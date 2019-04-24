Pinterest's Growth Story Faces Monetization Hurdles

Pinterest's IPO has been well received by the market, with investors aggressively bidding up its share price during the first week of trading.

Image Source: Pinterest Inc’s S-1 SEC filing

By Callum Turcan

The one of the latest social media companies to go public, Pinterest Inc (PINS), has been very well received by the market as of this writing. Pinterest is still working towards profitability, but unlike ridesharing company Lyft Inc (LYFT) which recently went public, Pinterest’s path to profitability in the medium-term appears much more plausible. That’s likely why investors have warmed up to Pinterest and its business model. Readers not familiar with Pinterest should note the social media site is based around ‘Pinners’ (otherwise known as users) building up their profile by placing ‘Pins’ (which the company refers to as “visual recommendations”) on their individual ‘boards’ (which forms the basis of the Pinner’s profile).

At the end of last year, Pinterest had over 250 million monthly active users (abbreviated MAUs) and was still very much in growth mode. Pinterest does not pay out a dividend and is very unlikely to do so for the foreseeable future, as retained cash flow will likely be used to enhance its growth trajectory through increased investments in the business. Additionally, Pinterest notes that “our revolving credit facility contains restrictions on our ability to pay dividends.” Pinterest’s revolving credit line had $0.5 billion in total capacity at the end of 2018, and that revolver doesn’t mature until 2023 (initiated in November 2018 with a five-year term).

Companies go public for a variety of reasons, largely to enable existing shareholders (particularly employees, founders and private backers) to monetize their equity holdings, with Pinterest stating;

“The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We expect to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.”

Reportedly, Pinterest raised over $1.4 billion after selling 75 million shares at $19 apiece. As of this writing, Pinterest trades close to $25 - 26 per share as the market appears bullish on its growth story. One thing working in Pinterest’s favor is that the company went public at a valuation that was close to its previous valuation during a private fundraising program. If a company goes public at a hefty premium to its previous valuation (assuming that valuation was obtained in the last year or two), that can signal that the firm may have been too richly valued by its underwriters. This is a claim currently being levied against Lyft, and some investors are now suing the company. On a related note, when a company's stock performances poorly after an IPO, it isn't uncommon to see lawsuits from upset investors.

International Markets Offer Upside but Monetization Hurdles Remain

Growth in Pinterest’s ‘Average Revenue per User’ (ARPU) metric, a crucial way to gauge the value of a social media’s user base, has been fairly strong but note the reliance on American users. In 2018, Pinterest’s American ARPU rose 47% versus 2017 levels to $9.04. That same year, its international ARPU rose 22% to just $0.25, equal to roughly 3% the ARPU of Pinterest’s American user base. What’s striking is how much faster Pinterest’s American ARPU is growing relative to its international ARPU, which could be seen as either a major problem or opportunity for the company. Generally speaking, social media users in developed countries tend to generate a lot more revenue on a per user basis than users in developing nations, but the difference in Pinterest’s financials is still quite striking.

Facebook Inc’s (FB) latest annual report notes that the social media and advertising giant reported a 24% increase in its worldwide ARPU, climbing to $24.96 in 2018. Like Pinterest, Facebook experienced stronger ARPU growth in developed markets than in developing markets. However, keep in mind that while the spread between Facebook’s ARPU in developed and developing markets is big, it’s not nearly as large as Pinterest’s. From Facebook’s 2018 10-K filing;

“The geography of our users affects our revenue and financial results because we currently monetize users in different geographies at different average rates. Our revenue and ARPU in regions such as United States & Canada and Europe are relatively higher primarily due to the size and maturity of those online and mobile advertising markets. For example, ARPU in 2018 in the United States & Canada region was more than ten times higher than in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Furthermore…

“For 2018, worldwide ARPU was $24.96, an increase of 24% from 2017. Over this period, ARPU increased by 34% in Europe, 33% in United States & Canada, 21% in Rest of World, and 20% in Asia-Pacific. In addition, user growth was more rapid in geographies with relatively lower ARPU, such as Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. We expect that user growth in the future will be primarily concentrated in those regions where ARPU is relatively lower, such that worldwide ARPU may continue to increase at a slower rate relative to ARPU in any geographic region, or potentially decrease even if ARPU increases in each geographic region.”

International markets offer social media companies like Facebook and Pinterest plenty of user growth opportunities, but monetizing those opportunities is where the difficulties really begin. As you can see in the two graphs below (which showcase monthly active users by region), most of Pinterest’s user growth is coming from international markets and that is projected to remain the case going forward.

Image Shown: Pinterest’s monthly actively users differentiated by region. Clearly most of its MAU growth is coming from overseas markets, with room for upside in America. Image Source: Pinterest’s S-1

Management noted in Pinterest’s S-1 filing that;

“We have experienced significant growth in our global MAUs over the last several years. In particular, our international MAUs have grown significantly as a result of our recent focus on localizing content in international markets. We expect this international user growth to continue to outpace U.S. user growth in the near term.”

Markets in Europe are lumped in together with Pinterest’s ‘International’ segment. That space likely offers one of the company’s best sources of total sales and ARPU growth going forward outside of the United States. Pinterest admitted that “we have less experience monetizing international markets and therefore may experience challenges scaling and monetizing these markets due to differences in Pinners’ taste and interests and advertisers’ expectations” which management intends to combat by “building more self-serve tools to help our mid-market and unmanaged advertisers with ad creation, campaign scaling and measurement.” Western Europe was mentioned as a core focus, likely due to this area having a larger digital advertising market than most other regions (the product of a sizable population with high per capita incomes).

The Road to Profitability

Pinterest generated $715 million in revenue from its American operations last year versus just $41 million from its International operations. That was good for a combined 60% annual jump in Pinterest’s annual sales, which helped reduce its net loss from $130 million in 2017 to $63 million last year. While rising MAUs represent a major top-line growth driver, rising ARPUs (particularly in overseas markets) will be key in driving Pinterest towards profitability. Almost all tech firms seek top-line growth first before targeting positive net income, which we understand as growth is needed to attract investors and scale is needed for profitability purposes. Pinterest was launched as a closed beta back in 2010, and going forward, investors need a line of sight on when the company will start generating real shareholder value.

Image Shown: Pinterest’s revenue growth has been quite strong over the past few years. Image Source: Pinterest’s S-1

From 2017 to 2018, Pinterest’s operating expenses rose by 36% due to sharp increases in research & development (21% growth) and sales & marketing (60% growth) expenditures. That growth was fueled in large part by Pinterest’s headcount increasing by 32% from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018. However, as sales growth outpaced operating expense growth, Pinterest is closing the gap.

Pinterest’s cost of revenue as a percent of total sales dropped by over 580 basis points year-over-year in 2018, indicating that Pinterest’s business model appears scalable. This is what separates Pinterest from some of the other recent IPOs in the tech space, such as Lyft. A company that is aggressively growing its top-line but isn’t realizing gross margin and ultimately operating margin expansion means that the business model isn’t scalable, and that’s a huge concern. Luckily for Pinterest, that doesn’t appear to be the case. However, there is a big difference between possibly having a scalable business model and actively generating real shareholder value (in terms of its financial statements, not in terms of its share price action). We will be monitoring Pinterest’s margins going forward. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on the internet software and services industry;

“The Internet software/services industry is composed of a variety of companies with rapidly-changing business models. Most focus on improving the ways people connect with information, either via Internet search or by social media platforms, and generate revenue primarily by delivering cost-effective online advertising. Constituents earn significant returns on invested capital due to their capital-light operations, though competition remains fierce. We expect most companies in this group to look substantially different 10 years from now than they do today. Overall, we’re neutral on the structure.”

Concluding Thoughts

Some analysts are quite bullish on Pinterest, others not so much, especially after PINS’ post-IPO rally. We like that Pinterest’s MAUs and ARPU are growing at a nice clip at both its American and international segments. However, we are staying on the sidelines for now as Pinterest is both unprofitable and generating negative free cash flow. Pinterest shares look richly valued at current levels, especially considering the monetization hurdles that remain.

