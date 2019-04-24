OPP: Good In Theory, Not In Practice

We apply our analysis to OPP and find that while the OPP sector allocation outperforms the equally-weighted sector allocation by 0.5%, after fees it ends up well behind.

There is an intuitive appeal behind funds-of-funds (FOFs) - funds that hold other funds such as CEFs or ETFs. Going through the hundreds of traded CEFs and thousands of ETFs in the market is not easy so why not kick back, relax and let an expert do it?

In this article we take a few stabs at evaluating a CEF FOF, that is a fund that is allocated mostly to other closed-end funds. In particular, we use the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) as a case study.

As far as OPP, we find that the fund does generate alpha of about 0.5% per annum in excess of an equally-weighted sector allocation, however, the fund's total expenses are about 5x that level meaning that, after expenses, OPP underperforms by 2% per annum. For this reason we do not think that most investors should have OPP in their portfolio.

Why Not a FOF?

As we suggest above, a FOF is intuitively appealing as it apparently absolves an investor from doing the hard work of taking views on the market, sectors or funds. However, picking a FOF requires implicit choices that investors are still making, even if they are not aware of it:

FOFs trade inside different types of wrappers: ETFs, ETNs and CEFs each of which have different risk, liquidity, leverage and expense profiles.

FOFs come in passive or active formats where passive funds attempt track a particular index to varying degrees and active funds have their own different investment policies

Active FOFs have different mandates, leverage levels, management fees etc.

Passive funds follow indices that have different inclusion criteria which drive risk and sector leans

Let Me Count The Ways I Can Analyze a FOF

In this analysis, we are trying to answer a few different questions:

Does the actively-managed fund generate alpha - if not, why should investors pay its active management expenses?

Does the fund outperform simple allocation methods such as equal sector weights?

Does the fund tend to allocate to outperforming sectors?

Does the fund outperform its chosen sector allocations i.e. does it allocate to superior funds within the chosen sector?

Is the second layer of management fees justified by the fund's superior outperformance?

In the sections below we go through the different types of analysis of a FOF. While we think all of them are valid, to paraphrase Orwell, some are more valid than others. We save the best, so to speak, for last with a NAV-return regression based analysis which answers a number of our questions above and, we think, really gets to the heart of the matter.

Benchmark Analysis

Similar to a plain CEF or ETF we can compare a FOF to its stated benchmark. We actually don't think this is a useful approach, particularly for fixed-income FOFs because the level of risk and/or leverage between the fund and the benchmark can vary hugely and often the benchmark will not have access to all the sectors the fund does.

For instance, OPP uses the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index as its benchmark, even though the index is an investment-grade index whereas OPP is nearly half high-yield. This seems a bit cheeky on the part of OPP but it's not like there is a benchmark court of fair dealing that you can appeal to.

We can see in the chart below that OPP has outperformed its benchmark (proxied by AGG) on a NAV basis. We think this is mostly due to the non-agency RMBS allocation in the fund which has performed well in the last few years.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

However, OPP has actually underperformed its benchmark on a price basis which raises an interesting question - does it matter? It seems like it should - after all your wealth is a function of price and if the actual traded price of OPP is lower than of AGG, well your current wealth is lower than if you had bought AGG.

On the other hand, OPP has clearly outperformed AGG on a NAV basis which says something positive about its investment strategy (ignoring its mis-benchmarking for the moment) and suggests you should stick with the fund. It is also tempting to say that OPP is more attractive than AGG despite the lower price return because its assets are being offered at a discount. We think this perspective is not correct since the fund charges a fee on top of its actual asset holding which means that it should trade at a discount with the discount being a function of the fund's leverage, its cost of leverage, its management fee and the investor's cost of leverage.

So, to summarize, tracking the fund's performance vs. benchmark does provide some information but it also elides things like leverage, alpha and risk-adjusted returns.

Other FOFs Analysis

How does the fund perform relative to other funds of funds? This is always an interesting question, since there are multiple FOFs competing for investor capital.

We use the following population of FOFs with allocations to CEFs.

FUND WRAPPER NAME INDEX RIV CEF RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Active OPP CEF RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Fund Active FOF CEF Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Active GCE ETN Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect ETN Claymore CEF Index PCEF ETF Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index YYY ETF YieldShares High Income ETF ISE High Income Index CEFS ETF Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Active

Source: ADS Analytics

We plot NAV total return for CEFs and price total returns for ETFs. The chart shows that OPP has not had an impressive run, outperforming GCE - the barely traded ETN which would have outperformed OPP except for a puzzling 15% drop in the last week which appears to be technical and that also explains its outsized volatility.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Looking at the stats, we can see that OPP actually has a very attractive Sharpe Ratio as well as a lower skew and smaller tails - both attractive features. The attractive risk-adjusted performance we think is also due to its overweight of non-agency RMBS however investors have to weight its attractive risk-adjusted performance against its significant absolute underperformance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Comparing OPP to other FOFs is an interesting exercise however it also ignores such important issues as investment policy and sector allocations.

Multi-Sector CEF Analysis

Multi-Sector CEFs and FOFs typically have similarly wide mandates with the difference being that FOFs allocate to funds whereas multi-sector CEFs allocate to actual financial assets and securities.

Multi-sector CEF and FOF management teams need slightly different skills. Multi-sector CEF teams need to be well-versed in the markets they invest in whereas FOF teams need to know the markets and also be good at evaluating other funds. In order to outperform an average multi-sector CEF, the FOF has to generate enough alpha to pay for its management fee as well as the trading costs of its CEF portfolio.

As it happens, OPP does not compare very favorably to multi-sector CEFs. While it has a very attractive volatility profile and outperforms a handful of funds on an absolute basis, the majority of the sector outperforms it on an absolute basis and a third on a relative basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

This is an interesting and worthwhile comparison to make, however it still does not take into account actual mandates and investment policies of the funds. This comparison crystallizes two choices that a fund makes: 1) which sectors to allocate to, 2) which funds within the sector to allocate to.

Obviously, the best thing a fund can do is to allocate to the best-performing sectors within its investment policy and to the best-performing funds within those sectors.

So far, we don't know where OPP has gone wrong - whether it has picked sectors that have underperformed or it has picked the right sectors but then picked the wrong funds i.e. funds that ended up underperforming their sectors.

Regression-based Analysis

The regression-based approach is very powerful because it is able to disentangle the two questions of 1) is the fund picking the right sectors and 2) is the fund able to outperform the sectors it has picked? Each of these choices can generate alpha.

We regress the fund NAV returns on CEF sector returns. The chart below shows three things:

XOPPX Sector Allocation : this is the NAV trend of the regression coefficients multiplied by average sector NAV returns. It's basically the NAV trend of sector choices made by OPP management. It does not take into account management fees or actual fund choices made by OPP.

Equal-weight Allocation : this is just the return of an equally-weighted CEF sector allocation.

XOPPX : this is the actual OPP NAV

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The chart tells us a few things:

The sector allocation choices made by OPP outperformed the equally-weighted allocation. What are these choices? We plot the sector coefficients in the chart below. Far and away the largest allocation was due non-agency RMBS which has performed strongly on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the last few years. This allocation was matched by an allocation to government and investment-grade bonds which, in retrospect, was another good decision given the risk-offsetting nature of investment-grade bonds as well as the recent drop in interest rates.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

So, the answer to the first question - 'Has OPP made the right sector choices?' is a Yes - well done OPP. As the performance statistics table below shows, the OPP sector allocation alone delivered 0.5% of outperformance per annum relative to an equally-weighted sector allocation.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The second interesting thing that the chart tells is that the actual OPP NAV has underperformed its sector allocation by 2.6% per annum and an equally-weighted allocation by 2.1% per annum. How could this make sense given the fund has made the right sector choices? There are a few reasons why this is the case. First, the coefficient of the regression, which is basically the fund alpha, is -0.0097%. This number is the daily return added by the fund in excess of its sector allocations. In annualized terms it is -2.42%. In other words, the fund subtracts 2.4% per annum through its management of the fund. If we look at the fund expenses, it adds up to about 2.6%. The rest is made up of the fund's actual choices of which CEFs to allocate to. Here, it's mostly performed in line with the sectors it has chosen. We don't think it is a coincidence that the two figures are quite similar.

In summary,

the fund adds about 0.5% of alpha per annum via its sector selection

subtracts 2.6% per annum through its fees

neither adds nor subtracts any alpha via intra-sector fund selection

Our conclusion is that OPP does not generate enough alpha to pay for its management fees. In the end investors would have saved 2.1% per annum had they made an equally-weighted allocation to all CEF sectors.

Conclusion

It is tempting when faced with hundred of closed-end funds and thousands of open-end funds to throw up one's hands and give our capital to a FOF that will select funds on our behalf. What we find, however, is that allocating to a FOF still requires important choices even if those choices are implicit rather than explicit. At the end of the day, we are skeptical that the fund can outperform simple benchmark allocations sufficiently above the additional layer of fees charged by the FOF. In the case of OPP this is exactly what we find - the fund does pick sectors that outperform an equally-weighted allocation, however, after fund fees are taken into account, the fund ends up badly lagging. Given high FOF management fees, the bar to outperformance is quite high - too high in the case of OPP.

All data as of 14-Apr-2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.