eBay: The Biggest Lemon In The Tech Sector

This year's impressive market rally has taken many stocks to underserved highs, and chief among them is onetime Silicon Valley wonder eBay (EBAY). The internet auction pioneer just posted Q1 results, and in the spirit of "no bad news is good news," investors sent shares of eBay up 5% to YTD highs near $40:

Data by YCharts

What's holding eBay stock afloat?

I find investors' enthusiasm on this decaying name quite confusing. eBay and its management team have a gift of making their no-growth situation appear attractive to investors, even as all of eBay's core metrics appear to be in decline. This quarter, investors are particularly excited about eBay's Q2 guidance, which beat Wall Street's more dour expectations:

Figure 1. eBay Q2 guidance update Source: eBay Q1 earnings deck

Revenue of $2.64-$2.69 billion (+1% y/y growth at the midpoint) came in higher than analysts' consensus of $2.65 billion. But since when is zero growth something to celebrate? Recall that in FY18, eBay had clocked in 8% y/y revenue growth - not altogether impressive, but at least in the high single digits. Expectations for eBay have sunk so low that even meager 1% growth is enough to lift this dead stock.

Note that last quarter, investors had bemoaned eBay's initial full-year FY19 revenue guidance at $10.7-$10.9 billion (and back then, the share price had been ~15% lower). Today, eBay's full-year revenue range is only about 1% higher - hardly enough to proclaim a recovery in fundamentals for this company.

Investors may also be feeling hopeful about eBay in the wake of an early March announcement that the company was exploring "strategic alternatives" in an effort to boost shareholder value, particularly by exploring a sale of subsidiaries like StubHub and eBay Classifieds. Though divestitures would help eBay either cull down its significant ~$9 billion debt load or fund a special dividend to investors, hewing off these tertiary platforms would weaken eBay's revenues even further. Note also that take rates (what eBay earns from a transaction) on StubHub are substantially higher in the low 20s compared to core Marketplace take rates, which hover in the ~8-9% range.

All in all, investors aren't judging eBay harshly enough for the poor performance it has shown each successive quarter. In my view, there are few catalysts to get eBay back on track, and the company's current ~15x forward P/E ratio (based on the above EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.70) appears rich when accounting for the fact that eBay's growth has essentially flattened out to nothing. Sure, EPS and cash flow growth count for something, but there's only so much that eBay can do to improve profitability through cost reductions - unless GMV growth is re-stimulated, eBay will eventually succumb to competitive pressure from far more popular e-commerce giants.

GMV story continues to sour

Each and every quarter, I ask myself - am I the only investor who notices eBay's continued GMV decline? In my view, the souring of eBay's core GMV and user metrics tell the entire story. And if you thought last quarter was bad, this quarter is far worse:

Figure 2. eBay GMV trends Source: eBay Q1 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, total GMV dipped into the negatives for the first time in several quarters, declaring three points on a constant-currency basis relative to +2% y/y growth in Q4. Underneath the hood, we can see that both U.S. and international markets contributed to the problem, with the domestic decline seen last quarter widening significantly to -6% y/y.

Here's how Devin Wenig, eBays CEO, justified the GMV performance on the Q1 earnings call:

As we mentioned last quarter, we entered the year with the intention to reduce low ROI marketing spend while maintaining the focus on driving positive buyer growth with new product experiences and targeted marketing. In Q1, that's exactly what we did. We removed a significant amount of promotional spend that tended to subsidize higher priced items at low ROI. The impact of this change was lower GMV, driven by lower average price but steady sold item growth. In addition, we saw an impact to our business from the adoption of internet sales tax in the U.S., as well as value-added tax in international markets. A number of jurisdictions have enacted legislation requiring marketplace collection of tax. Without a small business exemption, this trend will increasingly impact small domestic sellers, making it harder for them to compete in an increasingly global and large merchant dominated world. On our platform in Q1, we saw approximately one point of impact on U.S. GMV and less than a point internationally. This will be a headwind until we lap a fully rolled out internet tax landscape. However, it's worth noting that the global tax environment remains fluid and it will evolve."

There are a few points to address in the statement above. Wenig mentioned "steady sold item growth", whereas the number of sold items was flat as it has been for the past four quarters. Essentially the decline in sold item ASPs was the driving contributor behind the decline in GMV. Second, Wenig also mentioned "positive buyer growth" - but in reality, buyers were also approximately flat:

Figure 3. eBay active buyer trends Source: eBay Q1 earnings deck

eBay has a funny way of playing with the scaling of its charts to make the trends appear better than they are, but the 180 million TTM active buyers that eBay is reporting is essentially flat to Q4's active buyer count of 179 million.

The flat performance in GMV/buyers had a tangible effect on revenue growth as well. Q1 revenues of $2.643 billion (+2% y/y) beat Wall Street's expectations of $2.58 billion, but decelerated sharply relative to 6% y/y growth in the prior quarter:

Figure 4. eBay revenue growth Source: eBay Q1 earnings deck

The only reason eBay was able to show two points of revenue growth despite flat GMV growth was a 60bps swing in take rates to 9.3%, versus 8.6% in the year-ago quarter. However, upticks in take rates are not a sustainable source of revenue growth - eBay has already been assaulted numerous times by sellers for exorbitant fees, so the company can't continue to milk more out of its flat transaction base indefinitely. GMV growth is the key, yet eBay seems incapable of reversing the declining GMV trend.

How should investors react?

Seeing as eBay's stock has already jumped >30% in the year-to-date despite little fundamental progress, investors should lock in their gains and invest elsewhere. eBay will be one of the hardest-hit stocks if the market turns south, as one of the few large-cap companies in the technology sector that is experiencing step year-over-year revenue/GMV deceleration and decline. Avoid this lemon before its miraculous YTD gains sour too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.