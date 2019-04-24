Eli Lilly Looks To Tap Potential Groundbreaking Technology From Avidity

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had developed a partnership with Avidity Biosciences Incorporated. The reason why is because Eli Lilly wants to tap into Avidity's technology which taps into an interesting mix of antibodies and oligonucleotides. With this platform, it hopes to be able to advance new clinical products that can target certain diseases which otherwise wouldn't be possible for each individual technology alone. The partnership is a good one, because Eli Lilly doesn't have to give up a lot of upfront cash to get the programs started.

Licensing Deal To Tap New Technology Platform

The premise of the license agreement is for Avidity to receive an upfront payment of $20 million, along with an investment of $15 million. As you can see, Eli Lilly only needs to initially put up a total of $35 million to begin the partnership. However, if other milestones are met over time, then Avidity could receive up to $405 million per target. In addition, it could also obtain mid-single to low double digits royalties for sales of each product. Big pharmaceutical companies doing these types of deals are smart in the long run. That's because if a certain product or partnership doesn't work out, they won't be out a hefty sum of cash. That's the financial aspect of the deal, but why exactly is Eli Lilly so intrigued by Avidity's technology? That's because Avidity has a technology known as Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC). The reason why Avidity came up with this platform is because oligonucleotides, while highly effective, suffer from the need to have a solid delivery platform. For instance, you may have heard of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY). This biotech delivers oligonucleotides in a certain delivery vehicle. It has a delivery vehicle known as GalNAc, which is used to deliver RNAi (RNA interference) molecules to their intended targets. Alnylam has done well to target liver diseases. However, this is where the limitation with oligonucleotides comes in. In order to deliver oligonucleotides to a new target, a highly effective barrier (delivery vehicle) has to be produced to get the RNAi molecules to the intended target. This is where Avidity notes that by combining the technology of antibody drug conjugates (ADC), it will be able to deliver oligonucleotides to more difficult targets. That means it will go both ways. Where oligonucleotides couldn't target alone, ADC will help and vice versa. In essence, the goal is to improve safety, delivery, specificity (reduce off-target effects), and efficacy of the newly developed products.

Initial Targets

The partnership is a solid one, because the first focus will be on immunology diseases. Such diseases could be: Asthma, allergies, autoimmune diseases, and autoinflammatory disorders. That's just to start off. The goal is to potentially use the AOC tech to go after other hard to treat diseases. Avidity is proficient with its technology, but it likely chose to ally with Eli Lilly because of the expertise in drug development and manufacturing capabilities it has. Also, the upfront cash along with potential milestones will help Avidity expand its own pipeline.

Conclusion

This is a solid partnership for Eli Lilly, because it gets to license a ground-breaking type of technology. The AOC tech marries the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies together with the precision of oligonucleotides. This is important, because currently oligonucleotides suffer from challenging delivery issues as I have highlighted above. Eli Lilly has been able to establish this partnership with a small amount of upfront cash, which I believe makes the deal even better. The risk is that these programs are starting out from scratch, which means it will be many years before these products reach mid-stage/late-stage studies. In addition, there is no guarantee that any of these products will eventually be approved. Finally, it depends upon the target indications chosen. That's because a target indication may have effective competition in place, which may limit the amount of sales for any given product produced. Still, Eli Lilly seems to be pushing the envelope to trying out new types of technology to advance new products against hard to treat diseases. I believe that this is a solid partnership that it has developed.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.