BB&T Basically On Track Ahead Of Its Game-Changing Merger

Loan and deposit trends are mixed; BB&T is underperforming in commercial but outperforming in retail, doing a better job of holding onto non-interest-bearing deposits, but paying more for deposits overall.

Despite the significant long-term potential benefits of BB&T’s (BBT) merger of equals with SunTrust (STI), the market is still generally against M&A in the banking sector, and BB&T shares have lagged regional bank indices a bit since the deal announcement (about 300bp of underperformance). I continue to believe this is a strong merger, though, and I think BB&T shares remain one of the more interesting values among banks in its weight class.

Not A Perfect Q1, But Basically Good Results

BB&T’s results were pretty typical of the sector this quarter, with a modest beat on the core EPS line but a few conflicting signals in the body of the earnings. All in all, the results were fine and BB&T is doing pretty well as operating conditions gradually get more challenging across the bank sector.

Revenue rose 3% year over year and fell 1% sequentially, coming in slightly lower than expected. Net interest income was stronger than expected, rising 4% yoy (and shrinking 1% sequentially) on slightly better net interest margin improvement and balance sheet growth. Fee income growth of 2% yoy (and 2% qoq contraction) came in about 3% below expectations. Although insurance was fine (up 6% yoy organic), brokerage revenue came in weak and the volatile mortgage banking line was well below expectation.

Operating expenses rose 2% yoy and fell 1% sequentially, coming in slightly better than expected, and pre-provision profits were slightly better than expected (up 5% yoy, down 1% qoq). A lower-than-expected tax rate, a common development across the sector, buoyed the core EPS number. While tax-related beats are usually disregarded, so too are mortgage banking revenue misses. Those two items largely netted out and the “adjusted core” result was about a penny or two above the average sell-side estimate. Tangible book per share rose 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Similarly Mixed Trends On The Balance Sheet

BB&T’s loan growth performance was as expected, with period-end loans up about 4% yoy and flat sequentially (up a little less than 4% and up less than 0.5% on an average balance basis). Commercial and industrial loan growth (flat sequentially on a period-end basis, up 1.3% on an average basis) was definitely mixed relative to the “average” large bank, with PNC (PNC) and Comerica (CMA) doing meaningfully better, and a few banks like JPMorgan (JPM) doing noticeably worse. All told, BB&T’s commercial lending (C&I and CRE) was weaker than average, while its consumer lending (mortgages, etc.) was better than expected. Loan yield performance (up 48bp yoy, up 12bp qoq) was around average.

Deposits were a little more curious. Average deposit balances rose 2%, which was a middle-of-the-pack performance; Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), and PNC did better. Non-interest-bearing deposits were only down 2% on average, though, which was the best performance of BB&T’s peer group – Regions (RF) was next-best at a 4% contraction, while Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) were back in the distance with 6% to 8% erosion. Unfortunately, BB&T also saw a sharper increase in the cost of its interest-bearing deposits, so its all-in cost of deposit performance was pretty comparable to its peers and its deposit beta shot up; BB&T’s cumulative deposit beta is still on the better side of average, but rising deposit costs are pressuring spreads.

Credit quality is still basically fine, with provisions and charge-offs coming in as expected. BB&T’s charge-offs are higher than many of its peers, but the rate of change is similar.

Finishing The Merger Is The Major Driver

Completing the merger with SunTrust is the key driver for BB&T over the short term, and the recent lifting of the federal consent order certainly won’t hurt the process. Management guided to second quarter loan growth that was on the lower end of expectations, but I’d say operations are more or less as expected here.

Given the sheer scale of the merger with SunTrust, getting that deal done and integrated properly is far and away the most important item for management. BB&T’s relatively large loan mark (2% versus a reserve ratio of around 1.1%) offers some padding, and I still believe the expense synergies could be better than projected, though there will definitely be costs involved in establishing a new headquarters and a new brand.

While executing on the merger is the number one priority, it’s not the only one. The combined BB&T-SunTrust will be second only to Bank of America in the U.S. Southeast, but a number of banks are stepping up their competitive activities in the region. PNC, JPMorgan, and U.S. Bancorp are all looking at North Carolina as a growth market, and BB&T had shown some vulnerability in commercial lending market share before this process started.

The Outlook

I’m making no major modeling changes at this point, and I continue to believe that fair value for the shares lies between the mid and high $50’s on the basis of discounted earnings, P/E, and ROTE-driven P/TBV. Key to this outlook is the bank reaping both operational and strategic synergies from the SunTrust merger, including commercial lending (SunTrust is stronger with larger businesses, BB&T with smaller), fee-based services (BB&T’s insurance and SunTrust’s brokerage), and so on.

The Bottom Line

Although the SunTrust merger clearly carries risk, I’m still bullish on that deal and BB&T shares. I believe BB&T trades at an appealing discount and I think it is one of the best risk-adjusted bargains in the larger bank category; Citi and Wells Fargo look cheaper in absolute terms, but there are greater risks involved. U.S. Bancorp and PNC also offer upside (and could be a potential merger-of-equals too), but I think BB&T is the best risk/reward idea right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.