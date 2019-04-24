In Case Canopy Growth Goes Up In Smoke Again

For Canopy Growth shareholders who want to limit that risk, I present a couple of ways they can hedge the stock now.

Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde questions Canopy Growth chairman Bruce Linton on Tuesday's episode of "What'd You Miss" (screen capture via Bloomberg).

Are Canopy Growth Shareholders Future Bagholders?

That was the warning made by Seeking Alpha contributor Easterly Winds in his recent article on Canopy Growth (CGC). In light of that warning, Canopy Growth's recent climb, and its swoon last fall, I thought it would make sense to share some hedges for CGC longs. Before that, a brief comment is in order about Bloomberg anchor Caroline Hyde's observation about Canopy's recent acquisition, Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). The Canopy Growth segment starts at about 17:35 of the "What'd You Miss" episode linked to in the image caption above.

Hyde's observation was that Acreage's board includes some political heavyweights, including former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, and former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney. The implication was that this ought to help Canopy expand cannabis legalization, but what this reminded me of was the board of Theranos, which included its own political heavyweights such as former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and former Secretary of Defense William Perry. I don't mean to suggest that there's any fraud involved with Acreage, but I think it illustrates that having political heavyweights on your board is perhaps not always valuable. With that said, let's look at how you can hedge your CGC shares.

Keeping Your Canopy Shares From Going Up In Smoke

Before we get to the hedges, a note for new readers: you hedge when you are bullish on the underlying security, but want to limit your risk in the event that your bullishness ended up being wrong, or the market moves against you. If after reading Easterly Winds' article, you are no longer bullish on Canopy Growth, rather than hedging, you should sell your shares.

One difference between now and the last time I wrote about hedging Canopy Growth, is that it's now possible, albeit expensive, to hedge it against a greater-than-20% decline over the next several months using put options. Last time, the cost of such protection was more than 20% of position value, making it not optimal. So, for both of these examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of CGC and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge CGC against a >20% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $6,700, or 14.13% of position value. That cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask), but, as I said above, this was still fairly expensive.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 16% over the next several months, this was the optimal collar to protect you against a >20% decline over the same time frame.

Note that the cost of the put leg of this collar is about half that of the previous hedge: after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm determined that it was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $3,350, or 7.07% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask.

The income from selling the call leg of the collar was higher than that, though: $4,050, or 8.54% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid.

So the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $700 when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Some Canopy Growth longs, I imagine, will dismiss both of these hedges out of hand: the first, for being expensive (which it is), and the second for limiting your potential upside (which it does). I would suggest reconsidering the merits of the second hedge, though. First, taking into account the negative hedging cost, your possible upside with this collar is a gain of 17.48%, and second, if Canopy Growth is as volatile over the next six months as it's been over the last six months, you'll likely have an opportunity to economically buy-to-close the short call leg, removing your upside cap before the expiration of the hedge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.