SBM Offshore Steadies The Ship For The Offshore Market Revival

SBM Offshore: A Step Away From A Rebound

SBM Offshore NV ADR (OTCPK:SBFFY) services offshore energy production. Its primary activities include design, installation, operation, and life extension of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (or FPSO) vessels. Given its healthy dividend yield and a recently initiated repurchase program, SBFFY is likely to produce sound returns in the medium-to-long term. The settlement of the legal issues with the Brazilian authority in December 2018 will help SBFFY benefit from participating in the new FPSO awards in that region. Exxon Mobil's (XOM) FPSO Liza 2 FEED project has been a growth catalyst for the company.

However, the company's operating margin is unlikely to improve rapidly because pricing in the long-cycle business takes time to re-adjust. Also, the declining backlog over the past few years has been the company's concern. The stock can be relatively over-valued at the current level. I suggest buying it in the dips.

Restructuring The Operating Segments

Let us discuss the company's initiatives on organization restructuring. In the Turnkey segment, the company re-organized the staffing of projects and functional support to raise productivity. As the crude oil price improved considerably and international energy market activity rebounded in the recent months, the company started implementing a new resourcing model so that can cater to the anticipated rise in the demand for its products and services. The model essentially relies on subcontracting of partnering companies. To achieve this, it set up a center in India with its long-term partner Nauvata.

Along with the re-organization, SBM Offshore has made its offshore operating model more flexible by incorporating the build-operate-transfer model into its legacy Turnkey and Lease & Operate segments. The new model would allow for building and commissioning a unit and operate it during a shorter period than usual, such as the startup phase.

New Projects

In July 2018, SBM received FPSO Liza 2 contracts from Exxon Mobil to perform Front End Engineering and Design (or FEED) for a second FPSO. The contract represented the company's first and the most significant Fast4Ward FPSO. FPSO Liza Destiny contract is 100% owned by the company, and so, it did not contribute to the company's top line or bottom line in 2018. After the delivery of the vessel to the client, revenue and margin will be recognized during the Lease and Operate phase. Fast4Ward is a newbuild, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

Fast4Ward helps reduce project cycle time, which according to the company's estimates, translates into $1 billion of NPV gain at the most. Because of its standardized hull and topsides, it has an effect of de-risking projects. SBFFY has signed three memoranda of understanding (or MoUs) with key Chinese Companies including ICBC Leasing, China Merchant Industry Holdings, and China Petroleum Technology and Development Corporation. In November 2018, the company signed the contract for the second hull with SWS shipyard in China.

Legal Settlement Brightens Prospect In Brazil

The other opportunity re-opened for SBFFY after signing of the leniency agreement with authorities in Brazil and Petrobras (PBR) in July 2018, which enabled the company to compete in new tenders for Petrobras in Brazil. In December 2018, SBFFY settled a long-pending legal matter with the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor's Office regarding alleged improper sales practices. The company has to pay a fine of 200 million Brazilian real. SBM Offshore can potentially win up to 13 FPSO contracts in Brazil by 2021. While PBR remains the leading producer in Brazil, other major integrated companies like BP (BP), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), Chevron (CVX), ad Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are also expected to commit E&P investment in this region. The company has seven FPSOs in operation in Brazil.

Geographical Revenue Break-Up

SBM Offshore has a concentration of its business activities in Brazil and to a lesser extent Angola. In FY2018, Brazil accounted for 43% of SBM Offshore's geographic revenue share, which was a decrease compared to 46% in FY2017. Thus, the company has portfolio risks which may increase the impact of changes in local legislative and business environments, potentially affecting the company's business results.

Led by a weak offshore activity, the U.S.'s importance in the company's portfolio has also declined in the past year. The U.S. now accounts for ~5.4% of its FY2018 revenues, significantly lower than in the previous year (12%). On the other hand, it significantly increased its share in Norway and Guyana from FY2017 to FY2018.

Backlog

SBFFY's backlog at the end of December 2018 decreased by 12% compared to FY2017 to a total of $14.8 billion. This decrease is primarily attributed to the Lease and Operate segment and the backlog related to FPSO Liza Destiny. Several new orders in the Turnkey segment, amounting to $0.4 billion, partially mitigated the loss in the company's backlog.

In this context, investors may note that in July 2018 SBFFY engaged in discussion with the client for a potential accelerated transfer of ownership FPSO Liza Destiny. The talks can lead to a transfer of the FPSO ownership and operation after a period of up to two years after startup. The shortened Lease and Operate duration of the FPSO led to the backlog reduction.

According to the company's estimates, the Lease and Operate average portfolio duration is ~10.3 years. While some of the company's started as far back as in 2007 (in Malaysia), at least three began in 2016. Six of the projects have their initial leasing period ending between 2022 and 2023. However, many of the projects have a contractual extension period that can stretch their original lease period by two years (e.g. Baleia Azul field in Brazil) to nine years (e.g. Liza in Guyana). Approximately, 63% of the Lease and Operate segment backlog represents operating cash flow translation opportunities. The management also expects that after a decrease in FY2019, the backlog will improve in 2020. The Lease and Operate segment will account for the majority of the projected backlog.

What Are Its Recent Strengths And Weaknesses?

In FY2018, the company's revenues increased by 20% compared to FY2017. While the Turnkey segment saw considerable improvement in FY2018, it was partially offset by lower Lease and Operate segment revenues. The Turnkey segment witnessed a 32% increase in revenues, while the Lease and Operate segment revenues declined by 16% during this period. In 2018, FPSO Turritella left the company's fleet for planned maintenance, which caused revenues to fall. The Lease and Operate segment is SBM Offshore's primary operation, accounting for 76% of its FY2018 revenues. Investors may also note that the Turnkey segment growth was more pronounced (64% up) in 2H 2018 compared to 1H 2018, while the Lease and Operate segment was more resilient (2% down) during the second half of 2018.

EBITDA, on the other hand, decreased by 4.7% in FY2018 over the previous year. The Lease & Operate segment shed EBITDA by 17% in FY2018, once again resulting from the adverse effects of FPSO Turritella discontinuing operations in 2018. EBITDA generated in the Turnkey segment improved considerably in FY2018 (152% up) due primarily to increased activity levels in the upstream sector and savings in from overhead cost reductions.

Outlook

In 2019, a substantial part of SBFFY's growth will be tied to the FPSO market improvement. While not the entire offshore industry is expected to grow, we can expect multiple awards being generated in the large-size FPSOs market. In FY2019, the company's management expects revenues (based on Directional method) to increase 17% compared to the prior year. The directional reporting represents a proforma accounting policy, which assumes all vessel investees are proportionally consolidated and all lease contracts are classified as operating leases.

While revenues from the Lease and Operate segment are expected to remain unchanged, the Turnkey segment is expected to carry on the strong performance it recorded in the second half of 2019 and grow by 72% in FY2019. Despite the rise in revenues, the company's EBITDA can decline significantly in FY2019.

Litigation Concerns

On March 29, The Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (or AFM), which is the Netherlands authority for the financial markets, questioned SBFFY's disclosure on an internal investigation into alleged improper sales practices before 2012. The AFM alleged that the company violated the provision of Netherland's financial acts, and imposed a EUR 2 million fine. The matter is still pending.

Dividend And Repurchase

SBFFY will pay an annual dividend of $0.37 per share in April 2019, which would be a 50% increase compared to FY2017. The quarterly dividend equates to forward dividend yield of 1.97%.

Also, in February, the company announced plans to repurchase $200 million worth of shares. The program is due to be completed in 2019.

Strong Cash Flows

In FY2018, SBM Offshore's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was ~$1.65 billion, which was a 72% increase compared to FY2017. The cash flow improvement reflects higher revenues and steady growth in the receipts from customers. Its capex has not been significant in the past two years.

The disposal of FPSO Turritella has resulted in a 17% reduction in the company's net debt in the past year. Per its FY2018 annual report, the company has $508 million of debt repayment at the end of 2019. Between the next two and five years, it has $1.56 billion repayment obligation.

The company's revolving credit facility can be extended to $1.25 billion. Given its robust cash flow from operations and liquidity, the company will have no difficulty in meeting financial obligations, capex, repurchases, and dividend in the short-to-medium term.

However, investors should note that the company's debt-to-equity ratio (or leverage) of 1.8x is higher than its peers' average of 0.57x. Its peers include John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), Saipem S.p.A. (OTCPK:SAPMY), and TechnipFMC (FTI).

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

SBM Offshore is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.5x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.2x. From FY2013 to FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.2x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

SBM Offshore's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the peers' average multiple compression because the company's EBITDA is expected to improve less sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (WDGJF, FTI, and SAPMY) average of 7.7x. I have used estimates from Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

What's The Take On SBFFY?

The settlement of the legal issues with the Brazilian authority in December 2018 is likely to allow SBFFY to benefit from new FPSO awards in that region. With half of its FPSO assets invested in Brazil, the company's exposure to that region has been significant. Following the closure of the case, SBFFY has once again increased exposure there in the past year. Exxon Mobil's FPSO Liza 2 FEED project has been a growth catalyst for the company.

The cause of concern for the SBM Offshore has been the falling backlog in the Lease and Operate segment. While backlog may continue to fall in 2019, it is likely to improve in 2020. The company's operating margin, however, is unlikely to proliferate because pricing in the long-cycle business takes long to re-adjust.

SBFFY has strong cash flows and liquidity, which comfortably covers its debt repayments and capex needs. Given its healthy dividend yield and a recently initiated repurchase program, SBFFY is likely to produce sound returns in the medium-to-long term. However, the stock can be relatively over-valued at the current level. Given its steady fundamental, I suggest buying it in the dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.