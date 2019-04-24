Equity Bancshares Faces Continued Headwinds

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) is a $4 billion regional bank headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. The bank reported earnings on Tuesday and missed on both revenues ($38.78mm actual vs $39.43mm expected) and EPS (-$0.26 actual vs $0.65 expected). Over the quarter, the bank was forced to take a large hit to their provision (which we’ll talk about in more detail later) that negatively affected EPS by -$0.73. Adjusting EPS by this amount brings EPS up to $0.47, which is still a fairly large miss. The stock fell 16% as a result.

A Large Hit to PLL This Quarter

During the quarter, Equity Banc was forced to provision $14.5mm toward credit losses related to two loans. In January, the borrower declared bankruptcy with the balances on the two outstanding commercial loans sitting at approximately $19.2mm and $9mm for a total of roughly $28mm. The financial impact stretches across multiple areas here. First, the two businesses have not yet been sold. One of the companies was auctioned off earlier in the year, however, it did not close. That same company found a second bidder about a month later, but the purchase amount was substantially less than the original (which has already been factored into the provision). The bank is hopeful that the transaction will close in the next few weeks; however, the ongoing risk here is that the companies do not sell for what the bank is expecting which could mean continued credit losses.

The other big risk here is that bankruptcy gets dragged out. The longer the bank searches for a buyer, the more legal and administrative fees continue to rack up which will push non-interest expense higher. Additionally, according to the most recent earnings call, the opportunity cost of keeping these two non-accruing loans on the books is about $600,000 in interest income.

Now, the bank is expecting to sell off one of the companies this month with the other one selling in the next quarter or two. Management believes the valuation to be fair and not too aggressive. If this is the case and the bank gets back on track, this could end up just being a speed bump. However, like discussed above, there are risks here so potential investors are going to want to make sure they track the progress of bankruptcy and other potential credit issues closely.

Margins Were Weaker Quarter over Quarter, but Not Driven by Higher Interest Expense

Equity Banc saw NIM decrease from 3.81% to 3.49% and NII decrease from $33.3mm to $30.6mm from Q4 ’18 to Q1 ’19. Margin compression has been prevalent across the banking sector this quarter as deposit costs are rising, however, this was not the underlying factor. Interest income decreased nearly $2.4mm over the quarter driven by weaker than expected loan originations. The bank is still projecting solid growth in the upcoming quarters and have said that their pipeline remains strong. Loan volume can come in waves, so this doesn’t seem like something to raise alarm bells at the moment, but something to keep an eye out for.

Source: Q1 Results Earnings Call Slides

Although deposits grew by approximately 6% QoQ, interest expense only grew by a modest 2.6%. The bank was able to keep interest expense down by altering the funding mix, as the average balance in FHLB advances decreased by $200mm QoQ. Compared to Q4 2018, interest expense associated with borrowings decreased by $1.1mm which helped offset the $1.6mm increase in interest expense associated with deposits. This was a smart move by management since borrowings carry a higher cost relative to deposits, but this is not a sustainable way to continue to fight higher funding costs. The bank has only roughly $270mm in borrowings left on the books and if loan growth does pick up, they may not even have the option to reduce their borrowings. Looking ahead to the next couple of quarters, it doesn’t seem unreasonable for rising interest expenses to play a larger factor in margin compression.

Outlook

From a revenue perspective, the bank is projecting 6% - 8% loan growth on the year. Couple this with new volume coming in at a higher coupon than pay downs and this should help propel interest income higher. The bank is also continuing to look for ways to grow non-interest income. They’re coming out with new card services as well as launching a new trust and wealth management platform sometime in the second quarter of this year. These new revenue streams could provide a nice bump to revenue, but the main focus is whether or not the projected loan growth will be achieved. Loan growth is one of the main combatants to keep rising deposit expenses from eating too much into margins, which would seem to be a more prominent headwind for the bank in the future.

As for credit issues, the main concern is whether or not the bank can quickly put this behind them and whether or not that provision was accurate. Aside from the discussed credit relationship, the bank sees no other related issues and major credit metrics improved slightly over the quarter.

Conclusion

Equity Banc appears to be facing multiple headwinds going in Q2. From a valuation perspective, since the bank went public nearly three years ago the stock has historically been valued on average at 1.89x tangible book. With the stock closing at $24.71 on Tuesday, that multiple now sits at 1.33x. If everything goes according to plan and the bank can get on track, they could find themselves looking back at the first quarter as a minor hiccup and the current share price could prove to be a steal. For my portfolio though, there is just too much uncertainty and I'll be sitting on the sideline on this one.

