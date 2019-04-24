Biotech News Recap: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Makes Encouraging Progress

AbbVie announced FDA approval of SKYRIZI for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (a step in the right direction to address pressure on Humira sales).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) - The company announced that dosing has begun in a new triple combination cohort utilizing JNJ-3989 plus additional undisclosed agents in the ongoing phase 1/2 study in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus. As a result of opening this new cohort, Arrowhead earned a $25 million milestone payment from its larger partner. The overarching goal here is to achieve higher rates of functional cure with a defined treatment duration in these chronic HBV patients. As can be imagined, the market is quite large for HBV with over 250 million people living with the disease worldwide.

Readers may recall that formerly JNJ-3989 was known as ARO-HBV, which Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) licensed in October of 2018 in return for a $175 million upfront payment and $75 million equity investment at $23 per share in Arrowhead common stock. Additionally, JNJ remained on the hook for up to $1.6 billion in milestone payments for the HBV license agreement and $1.9 billion in option & milestone payments for collaboration in up to three additional targets (plus tiered royalties up to mid teens on product sales).

The stock is currently sporting a 175% gain since initiation in ROTY's Idea Lab (high conviction ideas from members), where member Michael Meltzer (practicing physician and veteran investor) originally noted that the company's TRIM platform is getting continually derisked and that the company was well positioned to go it alone or as an M&A candidate.

When I listened to management's presentation at Piper Jaffray last November, I noted that management made the wise decision to partner out the HBV program in order to avoid the need to scale up for complicated late-stage studies with more risk involved (much better suited in the hands of a larger partner with the resources to take it forward). HBV was just the beginning, as ARO-AAT appears to be a polar opposite to the lead program as it targets a large orphan market (100k patients or more in the US and same number in Europe) with crystal clear biology as opposed to HBV. Additionally, the recent FDA green light to proceed with an adaptive phase 2/3 trial seemed decidedly bullish. Other programs such as ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 both incorporate well-validated targets to reduce triglycerides (former is large orphan market and latter is quite broad). The cystic fibrosis program is moving forward and positive data here would open the way to addressing other lucrative lung conditions such as IPF or COPD. For ARO-HIF2, the target was prior considered undruggable and after initial proof of concept, it's likely that management partners the asset. The Amgen-partnered asset (AMG-890 formerly known as ARC-LPA) should generate data this year as well. The company has a substantial cash position with low burn rate that should slowly rise out to 2020 and beyond.

To summarize, it appears that the stock is currently consolidating in the high teens and is presenting readers an opportunity to initiate or add to positions at a lower price point than when JNJ bought in.

AbbVie (ABBV) - The company announced that the FDA approved SKYRIZI (interleukin-23 inhibitor) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The treatment is thought to be capable of doing up to $2 billion or more in peak sales and is another step in the right direction as the company tries to fill the revenue gap caused by increasing competition for Humira (and coming loss of patent exclusivity).

Novartis (NVS) - The company reported $45 million of Kymriah sales in the first quarter of 2019. Since launch, the treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia did $12 million in Q1 2018, $16 million in Q2, $20 million in Q3, and $28 million in Q4. Accelerating sales growth is encouraging and there's no reason to think this will stop anytime soon. On a related front, medicare officials are proposing increasing reimbursements for CAR-T therapies to ensure that patients are getting sufficient access to these life-saving treatments.

Mallinckrodt (MNK)- The company confirmed it'd completed enrollment in the phase 4 clinical study evaluating Acthar Gel in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) patients with persistently active disease. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is following up promising data from a pilot study and it's encouraging that the study finished enrollment several months ahead of schedule (172 patients).

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR) - The company announced that the FDA accepted its Biologics License Application for eptinezumab for review. The drug candidate is a monoclonal antibody (administered via IV) for migraine prevention targeting the calcitonin gene-related peptide. The company anticipates commercial launch in Q1 2020 if all goes well.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) - The company decided to discontinue its clinical development program for use of fremanezumab in cluster headaches after a pre-specified futility analysis of a phase 3 study revealed the primary endpoint (mean change from baseline in the weekly average number of cluster headache attacks during the 4-week treatment period) was unlikely to be met.

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) - The company announced initial phase 2 clinical data from the first three of bullous pemphigoid patients treated with its second-generation complement inhibitor Coversin (nomacopan). The drug candidate was well tolerated in all three elderly adults, and by day 21, both patients on topical corticosteroids were weaned off (treated only with nomacopan). Also, by day 21, patients showed a BPDAI global score mean decrease of 31%, 45%, and 52% (quite encouraging).

Athersys (ATHX) - The company announced that partner HEALIOS K.K. enrolled the first patient in the ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan, evaluating Multistem cell therapy treatment of patients who suffer from acute respiratory distress syndrome. 30 patients will be enrolled, 20 to receive Multistem and standard of care, and the remaining 10 to receive standard therapy alone (primary endpoint is number of ventilator-free days). I will note that this one is also a member selection in ROTY's Idea Lab.

Galapagos (GLPG) - Together with partners MorphoSys and Novartis, initiation of the phase 2 GECKO study was announced. The trial is evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of MOR106 in combination with topical corticosteroids in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. 60 patients will be randomized to receive MOR106 or placebo for 8 weeks with 16-week follow-up period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.