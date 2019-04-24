IPO Update: TransMedics Files Terms For $75 Million IPO

TMDX is growing revenue quickly but still producing significant losses and has U.S. approval risk for its heart and liver systems (which have been approved in the EU).

The firm is developing and commercializing human organ transplant storage and transport technologies.

TransMedics Group has proposed terms for its $75 million U.S. IPO.

TransMedics Group (TMDX) has filed to raise $75.2 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed improved technologies for the storage and transport of human organs.

TMDX has grown revenue from a small base for its first system but still has U.S. approval risks for its other systems still in development. There is no investor support for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Andover, Massachusetts-based TransMedics was founded in 1998 to develop new technology that improves clinical outcomes of organ transplantation procedures by overcoming the limitations that the traditional cold storage preservation practice presents.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Waleed Hassanein, who was previously Cardiothoracic Surgery Research Fellow at West Roxbury VA Medical Center.

TransMedics has developed the OCS for heart, lung and liver that represents an “organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes TransMedics’ proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.”

Below is a brief overview video of the OCS Heart system:

Source: TransMedics

The traditional cold storage method - flushing the organ with cold pharmaceutical solutions and transporting it in a plastic bag on top of ice - induces a major injury to the organ due to lack of oxygenated blood supply.

Management stated that “time-dependent ischemic damage potentially results in short- and long-term clinical complications after transplantation and, coupled with the incapability to assess or optimize organs, contributes to the severe underutilization of donor organ.”

The OCS technology is developed to “perfuse donor organs with warm, oxygenated, nutrient-enriched blood, while maintaining the organs in a living, functioning state; the lung is breathing, the heart is beating and the liver is producing bile.”

TransMedics’ key geographies are the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia, which they believe account for 67,000 potential organ donors annually.

Investors in TransMedics include Fayerweather Fund, Abrams Capital, BioStar Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Lung Biotechnology, Flagship Pioneering, Inbio Ventures, and Pharmstandard.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Customer Acquisition

TransMedics has a sales and clinical adoption team that consisted of 27 sales and clinical professionals as of March 30th, 2019. Moreover, in the U.S., the OCS Lung technology is reimbursed by standard commercial transplant billing mechanisms.

The company’s OCS Lung and OCS Heart technologies are marketed outside of the U.S. In March 2018, TMDX received its first premarket approval from the U.S. FDA of the OCS Lung for donor lungs currently utilized for transplantation.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped somewhat in 2018, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 94.6% 2017 99.0%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend in the previous year, was a low 0.5x in the most recent year.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global transplantation market is projected to reach $51 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 9.1% between 2014 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are technological advancements, the growing incidence of organ failure coupled with rising demand for transplant-related products, such as tissues, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation techniques.

Major competitors that provide or are developing organ warm perfusion systems include:

OrganOx

Xvivo Perfusion (XVIVO.ST)

TMDX believes its technology is the first multi-organ warm perfusion system that protects the lung, heart, and liver from ischemic stress that is commonly associated with traditional cold storage.

Financial Performance

TMDX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Sharply increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Slightly decreasing negative EBITDA

High and increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $13,017,000 69.4% 2017 $7,685,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $5,734,000 168.3% 2017 $2,137,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 44.05% 2017 27.81% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$20,237,000 -155.5% 2017 -$20,426,000 -265.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$25,984,000 2017 -$23,098,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 29, 2018, the company had $20.2 million in cash and $47.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 29, 2018, was a negative ($26.4 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

TMDX intends to sell 4.7 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.2 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. For life science companies, it is typical to see some form of shareholder support, so this is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $287.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.42%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $25.0 million to support commercialization of the OCS Lung and, if approved, the OCS Heart in the United States; approximately $20.0 million to fund research and development to design and manufacture the next generation of OCS technology; approximately $15.0 million for clinical trial expenditures, including those relating to our pre- and post-market clinical trials, including our TOP Registry, our OCS Liver PROTECT Trial and the use of the OCS Heart for DCD donor hearts; and the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, and Canaccord Genuity.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $307,937,552 Enterprise Value $287,696,552 Price / Sales 23.66 EV / Revenue 22.10 EV / EBITDA -14.22 Earnings Per Share -$1.19 Total Debt To Equity -9.74 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 24.42% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$26,402,000 Revenue Growth Rate 69.38%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 1, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.