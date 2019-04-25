PREIT: A High-Risk Spec Buy Yielding 14.8%

Please remember to maintain responsible diversification and always remember to protect your hard-earned principal at ALL costs.

We are maintaining PREIT as a speculative pick, and this means that the dividend is dangerously inflated.

The department store chains pose huge liabilities for the retail REITs we cover, considering how much real estate these retailers take up.

If one retailer isn’t in trouble, there’s always another out there begging for help.

That’s something mall owners are thinking about today, as they look at their list of tenants and pick out which companies are most at risk of closing more stores or potentially filing for bankruptcy altogether.

The department store chains, in particular, pose huge liabilities for the retail REITs we cover, considering how much real estate these retailers take up, and the fact that the health of many department store operators’ businesses is worsening.

For most of 2018, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) was at the top of that list for risky tenants struggling to make ends meet, and thus keeping retail REITs up at night. Early on last year, it looked like Sears was headed to bankruptcy court. It took months for the filing to finally shake out as rumors swirled. But the company was ultimately able to buy itself more time and salvage hundreds of stores, avoiding a total liquidation.

And now, heading into 2019, with Sears in somewhat of a more stable position, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) seems to be next on that list, at least when looking at department stores.

After Sears, J.C. Penney has for a while looked like the next shoe to drop. (We lost Bon-Ton too, remember.) It’s been struggling to fill management positions after its CEO left to join Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW). Like Sears, it has shut hundreds of locations over the years, hoping a pruning of its real estate will help boost sales at more profitable stores.

But it still has found itself in a sales slump, hassling to give shoppers a reason to visit J.C. Penney anymore. The company still has more than 800 stores in the U.S. today, and that means a lot of exposure for retail REITs.

For now, though, J.C. Penney is still trying to pull off a turnaround. It’s not going down without a fight.

Its new CEO Jill Soltau has brought in executives to help back her up, from places like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). J.C. Penney says it only plans to close 18 stores this year, which should give mall operators a little breathing room to figure out what they’ll do - if and when that shoe ever drops.

Now, though, we want to dig into the fundamentals of one of the retail REITs in our coverage universe that still has exposure to J.C. Penney - yes - but has managed to mitigate a ton of risk by proactively re-tenanting department store space, arguably ahead of a lot of its peer group and thereby avoiding having space sit dark on the market for long. That’s Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

On PREIT’s latest earnings call, CEO Joe Coradino said himself:

We've listened to many of our peer company reports citing 20, 30 … even 40 vacant department stores. We have no un-leased department stores in our core portfolio. Let me repeat that. We have none. This is because we've already replaced over a dozen stores in our portfolio with revenue coming on in 2019 and 2020. Further to this point, based on our conversations, we don't anticipate any J.C. Penney closings. … We have among the lowest Sears exposure in the sector. We also have two of Macy's (NYSE:M) "Top 50" growth stores, which is no small feat for a portfolio of our size. We have changed the definition of the mall and we're agile enough to stay at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

Photo Source

The Business Model

Pennsylvania REIT (PREIT abbreviated) is a mall REIT that was founded in 1960 and merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT. According to PEI’s website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008.

Source: FAST Graph

Like most mall REITs, PREIT was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010)… a big nasty cut. After the last recession however, PREIT began focusing on reinventing itself, and in 2012 the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: Balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, PREIT identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

With core mall sales per square foot at $510 per square foot and core mall leased space at 96.9%, PREIT said on the latest earnings call that it has “transitioned to an A-mall company,” suggesting that it has leased up all of its vacant department stores. PREIT’s CEO, Joe Coradino, explained,

We don't anticipate any J.C. Penney closings. We have among the lowest Sears exposure in the sector. We also have two of Macy's in the top 50 growth stores which is no small feat for a portfolio of our size. We have changed the definition of the mall and we're agile enough to stay at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

More than 50% of the new leases that PREIT signed in 2018 were for diverse uses, not historically located in malls. Uses like fitness, entertainment, dining, sporting goods, arts and crafts, off-price and co-working in addition to multifamily and hotel units. Coradino added,

The results demonstrate the success of our approach and help to differentiate us. At properties where we had replaced anchors prior to this holiday season, traffic was notably up over 5% on average.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

To be perfectly clear, PERIT is considerably smaller than the A-mall peers such as Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Macerich (MAC):

Source: iREIT

The portfolio consists of interests in 28 retail properties, 25 of which are operating properties and three are development or redevelopment properties. The 25 operating retail properties have a total of 19.9 million square feet and include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties.

PREIT ended 2018 with $205 million of available liquidity, more than sufficient to fund the redevelopment projects. Based on completed initiatives and those underway, the company will generate an additional $70 million of liquidity in the first half of 2019.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

During 2018, PREIT completed over $1.2 million of transactions - from asset sales and refinancing activity. This includes the recast of the $400 million unsecured credit facility and a $300 million unsecured term loan. The bank-leverage ratio increased marginally to 53% as the company anticipates moving closer to the completion of the expected redevelopment spending. The net debt to EBITDA at the end of 2018 was approximately 8.7x. Around 87% of debt is either fixed or swapped and the company has no material debt maturities until 2021.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

In a previous article, Rubicon Associates provided the following table that lists PREIT’s preferred stock outstanding.

Source: Rubicon Associates

The following table shows the market on the three series of preferred.

Source: Rubicon Associates

Of the above series, Rubicon chose the Series C (PEI.PC) for the following reasons: (1) Highest stripped yield, (2) Highest volume (liquidity), (3) Three-year call protection (I know it seems the option is worthless at this juncture, but I will take it), and (4) Low stripped price.

Can PREIT Get Through The Cycle Without Additional Pain?

In Q4 2018 PREIT reported FFO as adjusted of $0.52, compared to $0.50 in the prior period (after accounting for the dilution from asset sales). Same-store NOI growth was down 4.3% in the quarter, reflecting the impact to several factors including declined performance in the quarter at two malls that will be removed from the same-store core portfolio in 2019.

Excluding these properties, results would have improved by 140 basis points for the quarter and 50 basis points for the full year. PREIT had contributions from anchor replacements of $0.4 million for the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.2 million.

Total leased space in PREIT’s core malls was 96.6%, a 140 basis points sequential improvement since Q3 2018. The company has over 648,000 square feet of executed leases in the pipeline for future openings in the same-store portfolio with 533,000 square feet opening in 2019 which will contribute $10.6 million of annualized revenues (note: much of this revenue will hit the P&L toward the back half of the year and the balance will open in 2020).

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

PREIT expects FFO as adjusted per share to be between $1.20 and $1.34 in 2019. Same-store NOI, excluding lease termination revenues, is expected to grow between 1% and 1.9%. Wholly-owned properties are expected to grow between 1.5% to 2.6%, with JV properties declining between 2.7% and 2.4%.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

Unless there are other store closures, there favorable odds that PREIT will be able to grow earnings in 2020. Take a look at the analyst estimates (source: FAST Graphs) for 2019 and 2020:

Again, these are analyst estimates, but PREIT has laid out a strong case that the company is now considered an A-mall player and that the portfolio is primed to profit.

What about the dividend?

On a rolling 12-month basis, PREIT’s FFO as adjusted payout ratio was 54.1% and the FAD payout ratio was 95.5%. On the earnings call the company said it “expects the payout ratio to normalize back to 2017 levels”, as it “moves through this redevelopment phase and brings the associated revenue online.”

The above chart illustrated PREIT’s FFO payout ratio, but keep in mind, there’s no room for error when it comes to the AFFO (more subjective) payout ratio, as PREIT is dangerously treading the line (FAD is 95.5% and our AFFO estimate is 110%).

Let’s Talk Speculative Now

Considering the above definition, we consider PREIT a speculative REIT, and as viewed below, Mr. Market agrees…

Another indication of “cheapness” is reflected in this P/FFO chart below) that illustrates that PREIT is trading 56% below its historical valuation range:

So far in 2019, PREIT has returned -4.5% (as viewed below):

In conclusion: We are maintaining PREIT as a speculative pick and this means that the dividend is dangerously inflated. If (in bold here) PREIT is able to continue to grow earnings in 2019 and 2020, there’s a very good chance that investors will be rewarded in the form of outsized price appreciation.

However, if J.C. Penney or any other retailer is forced to shutter more stores (unexpectedly), PREIT’s dividend could be compromised. This is a risk, in fact a high risk, and each investor must determine his or her own risk tolerances. As I referenced in an article earlier this week,

The last thing that you want to do is to realize that you weren't diversified enough after you lost a lot of money. Over time, diversification is the key to stability of performance and preservation of capital.

I believe the “spec buy” call is that right call here, so please remember to maintain responsible diversification and always remember to protect your hard-earned principal at all costs.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.