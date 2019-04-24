Tesla Should See 2019 Net Loss Of $3.5bn

Financing is badly needed at Tesla to pull through this air pocket in demand, but there seem to be limited options available, given multiple legal liabilities at Tesla.

While Tesla bulls point to pent-up demand for the Model 3 in Europe and China, current delivery times of 2 to 5 weeks in both countries point to low demand.

Tesla should see a record net losses of -$3.5bn in 2019 due to deteriorating demand and profitability of its Models S/X, which generated over 67% of 2018 gross profit.

Bad Q1 Is Factored In, But "Critical Condition" Is Not

While both Tesla (TSLA) bulls and bears have factored in a bad Q1 earnings report on April 24th, Wall Street consensus still sees improvement from Q2 onward. If anything, Tesla's losses should only grow from Q2, given plummeting Model S & X sales (68% of 2018 gross profit, by my estimates), demand exhaustion of the Model 3 in the US and a lukewarm response to its arrival in Europe and China. Tesla will very likely be in critical condition this year unless it can drastically cut costs and generate higher production efficiencies. At the same time, the company badly needs to raise capital, which is proving to be another hurdle.

The key concerns for Tesla from Q2 onward discussed in this report are as follows:

Models S/X Decline Present Biggest Blow to 2019 Profits: The Model S/X have been Tesla's biggest cash-generating products up to now, but price cuts of around 18.6% in Q1 versus Q4 2018 will drive margins down on these two models, on top of declining sales. In Section-1, I try to highlight how these two models' declining revenues and margins will impact Tesla's 2019 earnings the most. My estimates are that the S and X present a -$2.2bn headwind in 2019, which is 54% of Tesla's 2018 gross profits. Model 3 Demand Has Dried Up in the US: Q1 Model 3 sales in the US indicate that demand has been exhausted. While the bulls point to Q1 being "seasonally slow", data based on the addressable market (mid-sized sedans priced between $35,000 and $60,000) show that the Model 3's market share plunged from 10.6% in Q4 2018 to 4.4% in Q1 (see Figure-5 in Section-2). Europe & China Model 3 Demand Lukewarm So Far: Tesla's European websites shows delivery within 5 weeks at most, versus 17 weeks back in December. China's delivery time is very low at under 2 weeks (same as the US), which implies inventories are robust. Contrary to consensus, Europe and China are unlikely to pick up the slack demand for the Model 3 in the US from Q2 (see Section-2 for details). Q1 & Full-Year Loss Estimates: Tesla's Q1 will probably be a "kitchen sink" affair (see Figure-10 for estimates), where they unwind costs and accrued liabilities as much as possible, due to the weak Q1 deliveries already announced. However, full-year consensus estimates are still exceedingly optimistic. Section-4 takes a look at my estimates versus the Street's. Financing Badly Needed, But Options Are Limited: Tesla badly needs to raise capital via a public share offering, yet options are limited due to outstanding Department of Justice ((DoJ)) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigations. There are also mounting lawsuits related to Model 3 marketing and Tesla's buyout of SolarCity in 2016. Section-5 of this report discusses why Tesla's hands might be tied in pulling off a public share offering.

Section-1: Models S & X Should Be a $1.9bn Drag on 2019 Profits

While most of the attention these days is on Tesla's Model 3's sales and production trends, the most significant risk to Tesla's profitability this year is the large drop in demand for its Model S and Model X. The Model S is in its eighth year of production, while the Model X is in its fifth year, so it is natural that demand is waning given their age. Models S/X deliveries dropped by 44% YoY in Q1 despite two price cuts at the beginning of the year (once in January by $2,000 and again in February, by $10,000 to $12,000).

There are two possible causes for this: 1) Model 3 sales are cannibalizing Model S sales; and 2) cumulative orders for new rival EVs in Europe are taking away orders from the Models S/X: the Audi ( OTCPK:AUDVF ) e-Tron has worldwide orders at 20,000 units (second paragraph of page 2 here), Porsche Taycan at over 20,000 units, with mostly Tesla owners pre-ordering (here), and the Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) EQC at over 20,000 orders (second paragraph here). These orders probably amount to over 70,000 vehicles, which is 70% of the Model S and X's deliveries last year. And this is mostly in Europe so far, so when they do begin reaching American shores in the 2H of 2019, things could become even bleaker for Tesla's two most profitable vehicles.

Having tracked Tesla's major regional websites globally since last December, Figure-1 shows the average price decline of the Models S/X as of today, relative to Q4 2018 end, which amounts to an average 18.6% price drop. Note that the price reductions in Europe were the most drastic, yet, according to data from the Tesla Motor Club (here), S/X volumes in Q1 plunged by 49% YoY there, more than the 22% decline in the US (according to InsideEVs) or the 24% YoY drop in China (according to JL Warren Capital here; pay-blocked).

Falling volumes amid price declines is one of the worst situations automakers can face, especially if it happens with key cash-cow models. And the Models S/X are eminently important for Tesla's earnings, as they still generated 52% of gross profit in the 2H of 2018, after the Model 3 began generating profits.

Figure-1: Tesla Models S & X Average Price Cuts By Major Market (In US$)

Source: Tesla & Bloomberg for currency rates; Note: Prices are simple averages of prices for all Model S or X variants; December prices translated into USD via month-average rate; Current prices translated into USD via current spot rate. Non-US prices include import duties and VAT.

Based on Tesla's disclosure of over 25% gross margins for the S/X in Q1 and Q2 of 2018 (fourth bullet point on page 3 here for Q1 and fifth bullet point on page 3 here for Q2), one can make the following calculations:

Assuming the Models S/X had an average price of around $111,000 in 2018, a 25.6% gross margin implies a cost/unit of $82,600. Based on current average prices of around $90,400, the gross margin drops to 8.6%. While this is a crude assumption that doesn't discount the variable costs declining as volumes fall, it is a simple way of showing how dramatic the drop in prices are for profitability. For the full year, I assume that prices for the S/X drop by 19% YoY, as competition from the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-Tron, Benz EQC, and Porsche Taycan cause further price cuts by Tesla. The result is a decline of 84.5% YoY in gross profit (-$2.2bn) just from the Models S/X in 2019. Because both models have a leasing program (on average 20% of deliveries in recent years), lowered prices on the new versions will inevitably harm residual values of the used models coming off lease.

Figure-2 shows my estimates for Models S/X earnings in 2019.

Figure-2: Model S/X Earnings Forecasts For 2019

Source: Tesla & Motorhead research; *Note: YoY figures for Gross Margin is based on change in basis points

Hopes For a Model S & X "Refresh" Provide Little Solace

The Tesla bulls and pro-Tesla publications, like InsideEvs and CleanTechnica, have long been talking about an imminent Models S/X "refresh" (most recent article from CleanTechnica discusses it here). The problem is that a "refresh" (referred to as a "minor change" in the automotive world), is not enough to reinvigorate demand for an aged vehicle. What is usually needed after a model's fourth or fifth year is a full makeover, often referred to auto makers as a "full-model change" (FMC). The more significant the FMC, the better the chances are to spark new demand, as drivers of the existing, aged model, switch over to the new, upgraded model.

The problem is that FMCs are extremely expensive, at an average cost of around $300m or more over several years. Judging from Tesla's capex trends, it doesn't seem like any significant FMC is at hand. Tesla's 2018 capex fell by 38% YoY to only $2.1bn, and the previous year's spending of $3.4bn was mostly for the Model 3 ramp-up. So it's most likely that there was little spent on a meaningful FMC for the Models S/X, although they still could conduct a "minor change" that includes mild alterations to the interior or extra options.

To get an idea how futile even expensive FMCs have become for some car makers, Figure-3 shows the sales trends of Toyota's Camry and Honda's Accord - two rival models which had FMCs back to back in 2017 to no avail. It was the first time in history that, after making major changes in styling, interior, and powertrain, and options that an FMC didn't work for these two car makers. Part of it has to do with the fact that Americans have left the mid-size sedan market for SUVs.

Figure-3: US Camry & Accord Sales After Full-Model Changes in 2017 - No Revitalization

Source: Automotive News

Porsche's Panamera full model change in 2016 is a prime example of an expensive FMC that worked. Porsche released a dramatically transformed Panamera after the original version had nearly halved in sales from its peak during Year 3 of its model year in 2012. The redesign must have been costly, as not only did the previously "lumpy" design improve, but Porsche was said to have completely remodeled it "from ground up" (review here).

This reignited demand spectacularly, with global Panamera sales having soared by 152% to 38,443 units in 2018 (see data here). Figure-4 shows unit sales of both the Model S and the Panamera since each model was launched, with 2013 as the first full year of sales for Model S and 2010 the first full year for the Panamera. For comparison's sake, I've annualized the Model S's Q1 deliveries estimate for Year 8, which comes to 20,859.

Figure-4: Full Model Change, Not "Refresh", Needed for Model S - How Panamera Rebounded Successfully

Source: Tesla & Porsche; Note: Year 8 Model S number is Q1 estimate annualized

Section-2: Model 3 Demand Does Not Appear "Exponential"

In July 2017, Elon Musk tweeted the following with regards to the Model 3 ramp up:

(Model 3) Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept. above 1,500,” “Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec."

From every indicator I observe, there doesn't appear to be enough demand for exponential production or 20,000 Model 3s per month. In light of the weak delivery numbers for the Model 3 in Q1, Tesla bulls have two hopes to which they tightly cling regarding the Model 3's continued success from Q2:

Seasonality: The 20% sequential decline in Q1 Model 3 deliveries were due to "January and February normally being slow months of the year", and "weather being colder than usual this year". In other words, "seasonality" was behind the Model 3's heavy drop in Q1. This is complete hogwash, in my opinion (see Figure-5). Europe & China Are Demand Drivers From Q2: Many bulls also point out that Tesla had dealt with logistics nightmares in Europe and China while shipping over record numbers of vehicles to both countries in Q1, which is why Q2 onward should see a surge in deliveries to Europe and China. While Telsa's "logistics hell" in Europe and China during Q1 are a fact, there are some disappointing signs of lukewarm demand for the Model 3 in both countries.

US Model 3 Market Share More Than Halved in Q1

To prove that the Model 3's Q1 performance had nothing to do with seasonality, I expanded the data base I first used in a Seeking Alpha report I wrote last September (here), where I speculated that demand for the high-end Model 3 in the US had peaked. In that report, I calculated the Model 3's then-addressable market of cars priced between $49,000 and $78,000. I've now adjusted this data base to include all vehicles priced at the Model 3's current range of $35,000 to $60,000.

As can be seen in Figure-5, the Model 3 saw its share of the US market for sedans priced between $35,000 and $60,000 more than halved from 10.6% in Q4 2018 to 4.4% in Q1. This is the clearest evidence yet that weak sales of the Model 3 during Q1 in the US were not due to "seasonality" or "bad weather". Market share is not seasonal. Model 3 sales fell by around 64.5% quarter-on-quarter, according to InsideEVs data, while the rest of the market only fell by 8% QoQ, according to Automotive News data (here; pay-blocked).

Figure-5: Model 3 Share of US Addressable Market

Source: imotors.com, Automotive News, & InsideEVs

Not only did the Model 3 fall more than its addressable market, it also lost share against what it considered to be its main rivals during Q1 (see Figure-5). It should be noted that the overall addressable market for sedans (excluding Tesla, but including SUVs and pick-ups) fell by 12.9% in Q1. Relative to the Model 3's most direct competitors in Figure-6, the Model 3 was the only car in the mid-size luxury sedan segment that saw its market share fall in Q1.

Figure-6: Q1 Model 3 Sales Versus Main Rivals in the US

Source: Automotive News & InsideEVs

Section-3: Model 3 Demand In Europe & China Appear Lukewarm

While there are hopes that the slack in US demand for the Model 3 is picked up by Europe and China, where deliveries just started in February, the demand situation appears lukewarm. The best indicator of Model 3 demand is usually Tesla's website itself. Figure-6 is a screen shot of the Model 3 order page on Tesla's German website, where I've circled in red the estimated delivery date, which is May, or two to five weeks. When Tesla opened up orders to European reservation holders at the start of last December, delivery was slated for February/March 2019 (see screen shots in this article), or 9 to 17 weeks. Essentially, if one orders a Model 3 in Europe today, the longest it would take until delivery is five weeks, or less than a third of the 17-week wait back in December.

Figure-7: Model 3 Order Page On Tesla's German Website

Source: Tesla

And orders appear to have slowed down as of April, according to the main Model 3 European orders tracker (here), which shows only 13 Model 3 orders in Europe during April, down from 1,088 last December (see Figure-6). Tesla opened orders for the Model 3 to all non-reservation holders on January 4th (less than 5 weeks after calling reservation holders, as opposed to nearly a year until orders opened for all in the US on July 10, 2018), yet the order backlog has only grown by 12,019 units. By contrast, when configuration for all non-reservation holders was opened in July 2018, the Model 3 went on to sell 101,700 over the next five months.

Figure-6: European Model 3 Order Slowdown

Source: This link; See "Data-Records" sheet and sort by date in column J

For Q1 and at least part of Q2, the model mix in Europe should be good for Tesla, as over 84% orders have been Long-Range All-Wheel Drive versions, with the other 16% made up by the highest-priced Performance version. However, if this is the peak of the high-end Model 3 demand, Europe will have disappointed, as the US saw well over 100,000 high-end Model 3s sell before peaking out in Q4 2018. And from the looks of Figure-7, which has real-time official data from the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain (48% of total Q1 Model 3 sales in Europe according to TMC), Model 3 cumulative sales appear to have plateaued. This implies that high-end demand may have peaked and lower-priced versions need to be introduced in order to fuel further growth.

Figure-7: Cumulative Model 3 Registrations in Europe*

Source: eu-evs.com; *Note: Data is from the Netherlands, Norway, & Spain.

While my favorite source for China, JL Warren Capital, estimates that Q1 China deliveries of the Model 3 were between 4,000 to 7,000 units, it is a very small amount, due most likely to mislabeling of the vehicles causing a customs hold-up mid-quarter. Nevertheless, one would expect to see the queue of potential buyers getting longer, yet as is clear from the bottom of Figure-8, one can expect delivery of a Model 3 in under two weeks in China. This does not indicate robust demand and my sources in China say that, at the lowest price of $56,000 for a Model 3 Short-Range Plus (SR+), there is too much competition among local rivals like NIO (NIO) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), which may not have the prestige or longer driving range of a Tesla, but cost half the price.

Figure-8: Model 3 Order Page On Tesla's China Website

Source: Tesla

Model 3 2019 Revenues To Decline 20% YoY in 2H

While Model 3 revenues should continue to grow on a year-on-year basis through Q2, I expect a 19% YoY decline in Q3 and a 21% fall in Q4 this year. The assumption is that, while volumes should continue to grow in the 2H, price declines should lead to an overall drop in revenue growth (see earnings estimates in Figure-9).

The volume assumptions are based on demand only widening after the $35,000 Short-Range (NYSE:SR) version is released. At current average prices between $42,000 and $60,000, I don't see much further demand in the US, Europe, or China. My gut feeling is that, since Tesla won't let you order a $35,000 SR online (one has to visit a showroom or phone in), they probably don't feel comfortable about selling too many due to production costs still being too high.

Figure-9: Model 3 Earnings Forecasts For 2019

Source: Tesla & Motorhead research

Section-4: Loss Estimates of -$3.5bn for 2019

For 2019, my earnings model essentially forecasts Tesla coming close to insolvency. The main driver is gross profits deteriorating from the discussed collapse in cash-cow Models S/X sales and shrinking profitability of the Model 3. My delivery estimates are 24% below consensus, which seems to be at the lower range of Tesla's 2019 guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 units. The gross profit estimates I have are also nearly one fifth of the Street's estimates. In most other P&L areas such as SG&A and non-operating income, my numbers appear to be in line with consensus. So where the Street estimates and my estimates differ are as follows (refer to Figure-10):

Impact of Models S/X sales decline on profits (my estimates show a -$2.2bn impact) are probably the biggest difference in assumptions for gross profit, where my estimates are 74% below the Street's. The effect of competition from rival European EVs hitting the US market from the 2H may also not be factored into consensus. Keep in mind, Tesla has already been hit by the competition in Europe, but not in the US. The Street may be too optimistic in its assumptions of Tesla being able to generate 20% gross margins on the lower-priced Model 3 versions. I might be too aggressive with my assumption that Tesla cannot lower costs enough. To be sure, with Musk recently admitting that battery cell production at Gigafactory-1 are only running at 69% of capacity, there could be further upside in efficiencies. This would make my estimates of Model 3 profitability too bearish, but I do feel confident in my volume estimates, given the weak indications of order flows from Europe and China. The Street may also be modeling significant ZEV/GHG credit sales in 2019 and this should be considered given recent reports of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) possibly buying them from Tesla to use in Europe to cover their emission penalties there. This will be meaningful for Tesla's FCF, but will not be appreciated from a fundamental automotive standpoint. My model does not factor in Shanghai Gigafactory-3 being ready for production. Musk claims that Shanghai Giga should be at 3,000 units of Model 3 production per week by year end. I see the factory being built on schedule by June, but based on discussions with two former automotive plant engineers at Ford, it is doubtful that Tesla would be able to outfit the plant with equipment and ramp production by year end.

Figure-10: Tesla 2019 Estimates Versus Consensus

Source: Tesla, Bloomberg IBES, & Motorhead estimates

Section-5: Financing Options Limited

Tesla historically has historically set a cash cushion of $1bn as the border line in terms of minimum liquidity at hand. By Q2, if my estimates are correct, they'll run below this limit. The question of why Musk didn't choose to issue new shares after the spectacular Q3 2018 results often was explained as Tesla's inability to do so while they were under investigation by the SEC and DoJ. In talks with bankers and corporate finance attorneys, I'm being told that there aren't any laws prohibiting Tesla from doing public offerings while under investigation by the SEC and the DoJ.

What these people do say, however, is that potential underwriters like Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) would probably be reluctant to issue new shares and sell them to their clients given the legal liabilities. There are simply too many landmines around Tesla at the moment, aside from the ongoing SEC and DoJ investigations, such as mounting lawsuits related to the SolarCity acquisition, Model 3 marketing tactics, stock manipulation class-action suits, etc.

There are other options like private placements, where shares wouldn't need to be sold to the public. However, terms would be stricter and require more scrutiny of Tesla's internal books. Musk may not have done anything like this so far possibly due to his reluctance to give anyone a peak at the books. Whatever the case may be, there is an urgent need for financing at Tesla and if there is a way to carry it out, it should be at as large of a scale as possible.

