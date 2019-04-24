Gilead Sciences Isn't Satisfied With Only A Few NASH Deals, Presses On With More

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced a new NASH deal with another company by the name of insitro. This new deal is a good one for Gilead, because it didn't have to give up a lot of cash to get the deal going. This deal generated is one of many for the company, which is trying to create a large amount of pipeline candidates for NASH. Especially, after the most recent NASH failure with its drug Selonsertib. One issue with the deal is that it is starting from the discovery stage of clinical development and that it will take years to get into the clinic.

Partnership Deal For NASH Once Again

This partnership will be done as a three-year agreement. It will end up using insitro's proprietary platform that will generate disease models for NASH. The goal of doing that will be to find targets that can directly impact the underlying cause of the disease. The insitro Human (ISH) platform utilizes 3 main items to accomplish its drug discovery task. These are applying machine learning, human genetics and functional genomics. It will be able to generate strong targets. There is no guarantee that positive items observed in NASH models will translate well over to actual human studies; however, it is a highly promising type of technology by insitro.

I believe this is a very good deal for Gilead. That's because there can be up to 5 targets identified for advancement into clinical studies for NASH. However, Gilead will be responsible for the chemistry of the drugs and development pathway for these targets. Another reason why I am fond of the deal is because it won't have to give up a lot of cash in the process of developing these targets. For instance, Gilead only gave insitro an upfront payment of $15 million. That then turns into another $35 million in near-term milestones established by insitro. If the products establish themselves in preclinical studies, clinical studies and are commercialized, only then will insitro get $200 million for each target indication. Therefore, this deal is more of a back ended deal in that the majority of cash is contingent upon the products going through multiple stages of development. However, it's a win for Gilead because it will likely retain a majority of the sales for any product that is marketed. insitro is eligible to receive low double-digit tiered royalties for sales of marketed products. It does also have an option to opt in to co-develop some of the drugs for the U.S. and China regions. Then it can potentially receive milestone payments and royalties for other ex-US sales.

Prior Failure

This is a good deal for Gilead Sciences, because it sets up another partnership for its NASH pipeline. This space is a very large one and any pharmaceutical company that can successfully treat it, with adequate safety, will end up with a big pay day. The NASH market is expected to reach $13.38 billion by 2026. That's just a low estimate, other estimates pit the market at $20 billion to $35 billion in the coming years. It was imperative for Gilead to establish new NASH deals. Especially, since it suffered a major problem with its most recent NASH study. This was the study known as STELLAR-4, and as the name suggests, it treated patients with stage 4 NASH fibrosis. The study had failed to improve the prospects of these NASH patients. Specifically, patients were treated with Selonsertib. Even after 48 weeks of treatment, the higher dose of Selonsertib failed to beat out placebo in one stage or more improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH. The study recruited a total of 354 patients. Those who achieved a greater than one stage improvement or more that took the higher dose of Selonsertib were 14.4% of the patients, compared to placebo with 12.8% of the patients. While treatment with Selonsertib was slightly higher than placebo, it was not statistically significant. There is an upcoming readout for the STELLAR-3 study, which is treating patients with stage 3 fibrosis. It's possible that Selonsertib may do better in that earlier stage population.

Conclusion

The deal established by Gilead Sciences is another good opportunity to advance additional NASH products. It is really committed to this NASH space. That's because over the last few years, it has made multiple acquisitions and partnerships to find a good NASH drug. It is in the process of testing out multiple combinations. In terms of risks, the partnership with insitro is only in the very early stages of development. There is no way of knowing whether preclinical studies or late-stage studies will produce results sufficient enough for approval. A second risk involves the upcoming readout for STELLAR-3 using Selonsertib to treat patients with NASH. A failure in that study would be another huge blow to Gilead's NASH plans. Still, the company has been able to advance multiple combination studies to reduce investor risk. I don't believe all the studies will end up being successful; however, if one study meets the primary endpoint, it would mean a lot to Gilead and its shareholders.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.