Why StoneCo Might Bounce Back

StoneCo (STNE) fell sharply after the company issued 19.5 million shares for $40.50. At a recent price of around $26.50, the company very likely raised cash at the stock's peak valuation. The bearishness that followed could persist for some time until the company's growth resumes. For now, investors may want to watch this stock instead of buying to the dip.

StoneCo raised $789.8 million when it issued additional shares. Unfortunately, for existing shareholders, the market decided to sell the stock instead of relying on the company's long-term prospects to justify the stock's valuation. Though the company has tremendous EPS growth ahead, the forward P/E of 22 times is still high. This is after the stock fell 40% in the month but is up 36% year-to-date.

Preliminary First-Quarter Results

The company expects active clients to grow 90% year-on-year, to between 305,900 and 307,400. TPV, or total payment volume, will increase by 60%. Revenue and income will increase by 84.7% and 85.8%, respectively. So, if adjusted income is set to rise by up to six-fold, investors should wonder what the other reasons are for the stock's underperformance in the last month.

First, the stock already returned 36% to investors, so when the stock peaked at $45.62, management's share sale signaled to the market that the stock was overbought. The share sale will hurt existing shareholders but benefit investors who buy later on. So long as it invests in improving its software and infrastructure and that payment volumes increase, the company will continue to keep up with past growth rates.

Risks as Market Share Growth Stalls

The Brazilian merchant payments industry is big, with a total penetration of R$3.1 trillion (USD $767 million). StoneCo currently has just 6% of the market. The New Solutions market is even bigger than the Merchant Acquiring market. As StoneCo's active client count grows, continuing the +104% growth in 4Q18 over 4Q17, total revenue, and income will also grow at the same pace.

StoneCo's chances of maintaining strong growth rates are high. Net revenue from transaction activities and other services grew 32.9% last quarter and easily outpaced its growth in costs. Adjusted net margin continues to grow in the double-digits.

Source: StoneCo

Opportunity

So far, StoneCo demonstrated that its investments in additional verticals will pay off. It is connecting with the entrepreneur and offering cloud-based technologies to provide a complete client experience with merchants. On its conference call, it mentioned that its complete banking solution will have payment software, banking services, and credit. It has thousands of accounts open in the pilot. Investors should expect a live launch of the product will not happen for probably a few quarters. The company needs to iron out the product before offering it to clients.

Valuation

That Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) owns 10.5% or 14,166,748 of STNE shares is encouraging. As a usual warning, investors should decide on their own if they want to buy the stock on the company's future prospects. On Wall Street, only two analysts offer coverage on StoneCo (according to TipRanks). The average price target is $42, although this was established a month ago and before the company's updated guidance.

Your Takeaway

StoneCo is a young stock whose post-IPO performance is negative. Investors who are wary of volatility may want to wait one or two more quarters before starting a position on the stock. At the current price range, the stock is worth speculating on because the company's growth is sustainable for the short term. With that optimistic view in mind, the stock could rally back to the $30 range when it reports its next quarterly earnings report, sometime in June.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free 14-day trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.