvalued CEF in the group. From a statistical perspective, of course. DFP has a Z-score of 1.50. On Tuesday, the fund reached a new high on the six-month chart and now hovers around its 52-week high as well: Source: barchart.com - DFP Daily Chart (6 months)

On the other side, the most undervalued CEF in the sector today is still the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO). Compared to last week, the CEF has a lower Z-score.

This week, PFO is not the only closed-end fund with negative result. The Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) has a Z-score below zero as well. However, its score is too modest to categorize it as undervalued.

The average Z-score in the sector is 0.87.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: Cefconnect.com

The most "expensive" preferred closed-end fund is the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio.

As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector. And, as we already mentioned, the performance of the sector let us take a look at the most generous CEFs in the group.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: Cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on the net asset value. The combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

As we can easily see from the table, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is not only the most expensive fund but the most generous as well. The average return in the preferred sector is 7.93%. PDT has a return over 9.60%, which is way above the average result, as we can see.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: Cefconnect.com

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is the leader in this table on a regular basis. Today, the closed-end fund has an NAV/Price spread of 9.70%. Last week, the spread was a little bit wide - 10.27%.

Today, the silver medal once again goes to the most overvalued fund from a statistical perspective - the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI). In our previous article, HPI was the second fund in the group with the widest NAV/price spread. Currently, the preferred CEF trades at a 7.94% premium:

Source: Cefconnect.com

It is easy to see that the CEF trades at higher levels than usual:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The net asset value of the closed-end fund has not changed a lot during the week:

Source: Cefconnect.com

And, let us take a look how HPI closed the past trading week:

Source: barchart.com - HPI Daily Chart (6 months)

On Friday, the fund lost more than 1.00% of its value closing at a price of $22.71 per share.

Currently, the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) has the widest spread among all in the sector. The preferred closed-end trades at a 5.35% discount: Source: cefdata.com

The average discount/premium in the sector is 0.16%.

5. Effective Leverage

Source: Cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: Cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably, most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.20%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.21%.

Conclusion

As we see, the sector continues with its delightful performance. The benchmark looks steady, and while the interest rates remain low, the bond ETF will continue adding gains as well. However, right now, everything is statistically quite overvalued, and I would be careful entering "Long" positions with big size except if there is a strong fundamental reason on the horizon.

Note: This article was originally published on April 21, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.