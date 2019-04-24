A Lack Of Damage Control At Francesca's Holdings

Its interim CEO offered a few encouraging words last week, but nothing drastically different from the initial words of those who came before, those who did not last or failed.

On January 31st, embattled retailer Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) shared it was exploring strategic options. Its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter results were due last week. Obviously, those invested are on pins and needles. And, a few curious onlookers such as myself are just that - curious.

An Odd Delay

Instead, on April 18th, Francesca's reported its 10-K filing would be delayed until on or before May 3rd. In fairness, the January 31st announcement also included the resignation of Francesca's CEO. But the retailer already had an interim CEO lined up to take the helm the next day. Thus, it would not track the CEO departure caused the delay.

However, it could be argued there was a distraction from the task at hand of closing the books during March. Francesca's CFO, apparently, contemplated leaving. On April 1st, the retailer signed a retention agreement with Ms. Dilts. The agreement includes provision for a payment of $380,000 on April 1, 2020, if she remains in her role.

Then again, closing the books for a year is not a new task for Ms. Dilts. She has overseen the function since 2015. Even such a distraction should not have warranted the delay.

Rather, hopeful investors would, most likely, want to believe the executive team's attention was divided between the exploration of strategic alternatives, righting the ship and closing out 2018. Regardless of the reason, interested parties are forced to wait.

What Was Shared

Alongside the delay, Francesca's shared a few preliminary results. Unfortunately, the data shared was not decisive. Depending on one's view, bull or bear, it could be interpreted favorably.

Sales, both total and comparable store, are expected to decline 14%. Bulls will say this isn't news and is already baked into the share price. Bears will point out the projection of $119.3 million is the lowest for a fourth quarter since 2014. And yet, at that point, Francesca's had 539 stores opened compared to the 727 it had opened for 2018. Bears will also point out this is the 18th quarter of flat or declining comparable store sales in the past 24 quarters as well as the 4th largest decline. Further, the CSS decline for the four quarters in 2018 should average nearly 15%, which will likely net to a 9.3% overall sales decline for the full year. Total sales will almost inevitably fall below the production in 2015 of but 616 stores. Net sales per square foot will have dropped from a high of $632 in 2012 to less than $436 for 2018.

Despite it including the holiday season, both bulls and bears expected the retailer to report an earnings loss per share for the last quarter. Bulls will celebrate the loss is now projected to be less than expected - between ($0.01) and ($0.03) per share as compared to the retailer's previous projected range of ($0.07) and ($0.14). If Francesca's can improve on a loss of ($0.03) per share, the loss for the year should be ($0.30) per share or better when excluding the $0.29 per diluted share asset impairment charges from the third quarter and additional non-cash charges recorded in the fourth quarter. Previously, Francesca's has not reported a net loss for a year since its IPO in 2011. Thus, regardless of the ultimate figure, this is a new low for the retailer.

Finally, the retailer shared tidbits of data relative to its balance sheet. However, there is hardly enough to decisively declare anything of certainty.

Account (amounts in thousands) As of Q3 2018 As of 2/2/2019 As of 4/6/2019 Cash & Cash Equiv. $10,720 $20,100 $14,200 Accounts Receivable $17,134 Inventories $40,404 Accounts Payable $37,436 Asset-Backed Revolver Availability $34,500 $9,000 Asset-Backed Revolver Outstanding $0 $10,000 $15,000

Source: Author-created from company data

It is clear the company has more cash compared to the 2018 third quarter. But the retailer also started borrowing against its revolving credit agreement. Thus, it now has less available to borrow under its revolver.

At first glance, it could appear the $10 million borrowed under the revolver in the fourth quarter was simply added to the cash balance. However, without knowing the changes to the accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory balances, it is actually impossible to assess how cash truly flowed.

Actually, there are very troubling trends emerging involving Francesca's cash flow relative to these accounts.

Source: Author-created from company 10-Qs

From a high of over $70,000 in average inventory per store leading into the holiday season in 2015, the retailer's inventory per store at third quarter-end in 2018 declined approximately 22.5%. However, the retailer's accounts payable obligation began to increase dramatically year over year in 2017. By the third quarter of 2018, the ratio of the accounts payable liability to the inventory balance, at 93%, was almost equal. Even more disconcerting, when viewed on an average per store basis, the obligation had almost doubled despite the average inventory per store decline. Potential investors will want to pay particular attention to these numbers when the company finally reports its 2018 fourth quarter results. With debt obligations increasing, inventory and accounts payable balances should be correspondingly decreasing.

Yet, it cannot be overlooked the retailer will be struggling to cover SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter. With less sales and increased expenses, operating cash will most likely be quite thin.

Q4 2017 Actual Q4 2018 Projected Sales $138,491 $119,300 Cost of Goods Sold $77,666 $66,800 Gross Profit $60,825 $52,500 SG&A $50,463 $50,900 Operating Income $10,362 $1,600

Source: Author-created from company data for 2017, company projection for sales in 2018 Q4 and author projections for remaining categories in 2018 Q4

Francesca's interim CEO did claim the retailer expects to cut expenses through the "identification of approximately $15 million in annualized gross SG&A savings". However, alert investors will note the caveat - that there is a cost to achieving the savings, so it won't equal $15 million, at least the first year. As well, the savings are not expected to impact the fourth quarter as they did not take effect until late February 2019.

Same Old, Same Old Outlook

Bulls will point to the interim CEO's turnaround plan with hopeful anticipation.

"We are well underway with the implementation of a comprehensive turnaround plan to drive improved sales and margin performance through enhanced merchandise offerings and buying processes as well as aligning our expense structure to the current sales levels."

Bears will point out the projections aren't all that different from previous iterations when Michael Barnes took the job in 2014 and when Steve Lawrence did so in 2016.

"I believe we have taken steps in the right direction with an improved merchandise assortment, a more disciplined approach to inventory management as well as a better-controlled level of promotional activity." "We will continue to build well-curated, differentiated assortments...we're continuing our investment in e-commerce....we're putting in place rigorous disciplines to control and eliminate unnecessary costs....we are refining our real estate strategy...."

Bulls want to believe the problems have been in execution, focus, strategy. At this point, bears will, more likely, ask why the retailer even needs to exist.

The Goal

Francesca's interim CEO did hang the proverbial carrot on a stick.

"We believe these actions will return the company to positive sales, cash flow and operating income performance over the longer term."

Yet, a positive sales performance, after so many quarters of declining comparable store sales would actually mean very little.

Sales Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2018 $100.41 $113.03 $95.38 $119.30 $428.11 2019 $101.41 $114.16 $96.33 $120.49 $432.39

Source: Author-created from company data for 2018 Q1-Q3, company projection for 2018 Q4 and author projection of 1% improvement 2019

If Francesca's achieves a 1% CSS improvement each quarter of 2019, it would fulfill the "goal". Yet, its total sales would still not top the production in 2015. To get back to the 2016 level before the annual sales decline began, sales would have to average an improvement of 14% each quarter. To get back to the 2016 level while accommodating the increase in store count, sales would have to improve over 23% each quarter.

Beyond the top line, improving cash flow and operating income means either improving gross profit margin, cutting expenses, or both. Francesca's, by its own admission, already has quality issues. Thus, compromising quality to achieve better gross profit margins would seem ill-advised. Furthermore, Francesca's execution, by its own admission as well as documented by this author numerous times, has often left much to be desired. Simply cutting costs without analyzing execution and performance could further its ongoing customer service inadequacies.

Speaking of Execution

Obviously, all 700+ stores are not going to perform identically. But, if issues are found at one, it could easily represent issues at dozens of other locations. Since the interim CEO is claiming progress has been made, it is fair to retest past failures.

In past online shopping sessions, it usually only took but a few minutes to find discrepancies on Francesca's website. Recent browsing was no exception. Francesca's has always been found lacking when it comes to QA processes.

I love a clearance sale. And, Francesca's is hosting a whopper of one because of its most recent lackluster performance - an additional 60% off clearance prices. There are actually items originally priced at $68 now selling for $4. Source

The following item caught my eye. Then, I noticed it's clearly not plaid. As easily seen, it's striped - a classic example of Francesca's QA laziness. Source

Considering the concerns over Francesca's quality, I decided a trip to the local mall was in order. Unlike other trips, this time, I was greeted by a friendly salesperson. When she asked what had brought me into the store, I replied honestly and shared that I was curious how the store was faring considering its unknown fate. She was dumbstruck, completely unaware her employer was "exploring strategic alternatives". In an attempt to appear as if the employees were not being left completely in the dark, she offered that the retailer had a new CEO. I asked if she was aware he was an interim CEO and not a permanent choice. She was not.

Clearance items in the stores were being sold as buy one, get one free. I asked if she was aware the same clearance items in the store were on sale on the website for 60% off. She wasn't. I commented it was odd that Francesca's biggest issue is a lack of foot traffic and, yet, it chooses to punish those visiting stores in person. I showed her how two pair of boots in the store at buy one, get one free would cost $39.98 but if purchased online would cost but $16. No, that is not a typo. The exact same pair of boots is marked $39.98 in the store that is marked $19.98 on the website. Assuming a shopper in the store took advantage of the "sale" prices and found another pair, that means each pair of boots in the store would cost $19.99. But, at 60% off on the website, each pair would cost only $7.99.

Source: Online Shopping Cart

Taking advantage of the local store's sale for two of each item highlighted above, the purchase would cost over $75 with tax. Purchasing the exact same items online, even paying for shipping, would cost less than $50 before tax. Is it really quizzical why Francesca's has foot traffic problems or customer loyalty problems?

It was worth the time to satisfy a curiosity about the current merchandise selection. It is readily apparent the apparel AUR (average unit retail) climbed on Mr. Lawrence's watch. In the 2015 fourth quarter earnings call, then-CEO Mr. Barnes noted a $44 to $48 ticket price was on the higher end of the retailer's AUR (average unit retail).

"If you look at some of our best-selling merchandise, our dress category is generally $44 and $48 on its own. And, that certainly tends to be higher up in the AUR category."

In the current mix of apparel inventory, $44 and $48 have become common prices for separates while the majority of dress prices have crept over the $50 mark. Of the 624 options offered on the website at full price, less than 3% are priced under $25. Francesca's offers t-shirts, camisoles, and tank tops for $24 apiece.

Its least expensive apparel option is a basic camisole available in black or ivory for $18. Forever 21 prices its basic camisoles, available in a plethora of colors, for $2.90. H&M offers similar for $5.99. A host of retailers, including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and Kohl's (KSS), offer basic camisoles for $10 or less. It is beyond doubtful Francesca's basic camisole is of such better quality to warrant its outrageous price.

Speaking of quality and performance, one has to wonder why the personnel at my local store would choose this pair of shoes to display.

Source: Author

Granted, the company's logo will be covered when the shoe is worn. But, come on - there are dozens of pairs available to display at eye level. Why choose an obviously flawed item? And, yet, I guess that's what happens when your front-line personnel don't realize the company is in trouble, are unaware quality is often questioned, and have no inkling the guest experience is critical because foot traffic is so scant.

Considerations

Bulls will argue Francesca's stock price is undervalued and should rebound on any positive announcement. But what exactly has changed?

Francesca's now has less cash on hand than it owes on its revolver. No one knows whether its current inventory has been paid for or whether it will sell for anywhere near its ticket prices, notoriously higher than competitors.

The retailer did offer a few encouraging words from an interim CEO (I still question that selection). In reality, there was nothing drastically different from the initial words of those who came before. And, those who came before either did not last or failed.

I've spent time revisiting the website and my local store to see if there are drastic differences in the issues I've identified time and time again over the years. The telling factor is it takes so very little time for the same issues to surface.

What spoke volumes in this latest research is how wholly uninformed is Francesca's front line - the very personnel who could be and should be critical to damage control.

