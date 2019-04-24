Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) CEO Mitch Butier on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2019 1:00 PM ET

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Cindy Guenther, Avery Dennison's Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance.

Cindy Guenther

Thank you, Tina. Today we'll discuss our preliminary unaudited first quarter results. Please note that throughout today's discussion, we'll be making references to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures that we use are defined, qualified and reconciled with GAAP on schedules, A-4 to A-7 of the financial statements accompanying today's earnings release and the Appendix of our supplemental presentation materials.

We remind you that we'll make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views and estimates about our future performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are made subject to the safe harbor statement included in today's earnings release.

On the call today are Mitch Butier, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Lovins, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Mitch.

Mitch Butier

Thanks, Cindy, and good day everyone. We delivered adjusted EPS in line with our expectations for the first quarter, a roughly 10% increase over prior year on a constant currency basis, despite organic revenue coming in a bit lower than usual, as continued strong performance in RBIS was partially offset by soft volume in our two materials businesses.

Label and Graphic Materials posted roughly 1.5% organic growth for the quarter, driven by pricing. Volumes were down as growth in our high value categories was offset by declines in our base businesses as we ceded some share in lower margin, less differentiated categories due to our disciplined approach to raising prices to offset inflation. We expect to win much of this business back over the course of a few quarters.

As for underlying market trends for Label Materials, conditions appear to have been relatively soft over the past couple of quarters not only in Europe and China, as we've discussed previously, but in North America as well. We expect our organic growth rate to improve as we move through the year, driven by gradual focused share gain as well as a modest improvement in underlying market demand.

Despite the soft top-line, productivity efforts supported a healthy operating margin for LGM in the quarter, particularly in light of transition costs associated with the European restructuring. We expect LGM's operating margin to improve through the course of the year, driven largely by benefits from the completion of this project in Europe.

Retail Branding and Information Solutions, once again, deliver both strong top-line growth and significant margin expansion. The base business grew by roughly 3% on an organic basis, while enterprise wide RFID, once again, grew by more than 20%. As you know, apparel represents the vast majority of RFID sales and was again the key driver of most of our growth here in the quarter.

And our pipeline continued to expand, already up roughly 15% from the beginning of this year, with engagements in categories outside of apparel principally, food, beauty and aviation leading the way. Given the strength of our position, strategies and team, we are confident in our ability to achieve our long-term target for RFID solutions; that is 15% to 20% plus growth.

We continue to increase our level of investment to support this growth as we build out our Intelligent Labels platform to enable a future where every item can have a digital twin and digital life.

In Industrial and Healthcare Materials, sales declined modestly on an organic basis, driven by the decline in global automobile production, which more than offset solid growth in other industrial categories as well as strong growth in medical. And, as for margins, we made good progress in the quarter toward achieving our target for this business.

In short, another solid quarter, and we are reaffirming our earnings guidance for the year. While the year is starting off more challenging, we are prepared for it. Our relentless focus on productivity continues to enable us to increase our pace of investment in high value segments, increase our competitiveness, and grow profitably in our base businesses, while importantly, continuing to expand operating margin, which we were able to do again in the first quarter and expect to deliver for the full year.

We remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term objectives and we will continue to seek opportunities to leverage our positions of strength commercially, operationally, and financially, and lean forward even as others may pull back.

Now I'll turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Lovins

Thanks, Mitch, and hello everyone. We delivered a solid start to the year with adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, in line with our expectations. As expected, pension settlement charges, almost entirely non-cash, drove a loss in reported income. Reported earnings per share was a negative $1.74, including a $3.13 per share hit from the pension settlement charges, net of tax.

We grew sales by 2.4% on an organic basis, as currency translation reduced reported sales growth by 4.4 points in the quarter. And adjusted operating margin increased by 30 basis points to 10.9%. And we realized $5 million of net restructuring savings in the quarter. And note that we are still incurring transition costs associated with the European restructuring with savings ramping up in the second half of the year.

Turning now to cash generation and allocation, we generated $7 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which was up roughly $27 million compared to the prior year, and recall that free cash flow in the first quarter is typically negative, driven primarily by the timing of employee incentive and customer rebate payments.

In the first quarter, we effectively settled the liabilities associated with the termination of our US pension plan. The cash cost to complete this transaction was significantly better than expected, reflecting competitive market conditions for the purchase of annuities. As we've discussed, we've increased our pace of fixed capital and IT-related spending for a couple of year period, with gross capital spending expected to be up by about $25 million this year compared to last year, to support our organic growth and margin expansion plans.

We do expect capital spending to then moderate over the next few years, consistent with our long-term capital allocation strategy. And we continue to return cash to shareholders as we repurchased roughly 0.9 million shares at an aggregate cost of $89 million and paid $44 million in dividends in the quarter.

Our balance sheet remained strong. Our current leverage position gives us ample capacity to continue executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy, including investing in organic growth and acquisitions, while continuing to return cash to shareholders. We are well positioned to take advantage of any dislocations in the market should they occur over the next few years.

So turning to the segment results for the quarter, Label and Graphic Material sales increased by 1.4% on an organic basis, driven by prior year pricing actions, as the volume mix declined modestly. LGM's high value segments continued to outpace growth of the base business, led by specialty and durable categories which were collectively up high-single digits on an organic basis.

Breaking down LGM's organic growth in the quarter by region, North America was up low-single digits while Western Europe was roughly flat. Emerging markets also grew modestly as strength in South Asia and Latin America was largely offset by organic sales declines in China and Eastern Europe.

Operating margin for the segment was down 50 basis points on an adjusted basis to 12.5%, due to the margin impact of raising prices to offset raw material inflation combined with transition costs associated with the European restructuring. Ongoing productivity initiatives, including material reengineering offset the impacts of lower volume and higher employee-related costs.

At this point, we've covered the cumulative effects of the roughly 18 months of raw material cost inflation that we've experienced through a combination of both pricing actions and material reengineering. Globally, raw material costs were down modestly on a sequential basis in the first quarter and our outlook assumes relative stability through the balance of the year.

Shifting now to Retail Branding and Information Solutions; RBS delivered another quarter of strong topline growth, up 7% on an organic basis, driven by both RFID and the base business. Total RFID sales were up by more than 20% for the quarter. The vast majority of which benefited the RBIS segment, with faster growth among European brands and retailers. Adjusted operating margin for this segment expanded by 220 basis points to 12.4%, as increased volume and lower currency related costs more than offset higher employee-related costs in the quarter.

Turning to the Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment, sales declined by 1% on an organic basis, driven by the decline in global auto production as automotive applications globally represent about a third of IHM's total sales. Outside of automotive, Industrial categories were up mid-single-digits on an organic basis.

And Healthcare categories grew at a low-single-digit pace with mid-teens growth in medical applications. And we made good progress on the margin front in IHM. Adjusted operating margin increased by 200 basis points to 9.5%, driven by productivity improvements.

Focusing now on our outlook for 2019, we have maintained our guidance for adjusted earnings per share to be between $6.45 and $6.70. We have trimmed our outlook for organic sales growth to roughly 3.5% in light of the softer start to the year. With the midpoint of our EPS guidance range assuming that organic growth for LGM comes in below the long end of its long-term target range, while we continue to expect that RBS will come in above the high end of its long-term range, reflecting continued strength in RFID.

We've outlined some of the other key contributing factors to this guidance on Slide 9 of our supplemental presentation materials. In particular and just focusing on the changes from our assumptions in January, at recent exchange rates, currency translation represents a roughly 2.5 point headwind to reported sales growth for the year, with a pre-tax operating income hit of $27 million. This is up modestly from the $25 million we anticipated previously.

We estimate incremental pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition costs, will contribute about $40 million to $45 million, up from our January estimate of $35 million, as we have now completed planning that was still in process at the start of the year. Due to the timing of these actions and related transition cost, roughly 70% of the full year net savings from restructuring will be realized in the back half of the year.

And as I mentioned, total pre-tax charges associated with the settlement of pension liabilities came down to roughly $450 million, with an after-tax EPS hit of roughly $3.15, almost entirely in the first quarter.

In summary, we delivered another solid quarter and remain confident on our ability to deliver on our long-term goals to achieve GDP plus growth and top quartile return on capital.

And we'll now open up the call for your questions.

Anthony Pettinari

I'm wondering if it's possible to say how LGM volumes kind of trended through the three months of the quarter and maybe what the exit rate looked like and how April volumes have looked like. And I think there was a comment about; you expected modest improvement in underlying demand I think in 2Q. What's driving that specifically around Europe or China?

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Anthony Pettinari

Anthony Pettinari

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

And so that's what we did and we saw some of the share loss and it's pretty consistent with what we saw actually in the last wave of inflation a number of years ago. So we just work through by showing continued differentiated service and quality, and through that we can regain the share over time.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Edlain Rodriguez with UBS Securities. Please go ahead.

Edlain Rodriguez

Kind of like a related question, so you had expected Q1 to be soft volume-wise. So, what really changed from the end of January when you had -- when we reported earnings between now for the reduction in volume outlook that 3.5% versus 4%, like what really changed in between?

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Edlain Rodriguez

Edlain Rodriguez

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Thank you. Our next question comes from Scott Gaffner of Barclays Capital. Please go ahead.

Scott Gaffner

Thanks, good morning, Mitch. Good morning, Greg. Just want to continue on LGM for a second, Mitch, if I heard you right, you said you thought there'd be some modest end market improvement at the end of the year, but I'm just trying to understand that, because it sounded like more of the weakness in Europe and China was a little bit more macro related and so I'm just trying to figure out what's driving that commentary?

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Scott Gaffner

Scott Gaffner

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Staphos with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, please go ahead.

George Staphos

Thanks for the details. My first two questions, first of all, Mitch, can you talk a bit about how you anticipate improving your market share while also maintaining margin? You mentioned the normal strength and tactics that you pursue and in the long-term those actually do lead to margin improvement, as we've seen over the years. But one way you can gain market share back is by becoming more and you had said it, competitive which could initially lead to some lower margin. So, if you could have us get a little bit more of a glimpse in terms of how you plan to attack both of those goals, and then, I had a follow-on?

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

So it's really just a broad strategy of engagement with the marketplace. We are starting to see a little bit of material deflation, so if we -- if that does actually materialize, that would be something that we wouldn't be looking to hold on to in this environment necessarily, obviously different customer or customer depending where the margins and product -- product and customer margins are, but that's how we'll look at it. It's basically managing the volume, price and mix dynamics customer by customer product-by-product exactly.

We've been talking about for the last few years, which has been a key driver for enhancing our growth rate as well as improving our margins. We'll be executing that strategy going forward.

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

George Staphos

George Staphos

And then on the restructuring, is the additional savings a function of reacting to the market and it being a bit more challenging. You made it seem like it was just more savings that you found through your planning process? So thank you for your thoughts on those two points.

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

This is a key strategy for us around driving productivity relentlessly and we've got a number of ideas and so it's really around the acceleration of those. It's not, I would say, in response to the current environment, it's more of an acceleration to ensure we are competitive and can grow profitably in the base, and continue to invest in the high value segments, to be able to drive the outsized growth both there as well as in the emerging markets.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ghansham Panjabi of Baird. Please go ahead.

Ghansham Panjabi

I guess, Mitch, on Slide 5 where you kind of break out the organic sales change on a quarterly basis, just looking at last year, clearly 2Q was sort of the high watermark for organic sales, but very, very tough comp, to a lesser extent in 3Q as well. Should we expect the cadence for this year to kind of mirror the inverse of that, just based on what you're seeing on the macro or -- because presumably pricing would also sort of phase down just the comps and also what you're seeing on raw material costs as well?

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Ghansham Panjabi

Yes.

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Ghansham Panjabi

Ghansham Panjabi

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

But that's how you should think about it, is that we see great amount of traction and progress for growth in the coming years around apparel and we're looking to build the next waves beyond that. And as far as specifically the revenue growth, we've said that our target is 15% to 20% plus over the long term. We deliver more than 20% last year and again in Q1 and our target is to deliver the 20% plus this year as well, for the full year.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Adam Josephson of KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Adam Josephson

Mitch or Greg, just question on raw materials, I think you both mentioned they were down I think modestly sequentially in 1Q. And I think Greg you said you're assuming relative stability thereafter. We follow the global paper markets, there has been quite a bit of weakness in paper prices globally year-to-date and chemicals, to a lesser extent. Can you just help us with what you saw in 1Q sequentially and why you're perhaps not assuming more sequential deflation later in the year, given what's happening to paper prices?

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Thank you. Our next question comes from John P. McNulty of BMO. Please go ahead.

John McNulty

With regard to the share loss or share shifts away, where there any regional specifics on that, that you can give us or was it broad-based?

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

In North America and Asia, we're comping a little bit -- some higher share that we had in early last year. Again, share points tend to move around a little bit when you go through this period of change, but we saw relatively broad based and some of this is based on hypothesis because we don't have all the firm market data yet for Q1.

John McNulty

John McNulty

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Zekauskas of JPMorgan Securities, please go ahead.

Jeff Zekauskas

Thanks very much. Your LTM volumes were down a little bit in the first quarter and you do have a difficult comparison in the second quarter, maybe your volumes last year grew 6%. So my guess is, you're probably going to be flat or down in volumes, again, in the second quarter. And you have a reasonable tough comparison in the third quarter. So it looks like volume growth in label and graphic materials will be maybe down a little bit or flat or up a tiny bit in 2019. What makes this year so different than previous years, when you were growing 4% or 5% in volume terms?

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

And you're right, Q2 is not an easy comp by any stretch. I was -- my comment earlier responding to Ghansham's question is that we're somewhat comping a little bit easier comps from the previous year. But it's definitely, I would say, more normalized last year and our growth rate in LGM specifically you'd expect to ramp beginning from where we were in Q1 of 2019.

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Jeff Zekauskas

Jeff Zekauskas

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Cindy Guenther

Cindy Guenther

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Chris Kapsch of Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Kapsch

Yes. So a question, sort of follow up to some of the commentary, but just in terms of the where you saw the business when you provided guidance at the end of January relative to the way the first quarter has developed. Is there a region that is -- and this is focused on LGM, but a region that where weakness is more pronounced than other areas, relative to prior expectations?

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

But even, when you break it down further, we have thousands of customers. There is lots of different product segments. So when you breakdown down Europe, it's -- Northern Europe is very different from Southern Europe and so forth, and so we look at it at a micro level to work through the strategy. But at a high level, broad based we're going to be deploying, broadly the same strategy globally.

Thank you. We now have a follow-up question from George Staphos, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, please go ahead.

George Staphos

Hi, thanks for taking the follow-ons. Mitch, to the extent that you can comment; Greg, to the extent you can comment, the incremental restructuring savings, were they -- are they sourced from different buckets, the proverbial term or they -- how would you have us think about this additional amount relative to what was planned for this year. That's question number one.

And then, same area in terms of margin, when we look at IHM, the margin expansion was better than our model, it's neither here nor there. But was the margin expansion that you saw in the quarter ahead of your expectations? Was it in line and what in particular has been two or three tactics that has been helping you in that segment in terms of recovering profitability? Thank you.

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

In IHM, as you said, we feel good about the margin trajectory we had in the first quarter, we continue to target 10% margin for the full year this year and it's a combination of things helping us deliver that. I think we talked about before. Maybe that's we're following tactics we used in RBIS a few years ago, around simplifying organization structure, moving decision-making closer to our customers in the regions where we have that contract with the customer, improving our speed, improving our efficiency from that perspective and improving our cost.

So we're focused on that in addition to some of the segmentation initiatives, looking at pricing and complexity reduction where necessary, so really a combination of factors helping us -- giving us confidence in our ability to grow the IHM margins as we move through the year.

George Staphos

George Staphos

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Mitch Butier

Indeed.

Operator

Thank you. Mr. Butier, there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to you for any closing remarks.

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Okay. Well, thank you everybody for joining the call. Again, another solid quarter, a quarter of -- despite the some soft top line in the materials business, I think we've demonstrated the resiliency of the business and our ability to deliver on our commitments and we are committed to delivering our long-term objectives and confident in our ability to do so, given our exposure to high value segments and ability to drive outsized growth there as well as the emerging market exposure and to continue to deliver top quartile returns. Thank you very much.

