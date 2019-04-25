Snap: User Counts Still At Risk

On the negative side, however, the company still shed DAUs on a year-over-year basis, leading us to believe that its user base is already quite saturated.

At first glance, it seems that for Snap (SNAP), the worst is over. The onetime social media darling has just posted Q1 results that investors initially cheered. After a rocky 2018 that saw a ballooning of Snap's losses, an exodus of top executives, and a risky re-design of the user interface that was poorly received, Snap seems to be on firmer footing now with a stabilization in the user base and a thinning of losses. But is it enough to merit the stock's huge gains since January?

Data by YCharts

As seen in the chart above, Snap's stock has more than doubled since the beginning of the year, and at its current share price in the mid-$11 range, the company has reclaimed a market cap of $15.0 billion. That's still significantly below the $31 billion valuation at which Snap went public, and even below the $18 billion that Snap was worth in its last round of private funding.

Traditional valuation metrics are less illuminating for a rapid-growth, high-losses stock like Snap, but after netting off the company's $1.21 billion in cash, the company has an enterprise value of $13.8 billion. Against Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion (per Yahoo Finance) for the current fiscal year, Snap trades at approximately ~9x EV/FY19 revenues. As seen in the chart below, that's significantly below the mid-teens multiple at which Snap was trading last year:

Data by YCharts

Despite a more reasonable valuation, do investors have any fundamental reasons to continue backing Snap? In my view, there are now many puts and takes on this company especially coming out of its mixed first-quarter print, which we'll discuss in further detail in this article. Overall, however, I think Snap's weak user growth and saturation problem outweighs its impressive revenue and FCF results. It's difficult to justify a ~2x rally in the stock this year when Snap's DAU count has stalled. Investors would be wise to stay on the sidelines until Snap can show initiatives or progress toward reclaiming user growth.

The good news: losses are much thinner, and revenue growth beats thanks to Discover

Make no mistake - even Snap bears can point to a lot of positive notes coming out of Snap's first quarter. Here's a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Snap 1Q19 results Source: Snap Q1 earnings release

Revenues grew 39% y/y this quarter to $320.4 million, far surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $306.2 million (+33% y/y) by a huge six-point margin. Note also that revenue growth accelerated three points relative to 36% y/y growth in Q4, whereas Wall Street had expected a three-point deceleration.

One of the biggest drivers behind Snap's revenue growth is a successful rollout of Discover, which is where Snap users can watch branded content (and Snap, of course, receives advertising dollars). Here's what Evan Spiegel, Snap's co-founder and CEO, had to say on Discover's progress on the Q1 earnings call:

Following the expansion of our Discover platform with last year's redesign, we have been focused on broadening our content offerings and growing engagement. We now offer more than 450 premium content channels worldwide. We doubled the number of non-U.S. partners we work with in the past six months and launched over 50 new Shows and Publisher Stories in international markets in Q1 alone. After seeing incredible engagement with Snap Originals, we will be launching 10 new original shows, while also renewing some of last season's hit shows. The number of people watching Discover and their time spent watching content continue to grow as Discover becomes part of their daily routine."

Alongside stronger revenue growth, Snap managed to pare down its expenses as well. On a pro forma basis, the company noted that operating expenses declined -4% y/y, driven by reductions in both R&D (product) and sales personnel costs. As a result of these cost-down efforts as well as the outperformance in revenues, Snap managed to dramatically reduce its cash burn to "just" -$78 million, versus a massive FCF loss of -$268 million in 1Q18:Figure 2. Snap FCF Source: Snap Q1 earnings deck

When Snap was burning cash at a quarterly rate of ~$250 million, investors were scared that the company would have to raise a dilutive secondary offering on an already-weak share price. Now, with north of $1.2 billion of cash on the balance sheet and an FCF run rate of under -$100 million, Snap's liquidity seems secure, at least in the near term.

The bad news: user growth still meager, and revenue growth is driven primarily by an increase in ad impressions

That's where the good news ends, however. In my view, Snap's user trends are still miserable, and continue to reflect an incredibly competitive landscape in which Instagram (and in particular, Instagram stories) has gained millennials' favor. A report last year noted that Instagram Stories has doubled Snap's DAU count. Note as well that parent company Facebook (FB) has also launched a virtual clone called Facebook Stories, which appears directly in the Facebook news feed.

Snap ended Q1 with 190 million DAUs, a 1 million decline (-1% y/y) versus 191 million in the year-ago quarter. This is a repeat of last quarter's trends, where Snap shed 1 million users in Q4 on a year-over-year basis as well.

Figure 3. Snap DAU trends Source: Snap Q1 earnings deck

Snap's own commentary on its install rates continue to cast doubt on the company's ability to meaningfully expand its DAU counts. In its earnings materials, the company reported that "As of March, Snapchat reaches 90% of all 13-24 year-olds and 75% of all 13-34 year-olds in the U.S." To me, that's a terrifying statistic: if Snap is already so well-entrenched in its flagship market, is there any more room for user growth?

It's true that Snap drove incredible revenue acceleration this quarter, but when we account for the fact that DAUs were more or less flat, we're less impressed. The company managed to drive revenue growth solely through growth in ad impressions. Per CFO Lara Sweet's comments on the Q1 earnings call:

In terms of our advertising business total impressions were up 155% year-over-year and 6% sequentially, while pricing was down 42% year-over-year and was down 22% sequentially. The price decrease was driven primarily by an increase in available supply."

Ad volumes have grown substantially (to the point where market pricing on ads has decreased double-digits), driving the entirety of Snap's revenue growth. I recently made a similar argument regarding Pinterest (PINS): there's only so much that a company can grow from increased ad load. At a certain point, "ad load" reaches a limit (as we've seen in the past with Facebook) and companies like Snap have to curtail ad space if they don't want to alienate users.

In essence, long-term growth hinges on Snap's ability to grow its DAU counts - but in its key markets in Europe and North America, DAUs are on the decline. A social media company like Snap needs a critical network mass in order to thrive - if the company can't quickly turn around its user counts, millennials will move on to the next platform (as it seems many have already done with Instagram stories) and leave Snap in the dust.

Key takeaways

Though Snap delivered excellent financial results on both revenue and free cash flow, as well as guiding bullishly for next quarter (revenues expected at +28-37% y/y, the midpoint of which is in-line with consensus), Snap failed to deliver on the one metric that counts: DAUs. The company's advertising-driven growth isn't sustainable over the long term, and in order for Snap stock to rally back to its post-IPO heights, it'll have to first fix its user growth issues. And with the saturation that Snap is indicating in its core U.S. market, that possibility seems even more remote. Investors would be better off staying on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.