Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of April 2019

Cobalt market news - The outlook for demand, especially from the battery sector, remains very positive, sentiment remains depressed compared to one year ago.

Cobalt spot prices saw some recovery in April, moving about 10% higher.

Welcome to the April 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices recover and move about 10% higher. Despite this the cobalt miners remain subdued due to the generally weak cobalt pricing environment.

Cobalt price news

As of April 18, the cobalt spot price was US$16.10, up from US13.61/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$34,500/tonne. I was not able to get any fresh cobalt inventory data this month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 16.10/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On April 14 Investing News reported:

Cobalt market update: Q1 2019 in review. “While the outlook for demand, especially from the battery sector, remains very positive, sentiment remains depressed compared to one year ago.” On the supply side, during the first three months of the year, the sector saw a lot of news about potential output disruptions. “The industry was expecting a wave of DRC cobalt hydroxide supply in 2019, which hasn’t materialized so far, with the two key projects in focus being Katanga and ERG’s RTR,” Rawles said. Looking ahead, Roskill expects the market to roughly double in size over the next decade, reaching approximately 260,000 tonnes in 2028, which is going to require lots of new mine supply. After the ramp up of the big projects in the DRC — Glencore’s Katanga, ERG’s RTR, Chemaf’s Mutoshi, as well as the various Chinese projects — there’s uncertainty as to where new supply will come from.

Cobalt market news (with some relevent EV news)

Electrive reported on March 20:

Canada to subsidise EVs with 5,000 CAD...... The Canadian government intends to subsidize battery electric and H2 vehicles with up to 5,000 Canadian dollars, with a maximum list price of 45,000 dollars. (over the next 3 years).

On April 10 Reuters reported:

Exclusive: U.S. bill to boost electric car tax credits could rev GM, Tesla. A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday to expand the electric vehicle tax credit by 400,000 vehicles per manufacturer, a provision that would give a boost to Tesla Inc and General Motors Co before the existing credit comes to an end for them...... The bill dubbed the “Driving America Forward Act” would grant each automaker a $7,000 tax credit for an additional 400,000 vehicles on top of the existing 200,000 vehicles eligible for $7,500 tax credits. It would shorten the phase-out schedule to nine months.

On April 15 Resource World Magazine reported:

Glencore AG’s Katanga Mining Ltd. [KAT-TSX] unit has resumed the export and sale of a limited amount of cobalt that complies with both international and local Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] transport regulations with respect to the level of uranium..... Through interim solutions, KCC has produced approximately 930 tonnes of contained cobalt that complies with applicable regulations since January, 2019. This represents approximately 22.5% of the total production of contained cobalt since January 2019. As confirmed by the competent DRC authorities, KCC will resume the export of its cobalt hydroxide complying with the applicable regulations with immediate effect.

On April 18 Apple announced:

Apple (AAPL) expands global recycling programs. For cobalt, which is a key battery material, Apple sends iPhone batteries recovered by Daisy (Apple's recycling robot) upstream in its supply chain. They are then combined with scrap from select manufacturing sites and, for the first time, cobalt recovered through this process is now being used to make brand-new Apple batteries — a true closed loop for this precious material.

On April 21 The Financial Times reported:

The week in energy: Electric cars and human rights.....Plans for the continued rapid growth of electric vehicle and battery production imply that world demand for cobalt could grow fourfold by 2028, according to Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence…Electric vehicle manufacturers have started to address concerns about their sourcing of their raw materials. Tesla this week published its first ever report on its social and environmental impact, following pressure from investors…BMW, in an alliance with Samsung and BASF, last year launched a pilot programme intended to improve conditions at one mine in the DRC, in an attempt to make small-scale mining safer.

On April 23 Reuters reported:

BMW to buy cobalt direct from Australia, Morocco for EV batteries to ensure they are not produced by child labor. The announcement came as the London Metal Exchange (LME) launched an initiative under which it could ban or delist brands that are not responsibly sourced by 2022 to help root out metal tainted by child labor or corruption. A spokesman for mining and trading firm Glencore told Reuters his company would supply BMW with cobalt from its Australian Murrin Murrin mine, which last year produced 2,900 tonnes of cobalt.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On March 29 Glencore announced:

Glencore announces refinancing and extension of its Revolving Credit Facilities. Glencore scaled back subscription levels and ultimately increased the size of the Facilities to USD 9.775 billion, up from the USD 9.085 billion signed in 2018.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On April 15 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining announces limited resumption of cobalt exports. Katanga Mining Limited today announces that its 75%-owned DRC subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company (“KCC”) has resumed the export and sale of a limited quantity of cobalt that complies with both international and local Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) transport regulations with respect to the levels of uranium (the “Applicable Regulations”). Through interim operational solutions, KCC has produced approximately 930 tonnes of contained cobalt that complies with Applicable Regulations since January 2019. This represents approximately 22.5 percent of the total production of contained cobalt since January 2019. As confirmed by the competent DRC authorities, KCC will resume the export of its cobalt hydroxide complying with the Applicable Regulations with immediate effect. Such resumption of exports remains subject to the regular DRC export procedures, which include the continued monitoring by CGEA and by the relevant mining authorities. KCC will continue to focus on implementing the interim operational solutions while it processes the Ion Exchange Plant.

On April 17 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining announces change in CEO position. Katanga Mining Limited today announces the resignation of Mr. Danny Callow as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The board of directors has approved Mr. Jeff Gerard’s appointment to the CEO position by Glencore International AG (“Glencore”), effective May 2, 2019.

You can also read my original article from January 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story." Followers of mine who bought back then with me at CAD 0.13 and sold when I recommended Trend Investing subscribers to reduce at CAD 2.89 made a nice 2,123% gain in just over a year.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On March 29 China Molybdenum released their "Environmental, Social And Governance Report."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On April 1 Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group provides financial support to Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Eurasian Resources Group [ERG] has donated to support the recovery efforts in the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe after the devastation of Cyclone Idai.

On April 4 Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group joins United Nations Global Compact. Eurasian Resources Group (“ERG” or “the Group”), a leading diversified natural resources group, is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (“the Compact”), the world’s largest voluntary corporate citizenship initiative, and has undertaken to implement its Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On April 23 Umicore announced:

Umicore update on trading conditions and outlook. Negative pressures from delays in electric vehicle and energy storage markets as well as from artisanally mined cobalt. Umicore announced today that it expects its recurring EBIT for the full year 2019 to be in a range of € 475 million to € 525 million. This guidance reflects positive developments in Catalysis and Recycling, while the Energy & Surface Technologies business group faces challenging market conditions in its key end-markets and experiences delays of 12 to 18 months in the development of its cathode materials sales. Despite these delays, Umicore expects significant growth in revenues and earnings in 2020 although this will be below the previous indications.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On March 28 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Development of a new recycling process for lithium ion secondary batteries and operation of a pilot plant. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. [SMM] has developed a new process to recover and recycle cobalt in addition to copper and nickel from used lithium ion secondary batteries and intermediates generated in their production.

On April 2 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Completion of acquisition of interest in Quebrada Blanca Copper Mine."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On April 17 4-traders reported: "Sherritt International: sees no impact as Trump lifts ban on lawsuits against foreign firms in Cuba."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On March 28 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel starts development of prospective growth projects. MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest palladium and refined nickel producer has made final investment decisions on the two prospective growth projects, which include expansion and reconstruction of the Talnakh concentrator and development of the South Cluster. The combined investment into these projects will amount up to RUB 90 billion over the next four years. As a result, the Company is expecting to significantly increase the production of base and platinum group metals [PGMs].

On April 9 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel and Murmansk Region sign supplementary agreement on Kola MMC upgrade. The Murmansk Region and Nornickel entered into a supplementary agreement to the special investment contract to upgrade Kola MMC.

On April 9 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel to invest rub 6 bn in environmental projects in Monchegorsk."

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilisk Nickel."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

On March 27 Freeport McMoRan Inc. announced: "Freeport-McMoRan declares quarterly cash dividend on common stock $0.05 per share payable on May 1, 2019."

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On March 28 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC announces strong fourth quarter 2018 results. Mark Selby, President and CEO, commented, "RNC generated more than $27 million Adjusted EBITDA in 2018, with $16 million of that coming in a record fourth quarter. Beta Hunt AISC costs per ounce in the quarter declined to US$698 reflecting increased sales of coarse gold from our Father's Day Vein discovery - demonstrating the mine's cash flow potential. Our 40,000 metre exploration program to unlock Beta Hunt's exploration potential began during the quarter, delivering both multiple high grade gold intersections and thick gold mineralization intersections. Our Dumont feasibility update is progressing well, and I look forward to its upcoming release given the increasing market interest in nickel and its critical role in the electric vehicle revolution."

On April 18 RNC Minerals announced: "RNC Minerals closes $12 million bought deal financing.....at a price of $0.49."

Upcoming catalysts include:

March 27, 2019 - Release of Q4 2018 financials.

H1 2019 - Drill results at Beta Hunt gold mine. Updated FS for Dumont due out.

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)/ Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [GR:IHS]

On April 1 eCobalt Solutions announced:

Jervois Mining to merge with eCobalt Solutions. Each common share of eCobalt will be exchanged for 1.65 common shares of Jervois (the "Exchange Ratio"). This represents an implied offer price of C$0.36 per eCobalt share.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated FS, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On March 26 Fortune Minerals announced:

Rural Municipality of Corman Park rejects plant site rezoning. Fortune Minerals is evaluating its options with the Saskatchewan Government and has identified several alternative sites for its hydrometallurgical plant in other jurisdictions.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2019 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further off-take agreements and project funding.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

April 2019 - Resource upgrade for Sconi.

H1 2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

2019 - Updated resource and a PFS for Flemington to commence.

2021/22 - Possible Sconi production start with a 3 year ramp.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On April 8 Ardea Resources announced: "Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project update." Highlights include:

"Strategic Partner process led by KPMG continues, with discussions ongoing.

Goongarrie Feasibility Study programs advancing the project in-line with value enhancement strategy.

Ardea financial position, $10.7M as at 31 March 2019."

On April 11 Ardea Resources announced: "First pass drilling at Gale identifies large scale gold system."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, and my latest update Ardea article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding.

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021/22 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

On April 4 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Significant Thackaringa resource upgrade. Completion of this latest Mineral Resource estimate reflects the culmination of a sustained exploration effort by COB (30,000m drilled from 2016) realizing a 235% increase in resource tonnes and a 189% uplift in contained cobalt since COB issued its prospectus and became an independent company listed on the ASX.

Highlights include:

"The global Mineral Resource estimate now comprises 111Mt at 889ppm cobalt-equivalent [CoEq] [715ppm Co & 7.8% S] for 79,500t contained cobalt [at a 400ppm CoEq cut-off]. The update includes a maiden Measured Resource of 18 Mt at 1150ppm cobalt-equivalent [CoEq] [928 ppm Co & 9.9% S] for 17,100 tonnes of contained cobalt [at a 400ppm CoEq cut-off]. Measured and Indicated resources make up approximately 66% of the global Mineral Resource.

Inputs derived from the PFS have supported a revision of the Mineral Resource cut-off grade from 500ppm Co to 400ppm CoEq with inclusion of elemental sulphur as a revenue stream contributing to a significant increase in the Mineral Resource."

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal here, and my update article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - A resolution to the BPL feud. Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding).

2019 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

~End 2020 - BFS to be released. Project approvals completed.

2022/23 - Possible producer.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On April 18 Aeon Metals announced: "Quarterly report for the three months ending 31 March 2019." Highlights include:

"Total Vardy and Marley Resources now 37.4mt @ 1.53% CuEq over 3.6km with total Measured & Indicated (“M&I”) increase of 103% to 26.9mt @ 1.57% CuEq of which 76% within the Copper Lode Resources.

Geological continuity proven over additional 5.7km with definition of new Amy Copper Lode Resource.

Geological continuity known to continue along strike west and east of updated Resources for another combined ~20km."

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view a 4-traders analyst consensus PT of AUD 0.58, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On April 18 GME Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report March 2019." Highlights include:

"Successful completion of environmental base line surveys focusing on the critical path activities.

Engagement with potential strategic partner/offtake parties prior to commencing a Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] on the NiWest Project.

Ongoing preliminary assessment of value engineering opportunities delivered via the PFS."

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On April 1 Havilah Resources announced: "Kalkaroo Mining lease milestone. Notification of terms and conditions for grant of Kalkaroo mining tenements in accordance with formal regulatory process.....Once the terms and conditions, or any suggested modifications are accepted, then in the normal process, grant of the MLs and MPLs would follow shortly afterwards. "

On April 8 Havilah Resources announced: "North Portia revised divestment terms." Highlights include:

"Revised divestment terms provide mutual commercial benefits, with accelerated payments to Havilah and greater flexibility for CMC.

Total divestment price of $12.0 million plus 1.5% NSR royalty remains a favourable outcome for Havilah based on comparative transactions."

On April 10 Havilah Resources announced: "New Mutooroo scoping study seeks to enhance economics." Highlights include:

"New scoping study will investigate higher throughput, initially copper only, option for the Mutooroo Project [Stage 1 work program].

Specific focus on lowering project risk with a lower capital requirement while enhancing project economics.

Relies on new exploration discovering additional shallow open pit copper-cobalt resources within trucking distance in the surrounding Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt district.

Longer term value will be sought from viable cobalt recovery options and evaluation of underground development potential [Stage 2 work program]."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential." You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

In an article titled: "Castillo identifies six Himalaya-style cobalt targets" by Finfeed they stated: "CCZ’s project is situated 17 kilometres west of the historic Broken Hill mining centre, within a prolific region of NSW steadily emerging as a hub for battery metals.

On April 15 Castillo Copper announced:

Request for extension of voluntary suspension......until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Monday, 6 May 2019.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On April 11 Cassini Resources announced: "Cassini exercises Yarawindah Brook option." Highlights include:

"Cassini acquires 80% of the Yarawindah Brook Project.

Work performed confirms prospectivity for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulphide mineralisation.

Access agreements being finalised prior to drill testing targets."

On April 12 Cassini Resources announced: "Resource confidence increases for Nebo-Babel deposits at West Musgrave." Highlights include:

"Infill drilling program increases confidence in Nebo-Babel Resource; ~53km infill program conducted during 2018.

Inferred Resource conversion results in a 26% increase in Indicated Resources to 141 million tonnes.

Indicated Resource now represents 59% of total Nebo-Babel resources; infill drilling ongoing.

Resource update to inform mine design optimization.

Completion of current phase of work expected late Q2/early Q3 with update to be released Q3."

On April 12 Cassini Resources announced: "OZ Minerals satisfies 70% earn-in requirement at West Musgrave Project."

On April 18 Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2019."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On April 18 Celcius Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report March 2019."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets.

On April 8 Barra Resources announced: "Burbanks North drilling commences [amended]....Follows up earlier drilling from 2010, 2016 and 2017 that identified broad and continuous gold mineralisation at shallow depths over a strike length of 350m."

On April 12 Barra Resources announced: "Mt Thirsty North maiden mineral resource."

Source

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On April 3 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt produces battery grade cobalt sulfate." Highlights include:

"Product assayed 20.8% cobalt, surpassing the reference grade for sulfate pricing.

Product classified as “high purity”, achieving over 99.9% purity.

Test work carried out in single batches, offering ample opportunity to improve product specifications to meet offtake partner requirements through process optimization.

Potential to produce up to 2,000 tonnes of cobalt in product per annum as the process excluded use of autoclave circuit, allowing for increase in plant throughput.

Near term cash flow potential 18-24 months from sourcing of feedstock, milestone advances these negotiations, as well as offtake discussions."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

No news for the month.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On April 11 Alloy Resources announced: "Horse Well JV Mineral Resources increased by 300% to 237,800 ounces." Highlights include:

"Maiden Inferred Mineral Resources of 162,800 ounces (at 1.2g/t Au) at Warmblood and Dusk til Dawn prospects.

Total Horse Well JV Inferred Resource now 237,800 ounces.

Substantial shallow higher-grade Resources within the Warmblood-Filly SW-Palomino deposits.

Free milling ore confirmed. Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth."

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

No significant news for the month.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCQB:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange. The management fee is 0.95% pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Further reading

Conclusion

April was a recovery month for cobalt prices; however sentiment remains very poor.

Highlights for the month were:

Cobalt spot prices saw some recovery in April moving about 10% higher.

Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores: "World demand for cobalt could grow fourfold by 2028."

Canada to subsidise EVs with 5,000 CAD, and the US considers a bill to expand the electric vehicle tax credit by 400,000 vehicles per manufacturer.

Apple expands global recycling programs, including for cobalt.

Katanga Mining announces limited resumption of cobalt exports.

Umicore - Negative pressures from delays in electric vehicle and energy storage markets as well as from artisanally mined cobalt.

Nornickel starts development of prospective growth projects to significantly increase the production of base and platinum group metals [ PGM s].

s]. RNC announces strong fourth quarter 2018 results, boosted by the massive Fathers Day discovery at the Beta Hunt gold and nickel mine.

Jervois Mining to merge with eCobalt Solutions.

Ardea Resources - First pass drilling at Gale identifies large scale gold system.

Cobalt Blue - Significant resource upgrade - The global Mineral Resource estimate now comprises 111Mt at 889ppm cobalt-equivalent [CoEq] [715ppm Co & 7.8% S] for 79,500t contained cobalt [at a 400ppm CoEq cut-off].

First Cobalt produces battery grade cobalt sulfate.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CASTILLO COPPER (ASX:CCZ), CASSINI RESOURCES [ASX:CZI], COBALT27 [TSV:KBLT], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], FIRST COBALT [TSXV:FCC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

I may receive 50% of the profit from the Lithium & electric metals fund's (ISIN DE000LS9L822) management fee, due to providing analyst services to the fund.