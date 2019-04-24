M&A Updates: The Relationship Between Bluegreen Vacations And Bass Pro Seems To Be Worse Than Initially Thought

Update (see original article here) on BBX (BBX) - Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) Privatization

Diversified holding firm BBX owns 90% of Bluegreen Vacations and intended to privatize it at $16/share in cash, but due to the target company’s problems with their biggest marketing channel (Bass Pro), it has decided to re-evaluate the deal. So the spread has widened to 9.3%. Part of the reason is Q2 dividend distribution, but the bigger thing is the update on the situation with Bass Pro. So, same as the previous time, Bluegreen has decided to comply with Bass Pro’ complaints about unfair commission payments and offered $1.8m cash compensation. No answer has been received yet, but apparently Bass Pro did not wait for the expiration of the cure period (18th of April) and filed an action in federal court. BXG claims that while this action is a breach to their agreement already, in case it proceeds “the amount of Bluegreen’s exposure relating to the monetary issues raised by Bass Pro pursuant to the agreement would be less than $20 million”. So currently, the expiration period is extended to 27th of April. If the issue doesn’t resolve and the partnership ceases to exist, Bluegreen intends to seek damages for more than $300m. So far BBX hasn’t made any comments on the situation, but overall the whole thing doesn’t look very safe and the fact that Bass Pro went as far as filing action in court, shows that the relationship between the companies might be worse than I initially thought.

Kofax/Top Image Systems (TISA) - so as expected, shareholders have approved the transaction and the merger is expected to close on the week of May 6th. The spread no longer exist.

New Deals:

Mercantile Discount Bank - Dexia (DXIL) Israel Bank

Spread: 8%

Third largest bank in Israel - Mercantile Discount Bank is acquiring Dexia Israel Bank (US$171m) at 758.59 ILS/share. According to the agreement, if the closing date of the transaction goes beyond the 1st of April, the consideration will be increased by about 0.2% each month. The deal is conditioned on the approvals from antitrust, Bank of Israel and 75% of target company’s shareholders. Bank of Israel and shareholders are expected to be not much of a hurdle, however the main reason for the spread is antitrust issue. A year ago it has blocked a merger of 4th biggest Mizrahi Bank and a smaller Union Bank (US$350m) both of which operated in retail sector. Despite that, the current deal is two times smaller and moreover, the target company in the current situation operates in municipal and public sectors, so the possibility of a favorable outcome is much higher. There is also a competing bid from Jerusalem bank at 730 ILS/share that currently also offers 4% upside.

Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) Tender Offer

Canadian operator of loyalty programs Aimia has launched a dutch tender offer for about 25% of their shares outstanding. Deal is priced at C$3.8 - C$4.5 per share. Currently there is a 9% spread to the upper limit. Mittleman Brothers, the largest shareholder that owns 18.1% won’t participate. The offer comes at a high discount to NAV (43% according to the recent Mittleman Brothers NAV calculation of C$7.82/share), so it might be expected that other large holders won’t participate in the offer as well. The sale comes after a strategic review following an Aeroplan business sale earlier this year.

