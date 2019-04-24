Technically Speaking For April 24

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 1.75%. Their policy announcement made two key observations (emphasis added).

Global economic growth has slowed by more than the Bank forecast in its January Monetary Policy Report (MPR). Ongoing uncertainty related to trade conflicts has undermined business sentiment and activity, contributing to a synchronous slowdown across many countries. In response, many central banks have signalled a slower pace of monetary policy normalization. Financial conditions and market sentiment have improved as a result, pushing up prices for oil and other commodities.

Global trade tensions are continuing to negatively impact sentiment, which is slowing growth. The ECB noted as much in their latest press conference, as did the IMF. Central banks have become more dovish, which has created more supportive financial conditions - global interest rates are lower and equity prices are higher. Hopefully, central banks have orchestrated a soft landing.

The Bank of Canada is also projecting lower domestic growth (emphasis added):

In Canada, growth during the first half of 2019 is now expected to be slower than was anticipated in January. Last year’s oil price decline and ongoing transportation constraints have curbed investment and exports in the energy sector. Investment and exports outside the energy sector, meanwhile, have been negatively affected by trade policy uncertainty and the global slowdown. Weaker-than-anticipated housing and consumption also contributed to slower growth.

Like parts of the U.S., fracking has created a new mining industry in Canada. Energy extraction has become so large that oil's price drop a few years ago sent the Canadian economy into a modest recession. This explains why the BOC talks about energy and non-energy business. Weak business sentiment in both sectors is negatively impacting domestic growth. To some extent, this ties into the first observation about weak global growth.

The Philadelphia Fed has released its leading and coincidental state-level numbers for April. Let's start with their leading numbers (emphasis added):

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has released the leading indexes for the 50 states for February 2019. The indexes are a six-month forecast of the state coincident indexes (also released by the Bank). Forty-four state coincident indexes are projected to grow over the next six months, and six are expected to decrease. For comparison purposes, the Philadelphia Fed has also developed a similar leading index for its U.S. coincident index, which is projected to grow 1.1 percent over the next six months.

Here's a map of the data:

The good news is most states are shades of green.

Today, the Philly Fed released the latest coincidental numbers (emphasis added):

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has released the coincident indexes for the 50 states for March 2019. Over the past three months, the indexes increased in 44 states, decreased in five states, and remained stable in one, for a three-month diffusion index of 78. In the past month, the indexes increased in 37 states, decreased in eight states, and remained stable in five, for a one-month diffusion index of 58. For comparison purposes, the Philadelphia Fed has also developed a similar coincident index for the entire United States. The Philadelphia Fed’s U.S. index increased 0.7 percent over the past three months and 0.2 percent in March.

Here's a map of the data:

Once again, most states are green, which bodes well for current growth.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: The performance is decidedly mixed. The transports led the market higher, which could be a good thing. But the long-end and belly of the Treasury market also rallied, which indicates the IYT's move higher was probably company-specific (think Boeing). Small and mid-caps were up, but marginally so. The QQQ was the worst performer, off 0.33. The sector performance was decidedly defensive, with real estate, utilities, and staples, taking the 1, 2, and 3 spots.

We still have a very confused market, as shown in the two-week charts.

The transports are in a solid uptrend. This should be bullish news that pulls the markets higher.

And then we have the QQQ, which is also in a solid uptrend.

But small-caps are weak. They spend most of last week down. And, despite a solid rally, are stuck near two-week highs.

Micro-caps are still below two-week highs.

In a solid bull run, all the indexes move in-sync with each other. But that's not happening now, which continues to be a huge problem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.