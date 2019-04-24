Fibrocell's Latest Partnership Provides A Leg Up For Gene Therapy Products

Fibrocell Science (FCSC) was able to establish a partnership with privately held Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals. This partnership will help Fibrocell to advance its gene therapy product FCX-007 to treat patients with a rare life-threatening disease known as recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). Both companies get something good out of the partnership and it will finally allow patients with RDEB to have a treatment option that they could greatly benefit from. The gene therapy is ready to enter a phase 3 study in Q2 of 2019, which means that Fibrocell is one step closer to potentially obtaining FDA approval for FCX-007.

License Deal For Cash And Advancement

This license deal between Fibrocell Science and Castle Creek is a very good one. For starters, Fibrocell receives some help in advancing this product through the pipeline with funding. With this deal being established, it is set to receive an upfront payment of $7.5 million. Then, further payments will only come based on achieving certain milestones. One such milestone is receiving $2.5 million for the first patient enrolled in the phase 3 study. Then, another $30 million is possible once FCX-007 is approved by the FDA. That's not all, there are plenty of other ways for Fibrocell to profit off of its gene therapy product. For instance, it is eligible to receive 30% of the gross profits for product sales. Then, it is also eligible for sales-based milestones. In other words, at each point, it reaches a certain number of cumulative sales, Fibrocell will earn milestone payments. The most notable item is if FXC-007 is approved by the FDA. Not only does it allow the gene therapy to be marketed, but also the biotech becomes eligible to receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher. This voucher is highly important to many pharmaceutical companies. That's because it can be used to gain priority review for any type of drug in their pipelines. That means Fibrocell can save it for another approval of its own or if it could sell it to another pharmaceutical company. The range for the cost for such a voucher goes anywhere from $80 million to $130 million. The price for one of these vouchers has fallen since many years ago with some selling for as much as $240 million. Still, if FXC-007 is approved, it could choose to sell its voucher and still get a nice amount of upfront cash. That option is solid; however, it is only contingent upon receiving approval of its gene therapy product first.

Advancement Towards phase 3

The phase 3 study is expected to begin soon in the current quarter, the second quarter of 2019. The good news is that Fibrocell has already met with the FDA in a type B meeting. This meeting was established to set up the necessary guidelines for a phase 3 study. The phase 3 study will be known as DEFI-RDEB and it will only recruit between 15 and 20 patients. In addition, it will be done as an open-label study. The advantage of an open-label study means investigators can observe the efficacy of FXC-007 as the trial is being completed. In terms of the low amount of patients, it could potentially speed up the process of completion for the phase 3 study. RDEB is a rare genetic disease characterized by multiple lesions of blisters on the skin. One thing to note is that it is the most severe type of epidermolysis bullosa. That's because this type can lead to blisters that affect vision loss and other major medical problems. These patients are even at risk of developing a cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma. The worst part of all is that there is no FDA approved treatment for this disease. Patients can only hope to manage the disease by attempting to only manage the symptoms. The COL71A gene is responsible for causing this disease. How does FCX-007 help in regards to RDEB? Quite simply, FCX-007 is responsible for encoding the gene known as type VII collagen (COL7). With this gene being added, it is expected that it could improve collagen production and potentially reduce the number of blisters observed on patients. The development of FCX-007 for RDEB in terms of the phase 3 study is only one part of the entire equation. That's because both Fibrocell and Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals have a plan to combine both of their products. That's right, Castle Creek is developing a topical drug for Epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS) known as CCP-020. The goal is to eventually develop a study combining gene therapy FCX-007 together with CCP-020. It's quite possible that a combination regimen could help these patients even further.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Fibrocell Science has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $14.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The biotech believes that this cash will be able to fund its operations into Q3 of 2020. Even though Fibrocell is entitled to an upfront payment of $7.5 million and $2.5 million for the first patient enrolled in the upcoming phase 3 noted above, the study is going to cost a lot of money. At least, the company has a sufficient cash for now after the deal with Castle Creek. The only way to avoid another cash raise in the future is if there is another partnership with a pharmaceutical company with another one of Fibrocell's gene therapy products.

Risks

A big risk is the phase 3 study itself. There is no guarantee that it will end up yielding positive results. In that case, Fibrocell could be a setback many years for the FCX-007 product. I still believe that the company will continue to make strides with its other gene therapy programs. These programs include moderate to severe localized scleroderma, along with arthritis and other related conditions. It's important to note that an investment here is quite risky. That's because the stock trades at $2.32 per share. That means it is near penny stock status and any negative news event could take it down to $1 per share or lower instantly. The stock has moderate liquidity, in that it trades on average about 965,000 shares. In addition, the stock is susceptible to price movement in either direction due to the low amount of outstanding shares. Fibrocell Science has 9,758,000 shares outstanding. That's another risk to be concerned about.

Conclusion

The partnership established by Fibrocell Sciences is good news in that it will help in terms of both paying for trials and speeding up the process of getting FCX-007 to market. There is a downside in terms of the FCX-007 gene therapy product. The downside for this program is that there was an agreement that Fibrocell had made earlier with Intrexon (XON). This was an Exclusive Channel collaboration (ECC) that both companies entered into back in 2012. That means that Fibrocell must pay Intrexon 50% of all upfront payments, milestone payments, and profit share payments as well associated with FCX-007. That's the bad news, but the good news is that Fibrocell got the chance to use Intrexon's technology to enhance the FCX-007 gene therapy product. I don't believe that Fibrocell would have come this far without the initial help for tech use from Intrexon. I view the partnership with Castle Creek as a big help in getting the other gene therapy programs advanced to later stages.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.